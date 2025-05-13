It’s a show that gave midlife women passion, power, and scandal – so why did Rivals leave the BAFTAs empty-handed?

It’s a rare thing for a TV show to leap out from the screen, grab you by the throat, and demand your full attention within minutes. But Rivals did exactly that when it lit up Disney+ with its sizzling presence in October last year. And now, with a second season already in production, it’s clear this unapologetically glamorous, scandalous drama is here to stay.

I was first drawn in by the glitzy, star-studded cast – a dazzling lineup that promised 80s debauchery and delivered it in spades. Like many, I was glued to the drama of awful people doing outrageously despicable things to each other. And then there was Rupert Campbell-Black – played by Alex Hassell – a character so magnetic I was willing to overlook his every sin.

But what truly struck me about Rivals – and what I loved the most – was its unapologetic portrayal of midlife women who are still attractive, still desirable, and nowhere near waving goodbye to their sex lives. Maud and Lizzie weren’t 'just' mothers or wives. They were complex, sexual beings – a rarity on screen for women my age. Seeing them felt like a revelation. Yes, we are still desirable. Yes, we still want sex. And no, our stories don’t end at 40.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Rivals discards so many stereotypical tropes about the on-screen mother. Maud isn't consumed by motherhood, where she might've gone wrong with it, or mourning the loss of her children as they flee the nest. She's distinctly disinterested in her children - it's quite refreshing to see this leftfield depiction. Similarly, Lizzie isn't desperately trying to juggle motherhood with her writing work while constantly being made to feel guilty for having a job. This, again, is something you rarely see in a TV show involving someone who happens to be a mother.

Not only are women shown in this incredible way, Rivals is a pitch-perfect adaptation in its entirety - something that hardly ever happens when books are translated to the screen. (Based on Jilly Cooper's best-selling novel of the same name, it left many viewers, including myself, wondering if the show could be based on a true story.)

That’s why I was stunned when the BAFTA nominations were announced, and Rivals barely made a ripple. Just three nods, none of which turned into wins. That was as scandalous as Rupert Campbell-Black’s full-frontal during a game of naked tennis – a moment so deliciously over-the-top it did earn a nomination for ‘Memorable Moment,’ but even that didn’t win.

(Image credit: Disney+)

It was great to see David Tennant nominated for his role as Tony Baddingham, because he brought his A-game to that role. Katherine Parkinson was also in the running for her beautiful portrayal of the vulnerable yet dignified Lizzie Vereker.

Lizzie and Freddie's (Danny Dyer) chemistry needed an award of its very own, and their sex scene begged for some recognition for being so down-to-earth and real.

I do have to say that although the adaptation did an excellent job of side-stepping the more problematic areas of the novel without compromising on delivering an excellent story, there was one element where I remained conflicted: The Rupert and Taggy will they/won't they.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Normally, I'd be shouting at my screen, "Leave her alone and date somebody your own age, for god's sake," but I was forced to shake off my own moral compass and get invested in their story. And this isn't only because I was almost Taggy-levels desperate for an RCB, ahem, encounter myself.

Rupert actually gets a better character development arc on screen than he does in the book, and is definitely conflicted about his feelings for Taggy himself. This will almost definitely be explored further in season 2 which is currently in production, and will really give depth to the complexities of their potential romance and Rupert's possible redemption.

Finally, I can't talk about Rivals without mentioning the costumes and the scenery - also both perfect and deserving of all the awards. Never has 80s dressing looked so incredible, or had me setting up alerts for vintage 80s pieces for my wardrobe to buy.

And when I instantly recognised Corinium Studios as a police station not far from where I live, and the neighbouring town to where I grew up, standing in for Rutshire, I let out a little scream. While I mourn Rivals' almighty BAFTAs snub, I might just hang out around the filming locations, hoping for a glimpse of the heroes who brought me one of my now favourite shows of all time.

For those of us who fell in love with Rivals, there’s some very good news – we’re heading back to Rutshire. Disney+ has confirmed that filming is already underway and the second season will feature even more episodes – a full 12 instead of the original eight. Most of the beloved cast is returning, including David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, and Danny Dyer. Even better, new cast members are joining the fray, although Disney is keeping those names under wraps for now.

Jilly Cooper herself has promised more “wit, desire, and romantic twists,” and I, for one, can’t wait to see what chaos and scandal unfold next. So while the BAFTAs may have ignored Rivals, its return promises to be bigger, bolder, and even more unforgettable.

All episodes of Rivals are currently streaming on Disney+ with a subscription.