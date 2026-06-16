Cat Deeley's zesty orange M&S dress is 'absolutely gorgeous' and perfect for petites

Cat Deeley matched the sunshine when hosting Tuesday's This Morning, wearing an orange lace mini dress from M&S.

I keep spotting pieces I love from the British clothing brand, but by the time I've arrived on the website, my size has already sold out. So it's good news for anyone who loved Cat's dress, because it's still in stock in all sizes!

The simple sleeveless cut and shift shape leaves the bold colour to do all the talking, and one customer called the applique floral dress 'absolutely gorgeous', while another wrote: "At last something different for women who are not six feet tall.. you have some fab dresses for taller women but next to nothing for those of us who are petite. Love the colour the cut and the fit."

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

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Exact match M&S Floral Appliqué Mini Bodycon Dress £60 at M&S I tend to choose midi-length dresses, but Cat is persuading me to give this mini a try. It looks much more expensive than £60, and it fits in with the bold spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 we predicted would be a hit this summer. Exact match Sezane Mira Low Leather Sandals £185 at Sezane Tan works brilliantly with leather, and Cat's T-bar sandals are seriously swoon-worthy. They're from ultra-chic French clothing brand Sezane, and these are also flying off the virtual shelves. They're 100% leather with a rubber sole, and in my experience, Sezane shoes tend to be very comfortable.

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Mint Velvet Orange Lace Midi Dress £160 at Mint Velvet If you prefer a longer dress, this Mint Velvet midi is a fantastic alternative. It's a very striking colour to wear for a summer wedding, and will work beautifully with gold jewellery. Lace is a good option for a wedding or big occasion, since it won't crease when you sit down. ASOS Petite Lace Shift Mini Dress in Orange Spritz £40 at Asos This Asos option is perfect for packing in your holiday suitcase, as it would be so easy to throw on for dinner teamed with your most comfortable sandals. Momolaa T-Strap Sandals £15.99 at Amazon I wouldn't normally think to look on Amazon for Sezane lookalikes, but I couldn't resist showing you these. For just under £16, they're well worth a try.

If orange isn't a colour you've worn much before, it's much easier than you think. The trick is to allow the dress to take centre stage, and stick to warm neutrals, gold or tan colours when accessorising.

M&S customers seem to agree that the sizing of the dress comes up a little on the smaller side, advising: "I am between 2 dress sizes and definitely need the larger of the two, so size up if you are unsure," and "Lovely colour, style and shape, but comes up small. I'm normally a 10 and the 12 is too tight for me."

The model wearing it on the M&S site is 5ft9", so for anyone shorter than that, it will definitely come up a bit longer. Cat Deeley is tall too, so try it before you rule out this dress as too short!

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