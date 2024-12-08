Unique holiday ideas that will make you see the world in a different way

Looking for a unique holiday destination for your next trip? We've got you covered - from street food tours in Vietnam to paddleboarding on lakes, these ideas should give you all the inspiration you need.

As with any trip, it's important to do lots of research. Not only are many unique holiday experiences more expensive than your regular package trips, but you'll need to rely on local guides and resources to get the most out of your trip. Be sure to check out independent reviews of any businesses to ensure they work ethically - especially if animals or the local community is involved - and, where possible, aim for sustainable practices to help the environment.

That being said, unique holiday destinations and activities are some of the best ways to see the world in a different light. Whether you want the best places to relax on holiday or the best holidays for adventurers, we have one for you.

Unique holiday ideas for your next trip

Island hopping in Greece

Island hopping in Greece is one way to enjoy some of the best places to visit in Greece all in one trip.

The Cyclades Islands - Mykonos, Santorini, Milos, and Naxos - are a good place to start, and each island has an entirely different vibe, all boasting their own unique landscapes, cuisines and landmarks.

For the best experience, go out of season and during school term time to avoid the crowds and pay top rates for hotels and rentals.

Safari

There are many places around the world where you can go on safari and see wildlife normally confined to films and picture books.

The Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, Etosha National Park in Namibia, and Mana Pools National Park in Zimbabew are some of the best places to go on safari - but it's important to do plenty of research beforehand to assess costs and ethics of all your options.

To get the best chance of seeing the 'Big Five', it's best to visit from June to October.

A vineyard tour in France

Do you, your partner or your friend love a glass of wine? Why not go on a vineyard tour and stay overnight at one of the many vineyard hotels in Bordeaux, France?

Along with a classic bed-and-breakfast set-up, being in the vineyard allows you to explore everything the wine-making process involves with tours and demonstrations.

Wine from Bordeaux is considered some of the best in the world because of how well it ages and the unique landscape on which the grapes are grown.

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, happens in the weeks leading up to Fat Tuesday - the day before Ash Wednesday.

It's a colourful event where participants and spectators dress in colourful clothes and there's a parade every year.

While Mardi Gras is celebrated around the world - including in Austria, Brazil, Italy, and Portugal - New Orleans has one of the longest traditions. It's been celebrated in the city since 1699.

Explore the Fjords in New Zealand

When we think of fjords - deep and narrow seas surrounded by steep land masses - we often think of countries like Norway, Alaska, and Canada, but the fjords in New Zealand are just as stunning.

There are 14 in the southwestern area of the South Island known for their dramatic landscapes, having been carved out about 20,000 years ago.

The weather can be a little unpredictable though, so be sure to know what to wear hiking and pack your walking shoes.

Northern Lights in Norway

Tromsø, Norway, is one of the best places to see the Aurora Borealis - aka the Northern Lights - as it's the centre of the oval. This means your chances of seeing the spectacle is high, even when the activity is low.

The best time to see the lights is between late September and early April, so book your trip from this time. However, it will be very cold and you should expect to be outdoors for a while, so dress warmly and bring a hot drink.

Take a cruise in Antarctica

If you want amazing scenery, a chance to spot unique wildlife, and huge icebergs, you might want to consider a trip to Antarctica - the world's largest ice sheet and desert. One of the most popular ways to do this is on a cruise.

These trips often run between November and March, when it's cold - but not below freezing. This is known as the austral summer.

Explore viking history in Norway

Norway is known for its northern lights but it also has a rich Viking history, which you can explore through museums and exhibitions in Oslo.

The Historical Museum has a permanent exhibition looking at Viking history, for example, with the only genuine Viking helmet (that we know of) on display.

There's also the Viking Planet, which uses virtual reality, interactive screens, and holograms to bring stories to life from the Viking Age.

Sailing in Australia

Sailing around the Whitsunday Islands in Australia is a unique way to make the most of the beautiful weather and brilliant sunshine.

There are many sailing tours available - both overnight and day trips - in the area that will take you out to key snorkling sports and the famous Whitehaven Beach.

But choose your tour carefully - some offer a laid-back ride with food and music while others have a party atmosphere.

Pompeii, Italy

Naples is one of the most popular cities in the world for tourists. However, fewer people venture out into Pompeii, which is nearby and in the Campania region of Italy.

When Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 CE, it quickly covered the city with layers of ash and volcanic debris, burying it.

