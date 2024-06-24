The 32 best places for adventurers to take a break

For many, a holiday means relaxing by the pool with a stack of books, but for those who want to get active on holiday and discover new cultures, there are plenty of places for adventurers to take a break.

From observing animals in the wild in Sri Lanka’s peaceful Yala National Park (one of our top picks for safaris in the world) to diving and snorkelling in the Great Barrier Reef, these are the bucket list destinations across the globe for anyone who enjoys a little thrill-seeking as well as a relaxing holiday. If you want to somewhere a little closer to home, the Lake District and the Brecon Beacons in Wales offer incredible hiking trails within easy reach.

And let’s not forget culinary adventures with Italy’s traditional trattorias, Greece's welcoming tavernas, and incredible South Asian street food hotspots waiting to be explored. Here are 32 destinations for adventurers to take a break, with incredible locations in the UK, Europe, and beyond.

32 best places for adventurers to take a break

Ella, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The train from Kandy to Ella is one of the most famous in the world for taking in epic views of the rich and varied landscape of Sri Lanka, looking out of huge windows towards rolling hills and tea plantations, lush green valleys and imposing mountains shrouded in mist in the distance.

Enjoy chai tea and local snacks from sellers along the way, but just be warned that if boarding the train at Kandy, you might struggle to get a seat for the long eight-hour journey. A tip would be to board the train at Nuwara Eliya, which is a quieter stop along the line and only three to four hours away from Ella.

Lonely Planet's Where to Go When: the ultimate trip planner for every month of the year | £15.98 at Amazon When it comes to travel guides, Lonely Planet is undoubtedly the market leader, with dedicated guides to just about every country in the world. But if you're not sure where to go on your next trip, this comprehensive guide on the best place to travel to - and when - is a brilliant source of inspiration.

Grenada, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something magical about the medieval, Andalusian town of Grenada, with the majestic Alhambra at the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. A perfect destination for adventurers, the hiking trails around this historic town offer awe-inspiring views with fairytale-esque turrets and Alhambra's ancient fortress in the distance. While tourists flock to Grenda in high summer to experience its charms, spring and autumn are quieter - and much cooler.

Norway's Fjords

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peaceful Norway has so much to offer tourists. Despite its charming villages and vibrant cities, Norway's breathtaking scenery takes centre stage for visitors who come to explore its vast fjords, winding mountain roads and many, many, waterfalls. Considered to be the crown jewel of Norway's fjords is The Geirangerfjor, a UNESCO-protected fjord in the Sunnmøre region of Møre og Romsdal county.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Orkney, Scotland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shrouded in mystery and legends, Orkney is an archipelago off the northeastern coast of Scotland and offers perhaps some of the most dramatic coastal walks in the UK, if not the world. The Orkney Islands are a unique corner of Scotland, with ancient structures and stone formations dating back to the Neolithic period.

Adventurer-seekers with an interest in archaeology will be completely entranced by this historic destination. But even if that's not where your interest lies, the draw of spellbinding cliff walks, warm local hospitality, and a location so remote that you'll feel like you're on the edge of the world, is still strong.

Sörmland, Sweden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scandinavia's vast landscape is comprised of dense woodlands, unspoiled mountainous regions and vast bodies of water with charming villages dotted around its countryside regions. Sörmland, a remote region dotted with calming lakes, is just outside Stockholm and home to charming guesthouses and historic sites to explore by foot, bike or boat.

Atlas Mountains, Morocco

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Morocco's Atlas Mountains offer hikers wild and rugged landscapes for some truly spectacular trails. You'll experience Berber hospitality when staying in guest houses along the way, with mint tea customary as a welcome drink. Home to some of North Africa’s most ancient villages, the region has a fascinating culture for tourists to discover.

Island hopping in Croatia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Croatia’s coastline has some of the most idyllic spots in Europe, with the islands of Hvar, Vis, Brač, and Korčula within easy reach of each other by boat. Explore hidden coves and caves by kayak, or take a boat trip around the islands. Each has its character, meaning you'll never get bored.

