If you're nosy like us, then you'll love diving into the best memoirs of 2025

Jane Kemp, Rachel Ogden, Charlotte Heathcote
Christmas is approaching, and what better gift can you give (or receive) than the latest page turner to impress your book club circle and help you glide through your reading challenges with pleasure?
Whether it's learning about Davina McCall's reflections on life and remarriage amid her ongoing health battles, Queen Elizabeth II's confession to a trusted confidante or Joanna Lumley's champagne ritual, we love to learn about the famous faces we admire. So we couldn't resist hearing some tales straight from the horses' mouths (or laptops).
We've reviewed plenty of fantastic new memoirs this year, and these are the 14 we recommend for thoughtful Christmas gifts or adding to your bookshelf or best kindle today.
Memoirs can be earnest and dry but in A Mind of My Own, you’ll find none of that. Instead, the comedian and actor recounts her life story in an entertaining, no-nonsense fashion, taking the reader on a path from a childhood in Islington via the Anna Scher Theatre as a teen and ending up being revered as a national treasure. Funny and endearing, it’s exactly what you would expect from this queen of comedy.
Make-up artist Bobbi had an idea that seemed revolutionary back in the 1980s – that real is better than fake. The natural-look Bobbi Brown make-up range that followed became a huge success. Her path was never easy, but her story is an inspiration to anyone who’s had a good idea but doesn’t know how to take it forward. Bobbi makes it feel like anything’s possible.
She had a major role in Love Actually, but it was her portrayal of Stacey in the huge TV hit Gavin and Stacey that made Joanna Page a full-on star. In this memoir, she shares her early life in a village outside Swansea, and her arrival alone in London aged 18 to study at RADA. And with inside stories on friends and co-stars from Liam Neeson to Ruth Jones and James Corden, this warm-hearted read is perfect for any Gavin and Stacey fan.
Dennis, a Parson Russell puppy, turns out to be a lifesaver for Sophia Money-Coutts. Despite destroying the sofa and eating earplugs, his reassuring presence and unwavering loyalty keep her going after the heartbreak of a painful break-up. An honest, touching memoir, it was hailed as ‘absolute heaven’ by the late dog-lover Dame Jilly Cooper.
This companion to the beloved series offers an intimate glimpse into the show’s creation. Penned by creators Ruth Jones and James Corden, it’s full of behind-the-scenes anecdotes and untold stories, capturing the essence of their collaboration and their friendship. A delightful journey for anyone who cherishes the show.
Decades in the making, the comedian’s autobiography won’t disappoint his army of fans. Answering the question, ‘What have I done?’, he takes a deep dive into his past to reveal the stories behind The Young Ones, Blackadder and his stand-up career, as well as his Catford childhood and receiving a late-in-life BAFTA. Expect tales of brilliant friends, a few foes, and an entertaining recount of the times in which they’ve all lived.
Björn Borg’s retirement at the age of 26 shocked the tennis world. With 11 Grand Slam wins and five Wimbledon titles, along with his riveting rivalry with John McEnroe, it seemed bizarre to give it all up. But in this candid memoir, he shares the experiences that shaped him, and his complicated relationship with fame. A compelling insight.
Singer, actor and songwriter Petula Clark offers a sparkling, candid memoir. From entertaining wartime troops to her breakout hit Downtown, and dining with Frank Sinatra, her stories captivate. She recalls playing Maria in The Sound of Music and even John Lennon’s cheeky ‘Is that you, Petula?’ Her life of glamour, music, travel and resilience makes this autobiography an unforgettable read.
The Academy Award-winning actor recounts his remarkable journey from a tough Welsh childhood to the heights of film and theatre, candidly exploring struggles with addiction, family and self-doubt. From the inspiration sparked by Hamlet to his iconic roles as Hannibal Lecter and King Lear, he shares the triumphs, failures and lessons learned along the way. Insightful, moving and deeply personal, it’s the perfect gift this Christmas for lovers of cinema and storytelling.
It’s been 40 years since Live Aid, and this official inside story takes readers from Band Aid to today. Paul Vallely, Bob Geldof’s close adviser, shares four decades of first-hand accounts – late-night whisky with Thatcher, meetings with Bowie, Clinton and Putin, and the seismic impact of Live 8. Packed with pop, politics and philanthropy, it’s a riveting celebration of courage, charisma and the power of music.
From her early days as a window dresser, Mary recalls the ambition that fuelled her rise through the retail world. Immersed in nostalgia – with supermodels like Naomi Campbell and a whirlwind fashion scene – she recounts taking on the challenge of transforming Harvey Nichols. A stylish journey of grit and vision.
M is for Miriam, and there really is no one quite like her. In this A to Z collection of memoirs and musings, she looks back on some of the many highlights of her career on stage and screen. It’s a great book for dipping into when you need a boost – how about Miriam voicing the saucy Cadbury’s Caramel Bunny adverts, performing in front of 2,000 naked lesbians, or becoming a Vogue cover star at 83? Unfiltered entertainment.
Audiobook
Narrated by Lulu herself, this is a compelling and candid memoir from a true national treasure. With warmth, humour and raw honesty, Lulu shares stories never told before, taking us from the tenements of Glasgow to the heights of international fame. Hearing her soulful voice tell her own story adds an intimacy and emotional depth only she could deliver, whether recalling childhood struggles or showbiz triumphs. Her heartfelt narration makes this not just a memoir, but a powerful listening experience. More than a celebrity memoir, this is a story of strength, self-discovery and survival. It's 10 hours long.
Audiobook
Narrated by the legendary author, this deeply personal audiobook vividly recounts a young, wild childhood in northern Quebec’s vast forests, with Margaret living a somewhat isolated and nomadic but beautiful life. From there she links life moments to literary milestones, including Cat’s Eye and The Handmaid’s Tale. Filled with nature, politics and unforgettable characters – from poets to bears – it’s an intimate, beautifully told journey that captures the essence of a remarkable life. Her storytelling mastery makes the audiobook an unforgettable experience. It's 25 hours, 30 minutes long.
