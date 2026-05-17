How do you make a small patio look bigger with lighting? 'Layering is where the transformation really happens,' say experts

You don't need a huge outdoor space to sit and enjoy your garden – I've learnt that even a petite patio, when styled thoughtfully, provides a tranquil spot to kick back and relax.

Taking into account all the clever small garden tips that incorporate lighting, you'll be amazed at how easy it is to enhance the space to maximise potential.

The right lights ensure, from a practical perspective, that your patio is somewhere you can take pleasure in using once night falls, but also adds a sense of space, interest and depth.

How I made my small patio feel bigger with exterior lighting

We reached out to leading experts in exterior lighting trends to get their advice on how to visually expand my small patio using lighting – their advice can make even the tiniest seating spaces gorgeous and glowing.

1. Creating the illusion of depth

(Image credit: KES Lighting & Home)

One of the best ways to make a small patio feel bigger, whether you plan on using it for your outdoor living room ideas or as a secluded spot to sunbathe, is to distract the eye from its proportions and guide it elsewhere.

Lee Lovett, co-founder and creative director of Soho Lighting Company, explains exactly how to do this. "Rather than centring light over a table or seating area, designers often look outwards. Illuminating the boundaries, highlighting walls, planting and fencing, draws the gaze beyond the immediate footprint, creating the illusion that the space continues further than it does.

Discreet spike lights are particularly effective here. Positioned within borders and angled back towards foliage or vertical surfaces, they gently pull focus away from the centre and into the garden beyond."



James Kendall, operations director at KES Lighting & Home, agrees with this approach. "Strategic lighting placement is key to making a small outdoor space feel far larger and more inviting. Rather than placing lights only near the house, try highlighting the far boundary or a tree at the back of the garden. This will help to draw the eye outwards, making the space feel larger after dark."

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Ultra long extension lead Amazon ECOWHO Garden Spotlights, 6-pack £49.99 at Amazon These outdoor spotlights are perfect for sticking into borders, around boundaries and along pathways to add a sense of depth and interest. The 21-metre extension lead makes positioning them simple too.

Lee Lovett Social Links Navigation Co-founder and creative director of The Soho Lighting Company In 2017, after struggling to find the right lighting for her own renovation projects refurbishing historical buildings in Soho, co-founder Lee Lovett established The Soho Lighting Company, creating superior lighting solutions enabled by innovative technology. Designed in London and hand-finished in Cornwall by skilled artisans, the lighting brings together the best of British talent and a considered approach to creativity.

2. Drawing the eye upwards

(Image credit: Industville)

Whether you are dealing with a small patio or a small kitchen, it really does pay to focus not on the footprint of the space, but on height instead.

"Height plays an important role. In smaller spaces, everything tends to sit on a single plane, which can make the area feel enclosed," picks up Lee Lovett. "Introducing vertical beams of light – through an up-and-down wall fitting, for example – visually stretches the space. The eye follows the upward glow, lending walls a greater sense of scale and adding an architectural rhythm that feels considered rather than confined."

Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville, has another clever way of drawing the gaze upwards, as well as adding a little drama with some of the latest garden trends.

"If your patio is covered, a central pendant can help anchor the space. Choose a size that feels balanced with the proportions of the area – too large and it will overwhelm, too small and it can feel lost. When done right, it draws the eye upward, subtly increasing the sense of height and openness."

Battery operated Dunlem Rattan LED Pendant Light £15 at Dunelm Being battery-powered means this stylish rattan pendant light can be hung wherever your heart desires, while the remote control makes operation easy – it can even be set on a timer so you won't need to remember to turn it off when you go inside.

Mara Rypacek Miller Social Links Navigation Founder of Industville Mara is the industrious founder of Industville, the place for handcrafted lighting, interiors and art. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to eco-conscious craftsmanship, Mara focuses on designs which tell a story of timeless elegance and environmental responsibility.

3. Layering up light sources

(Image credit: Joanna Kossak; Lighting: Industville)

All kinds of spaces benefit from a layered lighting scheme, whether you are aiming to cosy up a living room or make a compact patio feel more expansive.

"Layering is where the transformation really happens," says Lee Lovett. "A softly lit wall, a cluster of planting picked out with a directional beam, a subtle uplighter catching the texture of brick or timber – each element builds on the next. Together, they create depth and contrast, ensuring the patio feels immersive rather than flat. Uplighters are especially useful for this, bringing quiet drama to overlooked corners and turning even the simplest feature into a focal point."

"Layering lighting prevents the space from feeling flat or enclosed," adds Julian Page, head of design at BHS. "Combining a main wall light with softer, secondary lighting helps to reduce shadows and bring balance to the overall scheme."

"Layering light instantly makes the space feel more considered and finished, while also improving how usable it is from day to night," picks up Mara Rypacek Miller. "Add wall lights to extend illumination into the edges and corners. This is especially effective in compact patios, where harsh shadows can make boundaries feel tighter."

