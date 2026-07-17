Forget florals - Helen Skelton's tangerine Jaeger dress is the standout style shoppers are choosing for weddings and special occasions
It's available to buy at M&S
Helen Skelton is taking a summer break from hosting BBC's Morning Live show, and she certainly went out on a high, style-wise.
She saved her best outfit for last, choosing this Jaeger Maxi Column Dress in an eye-catching tangerine colour. It features a mesh V-neck panel, a scoop back and a drop waist silhouette, leading to a flowy mesh maxi skirt. The colour is absolutely stunning on Helen, and I love how the padded shoulders help create an hourglass silhouette.
The dress is available from British clothing brand M&S, and shoppers seem to agree it's spot on for a big occasion. One wrote: "Fab dress, fits like a glove, beautiful colour and fabric. Very happy, looking forward to wearing it to a wedding."
Another reviewer added: 'Great dress. Unusual design. Perfect for sister’s wedding... Fits perfectly."
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Available in UK sizes 6 to 20, I think this dress looks much more designer than high street. Jaeger's designs always feel very premium thanks to the fabrics, plus little design details like the shoulder pads and the scoop back. The back isn't too low cut so you should still be able to wear your best bra underneath, plus it's refreshing to see an occasion dress that you won't spend the whole day repositioning.