Can you spot the healthier choice? Take our quiz to find out if you're getting the most value out of your choices
Can a few changes give you a healthier boost?
Eating to lose weight or improve your health can be confusing.
Fewer than 1% of Brits achieve the balanced diet the NHS recommends - often, what we put on our plate is based on guesswork.
"A diet containing fresh, whole food is preferable to one that’s mostly processed foods, which are typically high in sugar, salt and fat," says GP Dr Nisa Aslam. But while we all know munching French fries is less healthy than a salad, lots of our daily decisions aren't so obvious.
Ready to test your knowledge? Tick what you think are the healthiest picks below, then check out the expert advice so you can tweak your diet.
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Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
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