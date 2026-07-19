It's approaching the time of year that many parents will be saying goodbye to their children as they head off to university in September.

For some, this will mean having to make a huge adjustment as they come to terms with having an empty house after so many years of their time being dedicated to their offspring.

Presenter Fern Britton has shared her "brutal" experience of her children leaving home, and the lessons she's learned from going through it so many times as a mother-of-four.

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Fern shares twin sons Jack and Harry, 31, and daughter Grace, 28, with first husband Clive Jones. She also has daughter Winnie, 23, with second husband Phil Vickery.

Speaking to Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast, Fern says of the time her twins left home, "It was definitely brutal, [they were] suddenly gone."

She explains that not only did she have two of her children leaving at once, "they didn't want me to deliver them or anything, so that was very hard."

However, she has "learned some things" from the experience that she wanted to share. She says "there are going to be tensions on the morning" a child leaves, "because there are emotions involved."

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She also suggests that young people suddenly become very independent, and will want to carry their own bags and do much of the moving themselves.

Offering her best advice, Fern says, "On the day they actually leave, make sure you've got things to do when you get home." She suggests getting your nails done or having lunch with a friend - find any distraction possible.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Good Housekeeping Live)

The presenter also suggests that parents will agonise over whether to text their children immediately, and how often to message them without looking "controlling."

She also says they will arrive home at Christmas "exhausted, thin, and looking like they've lived on beans on toast," but will come back with an increased appreciated for what their parents have done for them in the years before they left.

Fern also says wisely that if anyone thinks they might get a dog to feed their nurturing instincts and fill the void left by their absent child, to hold off on this for a few months. There's always the chance parents will get used to the quiet house and enjoy it.

The presenter herself says she isn't a dog person, much preferring the company of cats.

"I wouldn't be good with a dog, because I don't want unconditional love," she reveals, adding, "I've never wanted that, it makes me feel uncomfortable."

She continues, "So to come home to a cat, be a slave to cats, I prefer that. Dogs are too much."