Sculptural design Wayfair Nordlux 17cm H Outdoor Sconce £107.99 at Wayfair With its warm brass finish, the minimalist design of this wall sconce suits classic and modern patio schemes alike. Thanks to the way in which light floods from the top and bottom, some really beautiful wall-washing effects can be created. Fully adjustable Dunelm Raven Industrial Adjustable Outdoor LED Floor Light £40 at Dunelm The spike stem of this stylish little floor light makes it easy to position, while the adjustable head means you can direct its beam wherever you like, perhaps to illuminate a water feature or draw attention to favourite plants. On-trend accents Lights4Fun Pro Connect 5m 10 Multi Coloured Connectable Festoon Lights £44.99 at lights4fun Get your patio party-ready with these colourful festoon lights. Each 5-metre string features 10 bulbs, and they are designed to be plugged in, so they will stay ultra-bright – plus they are IP67 rated.

Julian Page Social Links Navigation Head of Design at BHS Julian Page has been the Head of Design at BHS for the past 23 years. In that time, he has seen a lot of changes in lighting technology, from simple light bulbs to energy-efficient LED lights that can change colours and brightness with the touch of a button. As a designer, Julian stays up-to-date on all the latest trends.

4. Opting for warmer colour temperatures

(Image credit: Joanna Kossak; Lighting: Industville)

Never underestimate the power of light colour temperature – it can totally change the way a space, indoor or out, feels and appears.

"There’s a subtle art to colour temperature," explains Lee Lovett. "Warmer tones – from a sunset 1800k to a clearer 2000K – will both lend intimacy and comfort as well as look after the wildlife. Take care not to wander into cooler/bluer colours as this becomes harmful to our nocturnal friends."

Lee goes on to explain that the materials you choose for your fittings matter here. "Solid brass fittings bring a certain warmth and permanence to a scheme. Their finish ages beautifully over time, while the quality of light they emit tends to feel softer and more nuanced – ideal for creating an inviting, layered glow rather than a harsh wash of illumination. Stainless steel is clean and crisp, making it perfect for a contemporary look that's still classic and refined."

5. Taking care not to 'over-light' the space

(Image credit: Soho Lighting Company)

It is important that, in your quest to light your compact patio, you don't flood it with too much light. "A small patio benefits from pockets of shadow just as much as it does from light," points out Lee Lovett.

"By concealing the source and focusing on the effect – allowing light to graze surfaces, filter through patio container plants or border planting or highlight a single detail – the overall scheme feels effortless and considered. In the end, it’s not about making a small space brighter, but about making it feel deeper, softer and more layered. A place that draws you in, rather than closing you off."

"The key is to think less about adding brightness with exterior lighting and more about shaping how the space is perceived," adds Mara Rypacek Miller.

James Kendall is keen to point out the power of low-level lighting here. "Subtle ground lighting can help by creating a clean and uncluttered look. Low-level lights provide practical illumination, making the space both functional and welcoming, whatever its size."

6. Using wireless lighting for flexibility

(Image credit: Pooky)

Portable, rechargeable lamps are one of the hottest exterior lighting trends around right now. Partly due to the wide range of stylish design options on offer, but also because they make it possible to illuminate spots not served by electrical sockets.

"For maximum flexibility where sockets are limited, rechargeable table lamps are your best friend," says Jo Plant, chief creative officer at Pooky. "Placing one on a bistro table creates an instant, cosy focal point that mimics an indoor living room.

"To add depth, tuck a few wireless lights into planters at the far edges of your space – by illuminating the perimeter, you trick the eye into seeing more distance and a much larger 'room'."

Two size options Pooky Scoon rechargeable table lamp £85 at Pooky Available in two sizes and an array of bright, fun colours, this handy rechargeable lamp is perfect for popping on your outdoor table for al fresco dining and has an impressive battery life too. This colour is Rust. Solar-powered ligths4fun Kurv Bamboo Style Solar Table Lamp £24.99 at lights4fun Made from durable rattan, this solar-powered lamp will bring plenty of rustic country charm to your patio table – it could even be taken along with you on an impromptu picnic. Waterproof Saiweya Outdoor Waterproof Shower Lamp £35.98 at Amazon This IP65-rated table lamp is totally waterproof so you needn't worry about getting caught out by a downpour in the middle of your barbecue. It can also be dimmed.

Jo Plant Social Links Navigation Chief creative officer Jo Plant is Head of Design & Production at Pooky Lighting, a UK-based brand renowned for its colourful, customisable designs. Jo studied History of Art, which has informed her appreciation of brilliant design. Alongside founder Rohan Blacker, Jo's design direction emphasises variety and personalisation over fleeting trends, creating timeless lighting classics that truly stand the test of time.

FAQs

What IP rating should patio lighting have?

Remember, not all lights are suitable for use outdoors – while you might love the idea of that oversized pendant for your outdoor kitchen ideas, you'll need to check the IP rating first.

Ideally, you want to stick to IP65-rated waterproof lights to ensure they can withstand the elements and do your patio justice for many years to come. You also need to ensure that all your connectors and extension leads are outdoor-rated.

Once you have your patio lighting sorted, turn your attention to finding the best outdoor furniture for your space – not only does it need to suit the style of your garden, but it also needs to withstand all weathers, be robust and comfortable to use.