Visit Hvar for cobbled streets and incredible restaurants, Vis for secluded relaxation, and Brač for its beautiful forest walks and warm hospitality. A crucial tip would be to make sure that you go in season, as many businesses on the smaller islands close for the season in the winter months - and it can be difficult to find options for eating out.

Lombok, Indonesia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bali's less-developed sister island is Lombok, popular with adventurers and hikers looking to explore its varied terrine on foot. The ambitious can plan a hike up the famous 3726m Mount Rinjani, with opportunities for wild camping in epic wild spots along the way. There's also an abundance of natural hot springs on the island, for weary travellers to relax in.

Madeira

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dubbed the 'Hawaii of Europe', the Portuguese island of Madeira has miraculously managed to not become overrun with tourists, despite its outstanding natural beauty. For runners, hikers, and cyclists, you'd be hard-pushed to find a better destination in Europe for stunning coastal trails.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to culinary adventures, the Amalfi coast with its freshly made pasta and bold, punchy Italian flavours is a foodie's dream. Explore traditional trattorias with theatrical service and tiny bolt-hole bars hidden in the nooks of its pretty villages serving fine Italian wines by the glass.

It's easy to get swept up in the romanticism of the Amalfi Coast and stick to its iconic coastal spots, but for those who want to experience this popular tourist destination off the beaten track, hiking trails through the Lattari Mountains offer a new perspective on Amalfi.

Halong Bay, Vietnam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A boat trip through Halong Bay is a bucket-list experience and will excite anyone with a love of incredible ocean vistas. From small boats to bigger cruises, the best way to see this stunning corner of Vietnam is from the water, sailing around the bay's limestone islands with distinctive grassy peaks.

Siem Reap, Cambodia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're seeking an awe-inspired adventure, Angkor Wat's temples are some of the most impressive in the world. Siemp Reip has plenty to offer in terms of delicious south east Asian street food and fun cocktail bars where families, backpackers, and locals mingle together. After exploring Angkor Wat and Siem Riep, journey southwest of Phnom Penh to embark on a trip along the beautiful Tatai River and take in the sights of the impressive Cardamom Mountains.

Zambia, Africa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Travel to Zambia’s Luangwa Valley if you want to experience one of Africa's most incredible safari destinations. The area boasts over 5,000 square miles of woodland and savannah and is known to have some of the best wildlife-watching spots in the country.

A Camper Van Tour Through New Zealand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beautiful New Zealand is wild and spacious, offering a completely different world. Journey northland to southland to experience all that this stunning country has to offer, from wine-tasting in Marlborough to exploring the Abel Tasman National Park, and wild camping underneath the stars.

Kerala, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

South of Goa is peaceful Kerala, characterised by its tranquil backwaters and connection to spirituality. Take a boat trip along the backwaters, or even rent a houseboat and live on the water for a few nights, taking in the incredible scenery.

Savannah, Georgia, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Savannah is a beautiful part of Georgia, dubbed the 'Forest City' as the streets are lined with ancient oak trees. The public squares have an old-world quality that gives the city a romantic feel and visitors can lean into this by taking a horse-drawn carriage through its pretty cobbled streets.

Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wild Atlantic Way is a tour mainly through the west coast of Ireland, as well as parts of the north and south, touring some of Ireland's most beautiful spots. From Dublin, the route heads to Donegal, where you can see the Fanad Lighthouse, then on to the cliffs of Sliabh Liag and over to Sligo (of Normal People fame, for Sally Rooney fans).

Yala National Park, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yala National Park is the prime wildlife and safari spot in Sri Lanka, where you can spot exotic birds, water buffalos, elephants and leopards in their natural habitats. The surrounding resorts offer warm hospitality and have a relaxed atmosphere, making it a great spot for couples, families or solo travellers.

