Can you spot the healthier choice? Take our quiz to find out if you're getting the most value out of your choices

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Can a few changes give you a healthier boost?

Jack Slater's avatar
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A woman holding a plate of food
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eating to lose weight or improve your health can be confusing.

Fewer than 1% of Brits achieve the balanced diet the NHS recommends - often, what we put on our plate is based on guesswork.

"A diet containing fresh, whole food is preferable to one that’s mostly processed foods, which are typically high in sugar, salt and fat," says GP Dr Nisa Aslam. But while we all know munching French fries is less healthy than a salad, lots of our daily decisions aren't so obvious.

Jack Slater
Jack Slater
Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.


Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

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