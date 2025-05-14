'I discovered 'Cheaters' on BBC iPlayer by accident - and now I can't stop watching it

If, like me, you're a bit bored of Netflix at the moment, I'll save you trawling through lists of what to watch instead - just put on Cheaters on BBC iPlayer. I found this incredible short-form comedy on a list of iPlayer hidden gems, and became obsessed with it within the first few seconds.

Cheaters was written and created by Oliver Lyttelton, and stars Susan Wokoma as Fola, Joshua McGuire as Josh, Callie Cooke as Esther, and Jack Fox as Zack. Their lives become intertwined in a way that will challenge you to reassess everything you think about marriage and fidelity, and you'll be desperate to know where Fola buys her skirts.

So, why should you be watching Cheaters? Because this show fills a void you didn't know you had. Here's a little context - Cheaters starts with Fola and Josh meeting at the airport when their flights from Finland are cancelled. Travel writer Fola is there for work, and Josh is on a little journey of reflection after his girlfriend of 11 years (Esther) cheated on him with a woman. A few pints, G&Ts, and shots later, Fola and Josh have a bit of passionate sex at the hotel while they wait for the next flight.

The next morning, Josh is immediately guilty and panicked, even more so when he finds out Fola is married. They agree to go their separate ways and forget about their encounter, until they arrive home to find they live across the road from each other.

'This show addresses something you don't hear talked about... fidelity is one of the hardest things humans are asked to do'

Now we've got the background over with, let's get back to why you need this show in your life. Firstly, the short-form format is perfect.

Series 1 consists of 18 10-minute episodes, and series 2 is shorter at eight episodes. These were initially broadcast as triple-features, but watchable at any time on iPlayer, they can slot perfectly into your day at any time.

Got a short commute to work? Watch an episode of Cheaters. Got a few minutes to spare on your lunch break? Cheaters it is. Bitesized and easily digestible, I'm thinking all shows should have this format.

Secondly, and most importantly, this show addresses something you don't hear talked about often enough: the theory that marriage is a scam, and fidelity is one of the hardest things humans are asked to do.

You've probably guessed by the title of the series that although Josh and Fola agree to put their indiscretion behind them, their attraction is so strong that they find it hard to keep their hands off each other.

But there is so much nuance to this. Yes, Fola is married and should be faithful, and yes, on paper, Zack seems like the perfect man - there should be no reason for cheating.

Zack is kind, gentle, and Jack Fox is so smoking hot in the role, you could probably cook an entire fry-up on his abs. Actually, Jack Fox's abs can be their own, separate reason to tune in.

'The show's writers deserve another massive shout-out for delicately exploring the lack of understanding and shame that can exist around kinks'

You see, I immediately wanted Zack to be totally flawed, to justify Fola's cheating in my mind. But while he's perfect on the outside, we do find out their marriage is sexless, and this is because of a kink Zack has that makes it hard for him to perform.

It'll be spoiler-ish to go into the nitty gritty of the issue, but Fola doesn't find out about it for a while. Zac's internalised humiliation around it means he shuts down all communication about their sex life with Fola, compounding her need to look elsewhere for what she needs.

The show's writers deserve another massive shout-out for delicately exploring the lack of understanding and shame that can exist around kinks, and how a person can flourish when allowed to explore theirs in a supportive environment.

However, Zac's terrible communication means that they've only been married a year, and the young and beautiful Fola wants to be desired by the person she's married to, but can't for all these complicated reasons.

The show forces you to question the widely accepted belief that marriage is the ultimate goal. As Fola has discovered, relationships are hard, marriage is harder, and staying in a marriage when it all goes wrong so early is tantamount to impossible. Added to that, attraction to others doesn't stop just because you're married - even if it can usually be put to one side.

We get to explore the mess, damage and difficult feelings that come from this, watching from the outside as it unravels on screen with beautiful nuance and hilarity.

'Seeing authentic, realistic bodies enjoying sex was just as captivating'

Seeing authentic, realistic bodies enjoying sex was just as captivating. What a flipping relief. I know I drooled over Jack Fox's abs, but forgive me for that moment of pleasure, because seeing sex between two normal-bodied people was just as erotic.

Susan Wokoma is a curvy woman with normal boobs, and her charcter is having sex on TV! It's more refreshing than an ice-cold pint in an air-conditioned bar during a heatwave. Much of what you see on screen shows sex only being good when it's between flawless, perfect bodies. Joshua McGuire is also regular in every way, but is also good at sex in a way that gives Fola many orgasms - something usually only the Adonis gym bro men can do by usual TV standards.

'Cheaters is funny. Not just a little titter here and there funny, but spit your drink out and snort uncontrollably funny'

Last but by no means least, Cheaters is funny. Not just a little titter here and there funny, but spit your drink out and snort uncontrollably funny. While I've made it sound quite intense, it's joyful in so many ways.

There definitely has to be an honourable mention in the comedic stakes for Callie Cook who plays Esther. There was not one moment when she was on screen that I wasn't captivated by her pitch perfect comic timing.

Callie's every single facial expression and eye movement enhanced every line she delivered - not for a long time has there been someone on TV who immediately outs themselves as being born to be a comedy actress so immensely.

The final honourable mention has to go to Fola's outfits. As her, Susan Wokoma wears a gorgeous revolving wardrobe of stunning skirts, usually with perfectly matching blouses. I want her style and charisma, please.

Have I sold it to you? I hope so. Now I just need a third series, because the second was much shorter than the first and I'm invested in all the character's lives now and need to know what happens next.

Cheaters seasons 1 and 2 are both available in full on BBC iPlayer.