The debris sealed the city for centuries before it was discovered in the late 16th century. It is now a tourist site with many ancient buildings and artefacts preserved.

Sea Turtle conservation, Maldives

There are many ways you can give back to the environment on holiday - from following the 'Leave No Trace' principles to avoiding plane travel where possible, but another way is to actively help the community you're visiting.

Destinations like the Maldives have eco-resorts that focus on this. Here, guests can volunteer with teams helping to conserve sea turtle populations.

Typical activities will include beach clean ups, tracking turtle nesting sites, and supporting with other activities and initiatives to protect wider marine life in the area.

Glacier trekking, Iceland

If a cruise through Antarctica isn't for you, you might like to try glacier trekking in Iceland. This is a more sustainable way to visit the colder areas of the world, with tourists going out on specially guided tours.

These often help to raise awareness of the impact of climate change, as well as offer stunning views and unique experiences off the beaten path.

Eat seafood on the Islands of Scilly

The Isles of Scilly is an archipelago off the coast of Cornwall in England. Sustainability is at the heart of the island with hotels that try to minimise carbon footprint and sustainable seafood restaurants, where your fish comes straight out of the sea the same morning.

While Cornwall is often overrun with tourists, whatever the time of year, the Isles of Scilly is a picturesque destination that's a little harder to get to, often making it quieter. Beat the crowds and inflated accommodation costs by travelling off-season.

Bike touring in Colombia

Colombia is another destination popular with tourists thanks to the vibrant history and culture. But instead of staying in the city, head out to the coffee region - known as the 'Coffee Triangle' or 'Coffee Axis' for some guided bike touring.

Here, you'll be able to see how coffee is made and taste some for yourself, while keeping your carbon footprint low on the bike. The landscapes in this area are also truly beautiful.

Coral reef restoration in Fiji

Just like how islands like the Maldives offer tourists the chance to help dwindling turtle populations, organisations in Fiji offer some tourists the chance to help restore coral reefs in the area.

You'll need to get involved in a dedicated project, but typical activities include planting coral, cleanups of the reef, and supporting the local communities who depend on the marine life.

Stargazing in Chile

The Atacama Desert is the second driest desert in the world - and home to a few of the most important observatories in the world.

There's no light pollution here, the landscape is flat, and its position in the world gives scientists incredible views of space.

With a tour from a local organisation, you can also stargaze. The best time to go is in earlier months of the year - December, January, and February.

Whale watching in Alaska

Alaska is one of the best places in the world to see humpback whales in their natural habitat. While trekking and ice hotels are popular, this is a unique way to get to know the landscape and the animals that live in it.

Opting for a sustainable company when you go whale watching is essential, however. These will follow the strict guidelines that make sure the whales and other wildlife isn't disturbed by tourism activities.

Farm-to-table restaurants in Italy

Italy is known for its food - and millions of tourists flock to Rome, Naples, Florence, and Milan to eat the country's most famous dishes. However, Tuscany - and other regions of the country - can offer something a little different.

Farm-to-table is a sustainable practice where the restaurant or hotel's food comes straight from a specific farm without going through a distributor or supermarket.

Many sustainable hotels and rentals offer farm-to-table experiences for guests interested in doing cooking classes and learning more about where their food comes from.

Bike touring along the Danube River

Love cycling every day and want to take your hobby abroad? Why not cycle the length (or some of) the Danube River?

This famous waterway starts in the Black Forest, Germany, and flows for 2,860km (1780 miles) through Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Ukraine. It then reaches the Black Sea.

One of the most popular routes goes from Passau in Baveria, Germany, to Bratislava in Slovakia.

Camping in Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree in California, USA, is a truly unique holiday destination. It's where two desert ecosystems - the Mojave and the Colorado - come together.

Here, you'll find eco-camping options that allow you to explore the national park and desert landscape without having an impact on the environment. You'll also find plenty of spots for rock climbing.

Paddleboarding in the Lake District

The Lake District, England, is known for its stunning landscapes and hiking activities. The most popular spot for tourists is around Windermere, Grassmere, and the larger lakes. So, why not go off the beaten track for a quiet week of paddleboarding?

If you have a car, you'll be able to access rentals and hotels off the beaten track. Many lakes have waterside paddleboard hire shops, where you'll be able to rent a board and a wetsuit. They'll also give you guidance on the best places to go.

