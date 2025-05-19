Wondering what to watch on Apple TV+? Here's why 'Trying' should be top of your list
If you've never seen Trying on Apple TV+, where have you been? It's one of the fuzziest, life-affirming shows you'll ever watch
Trying arrived quietly on Apple+ TV in May 2020, and clearly needed a lot more fanfare to announce its arrival, because it's flown under the radar.
It's clearly doing something right, as a fifth season has been given the go-ahead. But while Trying has a loyal fanbase, I want it to be bigger - this is definitely the best comedy you're not watching.
As the name implies, call centre operator Nikki (Esther Smith) and teacher Jason (Rafe Spall) are trying for a baby with no luck. Written by Andy Wolton, who was himself adopted as a baby, Nikki and Jason find that adoption might be their only route to having a family, and what a hilarious and profound road they find themselves on.
Why you should watch Trying
Don't be put off by the it's-been-done-so-many-times-before premise of the show, because Trying manages to overthrow all the stereotypes and sweeping generalisations that come with TV shows about infertility.
For a start, one of the biggest draws of the series is Esther Smith and Rafe Spall. Their chemistry as a married couple is so immense, you won't be at all surprised to find out they actually got together in real life, although life didn't totally imitate art, because the couple now has a baby of their own.
You will root for Nikki and Jason in every way, and will have profound second-hand anger on their behalf that they can't have a baby of their own. You'll especially root for Nikki.
She'd definitely be the most fun person on a night out, and also one of those natural, born-to-be-a-mum sort of people - heck, I even wanted her to be my mum when I watched the series.
And while the show helps highlight that there are many ways to have a family and not just the standard have sex to get your own, it boggled my mind how challenging the adoption process is.
I get it, you can't just hand over the kids who've had the worst possible start in life to any old wannabe parents. But it's utter madness to think that any fertile person can meet and have a baby with someone, and there are no forms of assessments to find out whether they're suitable.
Yet, Nikki and Jason need to prove their worth as parents in increasingly new and imaginative ways, and are forced to keep on doing it - possibly on the off-chance they suddenly become s**t at it, which is unlikely.
I have friends who have adopted children, and the hoops they had to jump through! It makes me want to curl up into a ball and sleep forever from the pure exhaustion of just thinking about it.
Another reason you need to watch Trying, or two words actually: Imelda. Staunton. My word, Imelda's turn as the couple's sweary, blunt, but oh-so on their side social worker is joy personified.
She steals every scene she appears in, and delivers every line with the comic timing of the multi-award performer she is - it's just a massive injustice that no awards were forthcoming for this particular performance, because she deserves to have them rained down upon her.
And while Imelda gets all the imaginary accolades for her supporting role, every single other person cast as Nikki's family and friends do a stellar job.
From Nikki's brother-in-law Scott (Darren Boyd), who you'll love to loathe, to Jason's best friend, Freddy - Oliver Chris is quite typecast in this role, but I'm willing to gloss over that on this occasion - the supporting cast bring their A game.
In Nikki and Jason's parents, everyone up and down the country will likely see something of their own parents in them. I defy you not to shout at the TV, "Oh my god, that's just like my dad," and "Why do mums always have to do that?"
It's not often shows about fertility can be funny without being crass or exploitative. But Trying manages to be pee-your-knickers, do your pelvic floor exercises more often hilarious, while being compassionate - a pretty amazing feat.
There's a solace in the relatability of the characters in the series, which I've branded it one of my 'comfort' watches. This means I've watched it so many times, I can have it on in the background when the silence of my house feels a bit overwhelming.
Not that this happens often, I do have two children, a third child in the form of a husband and two needy cats. So there's not a lot in the way of silence in my house, but I do get a lot in the way of anxiety.
Having something fuzzy, heartwarming and all the other overused slightly cringey descriptors on in the background is really quite helpful. Trying joins the likes of Schitts Creek, Ted Lassso and more, as a series I could watch over and over, and it will still bring the biggest of smiles and hug me like a weighted blanket - not many shows have the right mixture of magic to bring such repeated joy.
Trying seasons 1 - 4 are now streaming on Apple+ TV.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
