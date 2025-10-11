From the sweet to the spicy, these are the 8 best new romantic fiction novels we can't put down
Dive into a new romance novel with these recommendations from woman&home's books editor – plus Strictly dancer and novelist Oti Mabuse's favourite reads
Call us sentimental, but we adore a good love story here at woman&home. So when my pick for book of the month landed on my desk, offering an exploration of first love, I couldn't wait to dive in – and I'm so glad that I did.
While the best romcom movies are always fun to indulge in, there's nothing like the slower pace of reading a book to help you really connect to an emotional and romantic storyline. Whether you prefer your love stories sweet and caring or hot and racy, my picks of the best new romantic fiction novels cater for all tastes.
And to top it off, we caught up with Strictly Come Dancing judge and new novelist Oti Mabuse, who shares her favourite romantic reads. Whether you prefer reading on your best Kindle, a hardback or paperback, we hope you become as infatuated with these stories as we are.
Zoe's Book of the month
A tender, devastating exploration of first love, betrayal and the fateful choices we make at pivotal moments in our lives. Against the intoxicating backdrop of a final year at college, the narrator becomes entangled in a charged and consuming friendship with the brilliant Sam and the mysterious Yash. Years later, an unexpected knock at the door reawakens long-buried passions, regrets and unanswered questions. With lyrical prose and emotional depth, Lily King delivers a beautiful tale of love’s enduring imprint. A life-affirming, unforgettable read that lingers long after the final page.
When Ellie and Ash meet in Lisbon while interrailing, the attraction is instant. Three whirlwind days later, their destiny seems written in the stars. However, plans to meet up in Madrid go awry. With no way to contact each other, Ellie and Ash are forced to move on with their lives. Years later, they are thrown together in unexpected circumstances. But the obstacles are now seemingly insurmountable. Is their love strong enough? A swoony must-read.
Emily is separated from her wealthy, man-baby husband Jack when she encounters her first love, Gen, at a party. It’s clear the pair have unfinished business, but they struggle to admit their true feelings – and a new relationship could scupper mother-of-two Emily’s custody battle with Jack. A tender romance that explores heartbreak, integrity and second chances.
Charlie is thrilled when she’s appointed publicist to Booker Prize-winner Richard Aveling. Though he’s three decades her senior and married, she can’t believe her luck when he seduces her. But Charlie is still coming to terms with the death of her mother, and her loneliness blinds her to the relationship’s many red flags. Tender, empathetic and absorbing, this page-turning debut unfolds like a car crash in slow motion.
Laura is flat sitting for a stranger, Callum, when he unexpectedly emerges from the shower. With his parents mistaking her for his girlfriend, she’s swept off to the snowy Scottish Highlands to join his Christmas traditions. Will their fake dating chemistry simmer into something real? Hilarious, heart-warming and addictive.
Not technically a new read, but with the passing of Dame Jilly Cooper this week we couldn't omit a title from the queen of romance novels. Riders is one of Jilly Cooper's most beloved books – an iconic blend of romance and mischief with an addictive storyline. It's a classic for a reason!
Oti Mabuse's picks
Strictly star, dancer, judge, presenter and mother Oti Mabuse has added yet another string to her bow, becoming an author with the release of her romantic (and dance-themed, naturally) debut novel Slow Burn, out now.
Here, she reveals her all-time favourite page-turners – and they're romances too!
Talia Hibbert’s novels are wonderful, and this book (the first in The Brown Sisters trilogy) is smart and funny with characters that felt so real, I instantly fell in love with them. The romance between computer geek Chloe and tattooed motorbike fanatic Redford is as sweet as it is sexy, and the ending is full of heart and warmth.
Having enjoyed Bolu’s short story collection, Love in Colour, I was desperate to read her first novel, Honey & Spice – and it didn’t disappoint. It’s beautifully written, romantic and hilarious with banter that makes my heart melt. Kiki and Malakai’s fake love affair has all the tension and spice you want in a romantic read – I couldn’t get enough of them!
Oti's debut novel follows Lira, who thinks her dancing career is behind her, until a chance encounter sees her secretly audition for a new dance show about to embark on a six-week European tour. How will coming face to face with a blast from her past, and feelings from years ago, play out?