The Museum of Quackery, Germany

Germany - and particularly Berlin - is home to some of the most unique museums in the world. As a result, they aren't as popular - or as busy - as the national museums and more famous tourist sites.

One of these is The Museum of Quackery. This Berlin museum is home to bogus medical artefacts from the 19th and 20th centuries, such as fake 'miracle' cures, ineffective equipment, and strange medical machines, curated to display the history of medical fraud.

Sandboarding in Peru

As the name suggests, sandboarding is a lot like snowboarding - but with sand instead of snow. It's one of the more unique sports in the world and only possible in a few locations.

Huacachina, Peru, is one of them. This is a small desert oasis and a popular destination for the activity, so you'll find plenty of guided sessions and tours of the dunes.

It's one for adrenaline junkies rather than those looking for a sightseeing experience, with some dunes reaching heights of 500 metres.

Fermentation courses in South Korea

Fermented foods have become so popular in the last decade that courses teaching you how to ferment your own vegetables have popped up around the world.

South Korea has a rich history with this particular type of food preparation, so it's one of the best places to go to learn about it. Seoul is the go-to destination, with plenty of opportunities to learn about the science and history of the process.

You'll get the chance to explore the culinary side as well, with kimchi, pickles, and fermented soy dishes in many restaurants.

Horse riding in the USA

Jackson Hole in Wyoming, Big Sky in Montana, Hill Country in Texas, Carmel Valley in California, Sedona in Arizona, and Denali National Park in Alaska are just a couple of the go-to places for a tour on horseback and other horseback riding activities.

These spots have a rich equine history thanks the landscape, terrain, and culture of the area with lush forests and winding trails, breathtaking landscapes, and hidden spots unreachable for tourists not on horseback.

Kite surfing in South Africa

While other tourists head to South Africa's vineyards, you could take a detour to Cape Town and go kite surfing.

This sport is a combination of wakeboarding, windsurfing, and paragliding, so it's an activity best suited to those who like a little adventure on their holiday.

The Cape Town climate and beaches make it the go-to spot for the sport, with many sessions available for beginners.

Wine festivals in Italy

A unique holiday doesn't mean you can't indulge in the popular food and drink options. One way to do this a little differently in Italy, however, is to go to a wine festival.

Two of the most famous are Vinitaly, which is a wine tasting event held every year in Verona, and Montepulciano Wine Festival, which takes place on a stunning hilltop and features many unique traditions like barrel racing, historical reenactments, and parades.

Big wave watching in Portugal

Lisbon, Porto, and the Algarve are some of Portugal's most popular tourist hubs. However, in just an hour by car from Lisbon, you can reach the relatively undiscovered town of Nazare.

Here, thanks to unique underwater land formations, the waves reach astronomical heights, crashing over buildings in some months in parts of the town.

There's a dedicated museum to the waves with stunning (and safe) viewpoints. If you're there in the right season, you'll see surfers trying to take on the waves.

Forest bathing in the Dolomites

The Dolomites are a mountain range in northeastern Italy, bordering Austria. It's a popular tourist destination for hikers, bikers, and climbers, but this alpine environment should be a go-to for forest bathing.

This practice originates from Japan and involves being very calm and quiet in a forest - of which there are many in the Dolomites. Here, you can observe nature and absorb its stress-reducing properties.

Museum of Broken Relationships, Croatia

Along with Berlin, Croatia is home to some of the most unique museums in the world. One such spot is the Museum of Broken Relationships in Zagreb, Croatia.

This museum exhibits people's belongings that represent failed relationships in their lives. Objects include airline tickets, soft toys, kitchen utensils, and printouts of digital conversations.

While visitors promise it's not as depressing as it sounds, this perhaps isn't one for a romantic holiday.

Street food tour, Vietnam

Vietnam is home to some of the most famous and delicious street food in the world. Ho Chi Minh City has a particularly bustling food scene where street vendors sell fresh spring rolls, pho, and banh mi.

Take a tour from a local guide to find the very best spots.

Hurling sessions in Ireland

If you're looking to book a trip to Ireland, why not make it a hurling experience? This is one of the oldest sports in the world.

Players use a wooden stick to hit a ball into the opposite team's goal or between two upright posts representing a goal. It's similar to hockey in many ways.

If you're looking for a beginner's session, start your holiday in Kilkenny, Limerick, or Waterford.