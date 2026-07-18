Lorraine Kelly has shared a touching family update after what has been a challenging year for the presenter.

As well as dealing with ITV budget cuts that saw her long-running daytime TV show have its hours reduced, the presenter's father also tragically passed away.

John Kelly is believed to have slipped on an icy path just before his death in January this year, and the 84-year-old was found injured by some people passing by, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

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While Lorraine has been left devastated by her loss, her father's passing has also opened up a "new beginning," as she shares how her wider family dynamic has now changed in the aftermath of aftermath of their grief.

In conversation with Saga magazine, Lorraine says that when her father was ill in the run up to his death, and since he's passed away, she has become closer with her relatives - particularly her brother, Graham.

Her brother has lived in the Far East for some times, but is now spending more time in Scotland.

“When Dad wasn’t well, it brought us closer, supporting each other," Lorraine shares, adding, "It’s been a tough time, but the conversations you have with your relatives you wouldn’t have had otherwise are amazing."

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She continues, "You talk about the past," referring to this time as "a new beginning."

The presenter also has another new beginning on the horizon, with the upcoming wedding of her daughter, Rosie. The 32-year-old is getting married this month in Scotland to her fiancé Steve White.

Lorraine shares that her daughter "has planned it all," herself, and when she's asked if she'd like any help, she's so far been met with, "Don’t worry."

Rosie's 22-month-year-old granddaughter Billie is going to be a bridesmaid, and speaking of watching her daughter walk down the aisle, Lorraine says, "The moment I see her, I’ll be crying."

(Image credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

With her father now gone, Lorraine has also been focussed on looking out for her mother's wellbeing.

Being part of the 'sandwich generation,' Lorraine finds herself in the time of life where she's balancing work with grandparent duties and making sure her daughter is cared for as a new mum, and also making sure her mother is safe.

For many others in a similar situation, this time often raises discussions about whether elderly relatives should stay at home with carers visiting, move into a care home or move in with family members.

Lorraine's mum is very firm about what she wants and has made her feelings clear. Giving her take on this very emotive subject, Lorraine says that ideally she'd like her mother to live with her, because she "isn't in good health."

However, her mum is fiercely independent "like all those war babies are," and wants to remain "self-sufficient" and live by herself.

"I always keep an eye on her but don’t let her know I’m keeping an eye on her," Lorraine explains. She adds that she's already prepared a room for her mother at her own home, and keeps the door firmly open for the time that might come when she changes her mind about living with her daughter.

"I’ve said, "You can stay with us any time for as long as you like," Lorraine shares, continuing, "Her bedroom’s ready, downstairs with an en-suite, but she says, 'No, no, no.'

Nevertheless, Lorraine understands "there might come the day" that changes, because caring for older relatives can be very uncertain, and "you just never know."