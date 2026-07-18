Alan Titchmarsh reveals his secret for making a small garden patio look bigger with one simple change

Patios are a great addition to any garden; they're a low-maintenance space perfect for outdoor dining and for home to pots. However, when you're lacking space, they can quickly look rather busy and compact.

Whilst there are ways to make your small patio feel bigger with exterior lighting, if you enjoy using the space throughout the day, you may need other ways to open it up. It's all too easy for patios to become cluttered with patio container plants, and this can make a limited space look even smaller.

If this sounds familiar to you, then garden legend Alan Titchmarsh has a genius small garden tip to help make your patio appear and feel bigger than it actually is. All with one garden design change.

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Whether you use your patio as an outdoor living room area or grow your favourite veggies in pots on it, sometimes it can look cramped.

Especially when you're already starting with a small space to work with, which is why Alan suggests trying this one trick before you've even laid your paving stones.