Not pastel, not brights, Alex Jones's dark, zesty orange dress is a lesson in embracing colour with elegance this summer

Summer dressing is often packed with bold print and colour, but Alex Jones gave a grown-up spin to zesty hues last week on The One Show, in a flattering, warm-weather-ready dress that would work for a multitude of moments this summer

Presenting in a textured dress by The Fold, the deep, rusty take on zingy orange ticked off one of spring/summer’s key fashion colour trends beautifully while feeling a little softer and more wearable than a shoutier shade of tangerine. Alex styled it perfectly too, and kept things simple with just some shiny bangles and a pair of heels – and the whole ensemble serves as style inspiration for the coming months.

A shade worth adding to your summer capsule wardrobe, zesty tones and orange hues always work well in summer months, especially with white and tan, making them a staple of sunny-ready wardrobes. We've got the exact match and some other bold-hued designs below.

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The spicy tone of Alex's dress really is a winner for anybody who wants to brighten their looks without opting for a super bright hue, and when it comes to styling, you have plenty of options, as the rich block colour buddies up nicely with lots of tones and prints.

Burnt orange looks particularly great with trending browns, khaki, raspberry, burgundy or mustard pieces and sits well with prints in similar tones like leopard, or a sunny floral. For a simpler approach, take note from the presenter and just add heels and simple jewellery.

This dark citrus shade lends itself to autumn, too, so there's no need to pack it away in a few months. To get extra wardrobe mileage into next season, try layering your dress over a fine roll neck in a charcoal grey or wearing it under a chocolate brown blazer and add knee-high boots.