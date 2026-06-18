Lorraine Kelly has given insight into a difficult time in her life where an accident left her "not in a good place," revealing the thoughtful gesture her husband made to help her start moving forwards.

Appearing on Radio 2's Tracks of My Years with Vernon Kay, the presenter choose ten songs that have soundtracked her life, giving stories and anecdotes about the music and what it means to her along the way.

One of Lorraine's selected tracks, Careful by Horse, came with an especially meaningful story from the presenter.

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"This is my favourite song of all time," she says, adding, "Horse is the most extraordinary woman - any time I've seen her live, her voice goes right into your soul."

Lorraine explains, "I wasn't well, I'd had a terrible accident, and she came around and sang that song for me."

Lorraine continues, "I could hear her voice and could hear her singing in the garden, and thought my husband must be playing her song in the garden."

However, the presenter's husband Steve had been so concerned for his wife, he arranged for Horse to come and sing to her at their home in a bid to help her start moving forwards from her accident.

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"I was balling my eyes out, it was the best present, my husband had organised for her to come and sing for me because I was not in a good place," she shares.

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Lorraine doesn't go into detail about the nature of the accident, but it's believed she's talking about the time she fell from a horse in 2012.

She was learning to ride as part of a charity fundraising event when a jump went badly wrong and she fell from the horse.

The animal reared up and trampled on her when she hit the ground, and Lorraine was left with a deep wound to her right thigh.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, the presenter shared details of the accident, revealing, "A couple of millimetres one side or another then the artery would have gone. I would have died."

After being taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south London, Lorraine was given a blood transfusion and had emergency surgery.

"They were in there for hours. I needed hundreds of stitches inside and out," she says of her time at the hospital, where she remained a patient for a week afterwards.

Speaking to Vernon further about the impact of Horse singing in her garden after the incident to lift her spirits, Lorraine says it was "amazing."

"She's someone I return to a lot," she says of the singer, concluding, "Her album, The Same Sky, I listen to that a lot and it's just beautiful."

You can listen to Tracks Of My Years on BBC Sounds, and watch episodes on BBC iPlayer and Radio 2's YouTube channel.