From the sweet to the spicy, these are the 8 best new romantic fiction novels we can't put down

Call us sentimental, but we adore a good love story here at woman&home. So when my pick for book of the month landed on my desk, offering an exploration of first love, I couldn't wait to dive in – and I'm so glad that I did.

While the best romcom movies are always fun to indulge in, there's nothing like the slower pace of reading a book to help you really connect to an emotional and romantic storyline. Whether you prefer your love stories sweet and caring or hot and racy, my picks of the best new romantic fiction novels cater for all tastes.

And to top it off, we caught up with Strictly Come Dancing judge and new novelist Oti Mabuse, who shares her favourite romantic reads. Whether you prefer reading on your best Kindle, a hardback or paperback, we hope you become as infatuated with these stories as we are.

Oti Mabuse's picks

Strictly star, dancer, judge, presenter and mother Oti Mabuse has added yet another string to her bow, becoming an author with the release of her romantic (and dance-themed, naturally) debut novel Slow Burn, out now.

Here, she reveals her all-time favourite page-turners – and they're romances too!

Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert £6.50 at Amazon UK Talia Hibbert’s novels are wonderful, and this book (the first in The Brown Sisters trilogy) is smart and funny with characters that felt so real, I instantly fell in love with them. The romance between computer geek Chloe and tattooed motorbike fanatic Redford is as sweet as it is sexy, and the ending is full of heart and warmth. Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola £9.16 at Amazon UK Having enjoyed Bolu’s short story collection, Love in Colour, I was desperate to read her first novel, Honey & Spice – and it didn’t disappoint. It’s beautifully written, romantic and hilarious with banter that makes my heart melt. Kiki and Malakai’s fake love affair has all the tension and spice you want in a romantic read – I couldn’t get enough of them! Slow Burn by Oti Mabuse £10.36 at Amazon UK Oti's debut novel follows Lira, who thinks her dancing career is behind her, until a chance encounter sees her secretly audition for a new dance show about to embark on a six-week European tour. How will coming face to face with a blast from her past, and feelings from years ago, play out?