Istanbul, Turkey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Istanbul is full of character and charm, with the Grand Bazaar a maze of markets to get lost in. For those who want to sample different nightlife, Istanbul's offering is spectacular, with drinking holes in old fortresses and ancient walls, as well as rooftops along the Bosphorus.

Zermatt, Switzerland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zermatt is home to one of Switzerland's most iconic mountains, the Matterhorn, which makes for an awe-inspiring hike. Wandering around this pretty resort is good for the soul, breathing in fresh mountain air and Zermatt's traditional buildings.

Alberta, Canada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Banff National Park is arguably one of the most beautiful national parks in Canada, with vast lakes, dense forests and snowy cliffs that make for awe-inspiring views. Alberta is home to more than 600 lakes, so you'll have no shortage of stunning walking trails.

Falmouth, Cornwall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Falmouth is one of Cornwall's buzziest towns, with a pretty harbour and plenty of spots for fresh seafood by the water. This charming Cornish town also has a rich maritime history and a leading art scene.

Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Roberts enjoying a huge bowl of spaghetti in a Rome square in Eat Pray Love will forever be an ideal holiday mood. In terms of European cities, Rome has a vibrant character that will appeal to adventurers, particularly those with a love of exploring a destination through its culinary offerings. Wander through its traditional Italian squares - or piazzas - and enjoy a spritz with fresh pasta, taking in the incredible architecture of this iconic city.

Whitsundays, Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Whitsundays are the epitome of white-washed sandy beaches with unspoiled landscapes. For some adventure, there are segway tours, jet skiing, sunset cruises, sea kayaking, and even skydiving on offer in this area that's ideal for nature lovers. The proximity of the Whitsundays to the Great Barrier Reef means the location is an ideal spot for diving and snorkeling,

Gozo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Off the coast of Malta, unspoiled Gozo is a haven of natural pools, ancient rock formations and some incredible yoga retreats if you want to try a wellness adventure. Divers should head to the Blue Hole in Dwejra, considered one of Gozo's top diving spots.

Lanzarote

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lanzarote has an incredibly unique and diverse landscape and a thriving arts scene, inspired by its extensive cacti and arid landscapes. With vast stretches of desert that almost look otherworldly, it's a great place to explore on foot for some epic hiking trails. And with an abundance of luxurious resorts at surprisingly affordable prices, there are plenty of spaces to relax in after busy days.

The Lake District, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lake District has so much to offer for hikers, with remote spots that have wild scenery reminiscent of Canadian landscapes. There are also some stunning spas in the Lake District with outdoor pools providing views over the lakes for a little R&R after a day's adventuring.

Maldives

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Maldives is one of the original adventure destinations for couples, but the destination has slowly been changing its reputation to cater for groups of friends and families as well. With white sandy beaches and azure waters at every turn, it's the epitome of a paradise location.

Galapagos Islands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Galapagos Islands isn't as high profile as other holiday destinations, but it's definitely one worth considering if you're an adventure lover or animal enthusiast. Located 600 miles from Ecuador, the climate is a mix of tropical and temperate, with incredible wildlife on your doorstep.

Reykjavík, Iceland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reykjavík is famous for its Blue Lagoon as a bucket-list experience, but there's plenty more to the city than just this popular tourist spot. There's also a thriving music scene to explore, cutting-edge dining and some stunning hotels in remote locations if you venture outside of the city.

Brecon Beacons, Wales

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wild Wales is a great place to explore on foot with mountains and valleys, starting with the picturesque Brecon Beacons. This stunning region is also home to lush forests, lakes, waterfalls and natural caves, as well as charming B&Bs to rest your head in after a long day's hiking.

The Loire Valley, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who like to explore a new destination through food and drink, The Loire Valley in central France has a fascinating wine scene and incredible local restaurants where you can get a flavour of the local delicacies. Boasting a rich cultural heritage and beautiful scenery, it's not the sort of destination you would stay in one place, exploring the quaint villages and idyllic countryside in full during your time there.