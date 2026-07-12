It was Christine Lampard's husband, former footballer Frank Lampard, who suggested the couple start a family - at the time, the presenter was happy being step-mother to his children from a previous marriage, Luna and Isla.

However, Christine has now shared that when she had her children, Patricia, 7, and Freddie, 5, she soon started to wish she'd begun having children earlier, to give her time to have more.

The presenter, 47, made the admission during an episode of the Sort Your Life Out Unpacked podcast, with host Dilly Carter.