“It doesn't matter how old you are” – Race Across The World winner Caroline Bridge reveals the vital life lesson she learnt on the show

Since winning BBC One's Race Across The World with her son, 61-year-old Caroline Bridge says her entire outlook on life has changed – with her now letting go of being so "serious and anxious" in favour of enjoying life.

Race Across The World isn't just an incredibly gripping TV show that's left us wondering how it's filmed as we book our own unique holidays. It's also a life-changing experience for those who participate. Season 3 winners Cathie Rowe and Tricia Sail said that winning changed their lives – and the same is true for this season's winner, Caroline Bridge.

She signed up to season 5 of the show, she told the BBC's Woman's Hour, because she wanted to "prove something" to herself and her family. She also wanted something to do now her son and co-contestant Thomas was grown up.

"One of the reasons I'd wanted to do it with Thomas is to show that it doesn't matter how old you are, you can still do the same things," she said. "I think, as a mother, I'd happily given up my career to bring up my son, and it's the most valuable job, but of course it's not paid. So you end up feeling, 'well, what am I going to do now?'"

Because, she says, she "had no qualifications " and "no other skills," she "didn't know where to turn." So, she signed up for the show and convinced her son to join her. It was a good decision, not just because they won the £20,000 cash prize, but because of the impact it's had on their relationship.

"We are closer than ever," Caroline said of 21-year-old Thomas, adding that she has a "new-found respect" for him.

"I love his youth and exuberance," she said. "He doesn't have the weight of the [world on his] shoulders. He doesn't have any worries. I love seeing life through his eyes and being on Race enabled me to just capture a little bit more of that carefree love of youth."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer) A photo posted by on

Capturing that youthful approach has led Caroline to rethink a lot about her old attitude to life, she says, with her experience on the show giving her a much more freeing and positive outlook.

"[Thomas] was so friendly and happy, whereas I was always serious and anxious. But I really want to see and experience life a little more how he does now. And I feel like I need to live in the moment a little more, stop trying to do everything perfectly and do what's expected of me and just enjoy what I'm seeing and doing now.

"It's allowed me to think 'it doesn't matter'," she added. "Nobody's watching. Nobody's judging. If you enjoy it, just put a great big smile on your face and carry on. Why not live life? We're only here the once, so go for it. Make the best of it."

A post shared by BBC Woman's Hour (@bbcwomanshour) A photo posted by on

And she's not done just yet. Speaking to Horse and Hound, Caroline revealed that she and Thomas are currently planning another backpacking trip together.

“Thomas asked if I would go to Kazakhstan with him and I said ‘Where’s that?’," she said. "We’re going to do it with rucksacks and rough it, because we learned if you want to enjoy the country it’s about doing home stays and talking to the locals."