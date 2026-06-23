Alex Jones just nailed hot-weather dressing in these two chic and breathable Zara buys
Dressed fully in the Spanish retailer, Alex Jones looks bang on trend and comfortable too
If floral is the go-to pattern for spring, then it’s stripes that dominate the summer season, and Alex Jones's latest look was bang on trend. Long, vertical lines of all widths and colours are one of the key summer fashion trends for 2026, particularly on trousers, where we have seen an explosion of options across the high street. And we're racing to add them to our summer capsule wardrobes to wear now and for years to come.
A timeless trend that comes back like clockwork, when it comes to adding the pattern to your wardrobe this season, look for trending colourways to add a contemporary feel to your stripey bottoms. Alex coupled her pair with a pretty puff sleeve blouse with a utilitarian feel to nail two trends in one, and her whole look was from one of our favourite high street brands.
Wearing striped trousers from Zara with the brand's puff sleeve shirt with button detail. It was a smart yet playful option for warm weather. Both pieces were made from cotton-rich fabrics, meaning her outfit was lightweight and breathable, and a great option for what to wear in the heat.
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EXACT MATCH
This shirt not only looks oh-so chic with its puff sleeves, millitary-style buttons and flattering, high neck, it's also practical for the summer season as its made from a breathable blend of 50% cotton and 50% linen.
EXACT MATCH
A mid-rise waist and flared shape make these trousers a flattering staple, with their cotton blend adding breathability to the style. Plus, the red and white stripes feel so classic in the warm weather, tapping into the 'deck chair stripe' trend.
If you’ve been wanting to incorporate the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 into your wardrobe in a more subtle way, a pair of red and white striped trousers like Alex’s are an easy way to add fire engine red to your look. The bold stripe is tempered by her white blouse, and the light and fun look is the epitome of great summer styling.
Striped trousers also offer a leg-lengthening effect, as vertical stripes make legs appear longer thanks to the uninterrupted line down the body, and the gentle flare on Alex's pair will help to narrow waistlines too.