Is Midsomer Murders still being made and is season 25 coming?

Ardent fans of Midsomer Murders aren't ready for the series to come to an end - we look at whether the show is set to continue and when another season could arrive.

If you're a fan of cosy crime dramas, it's likely that Midsomer Murders sits proudly at the top of your TV watch list. Based on the Chief Inspector Barnaby book series by Caroline Graham, the show has gathered a dedicated fan base since its premiere on March 23, 1997.

Given a run for its money by the likes of The Madame Blanc Mysteries and Miss Scarlet, there's just something very special about the fictional, but beautifully quaint, English county of Midsomer, and the characters viewers meet as they piece together pieces of the crime puzzle from their armchairs.

Is Midsomer Murders still being made?

Yes, Midsomer Murders is still being made and season 25 is filming as we speak, though season 24 has yet to air in the UK. Season 25 is set to comprise four new feature-length mysteries.

Fans will be excited to hear that Neil Dudgeon will return as DCI John Barnaby, joined once again by Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter. The delightful Annette Badland is also back as pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins, and Fiona Dolman reprises her role as Barnaby’s wife, Sarah.

Midsomer Murders has been broadcast in over 200 countries and and to run for 25 seasons is a huge testament to the enduring popularity of the drama. It's estimated that around one billion people have viewed the show.

Speaking to Radio Times, actor Neil Dudgeon said he didn't know when the latest instalment would air, but was more than excited about making it as the cast had a year off from filming last year.

"I don't know when it's next being broadcast, but we started filming again at the end of March for season 25, so it goes on," he said.

The actor added, "The cast and crew are all back together, and it’s great to see everyone and hear all the news and gossip. It’s just like living in a village in Midsomer! I hope you all love them [the episodes] when they are finished."

The series is predominantly filmed in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, with Oxfordshire town of Thame often being used to portray Midsomer's County Town, Causton, or other pretty villages featured.

For those who want to see some of the locations first hand, the Thame Midsomer Walking Tours for season 25 are up and running. They take place every Wednesday until October 29, with Saturday tours at 2pm from June 21 until September 13.

When season 25 is complete, there will be a total of 144 episodes of the show. This is more than other fan-favourite classic crime dramas such as Poirot and Vera.

As of now, UK viewers haven't yet been treated to season 24 of Midsomer Murders, which aired in the US last year. Given that season 25 is now filming, though, we would expect these new stories to land at some point in 2025 - and we can't wait!