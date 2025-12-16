Happy birthday to Jane Austen! How much do you know about the author, 250 years on?

Today marks 250 years since the birth of one of the world's best-loved authors: Jane Austen. Born on 16 December 1775, the British novelist's works have been translated into more than 40 languages, and inspired countless other books, movie and TV adaptations, spin-offs and reimaginings (we see you, Clueless).

Austen's life has also been an endless source of fascination over the years, inspiring the Miss Austen TV series this year, as well as one of the best new historical fiction books of 2025. If you love her books, then why not take five minutes to see if you can answer all 10 questions in our Jane Austen trivia quiz correctly.

We hope we didn't catch you out too much with some of those answers! See how you did against others by registering to see the leaderboard.

And if you want more brain teasers, catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

