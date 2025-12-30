Do you love reading? Then take our ultimate book club quiz
Today's quiz of the day is a book-themed multiple choice extravaganza. From classic fiction to new collaborations, see if you’re a true buff!
We've enjoyed an incredible year of books, from exciting debuts to unexpected collaborations, highly anticipated new instalments in our favourite series to film adaptations that made waves – and even a statue dedicated to one of our favourite book heroines. Even the 2025 Booker Prize winner was a surprise to the bookies (and us, if we're honest).
Like many people, we also love revisiting older classics – both those that we've read years ago, and the ones we never got around to before. So in compiling this multiple choice books quiz, it would have been remiss of us to omit older novels as well as recent treasures. So sit back, get your thinking cap on, and take the 2025 woman&home ultimate book club quiz below.
⭐ How did you get on? See how your score compared with others' by registering to see the leaderboard.
And if you want more brain teasers, catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
The woman&home Quiz of the Day is our fun, quick multiple choice quiz you'll find here every Monday to Friday, which will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment – so be sure to tune in again tomorrow!
In the meantime, why not take a look at our guides to the best heartfelt and poignant books, the best new crime fiction and thrillers, the best new romantic fiction, the best new dystopian, fantasy and sci-fi books – or even the best Christmassy books, to get you into the spirit.
It’s safe to say woman&home’s Books Editor Zoe West has read a LOT of books. An avid young bookworm obsessed with the misadventures of red-haired orphan Anne Shirley, Zoe never lost her love of reading. The fact she now gets to do it as her job is a constant source of wonderment for her. Zoe regularly interviews authors, writes features, hosts live book events and presents social media reels. She also judges book prizes, which includes this year’s Theakston Crime Novel of the Year and Nero Book Awards.
