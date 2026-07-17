Forget florals - Helen Skelton's tangerine Jaeger dress is the standout style shoppers are choosing for weddings and special occasions

Helen Skelton is taking a summer break from hosting BBC's Morning Live show, and she certainly went out on a high, style-wise.

She saved her best outfit for last, choosing this Jaeger Maxi Column Dress in an eye-catching tangerine colour. It features a mesh V-neck panel, a scoop back and a drop waist silhouette, leading to a flowy mesh maxi skirt. The colour is absolutely stunning on Helen, and I love how the padded shoulders help create an hourglass silhouette.

The dress is available from British clothing brand M&S, and shoppers seem to agree it's spot on for a big occasion. One wrote: "Fab dress, fits like a glove, beautiful colour and fabric. Very happy, looking forward to wearing it to a wedding."

Another reviewer added: 'Great dress. Unusual design. Perfect for sister’s wedding... Fits perfectly."

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