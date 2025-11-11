Jump to category:

‘A dark book that’s a joy to read’ – David Szalay’s Flesh was a surprise 2025 Booker Prize winner

Chair of judges Roddy Doyle was blown away by the novel

Booker Prize 2025 winner David Szalay, author of Flesh (third right) poses with (L-R) Gaby Wood and judges Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Power, Ayobami Adebayo, Kiley Reid and Chair of the judging panel Roddy Doyle during The Booker Prize 2025 Ceremony at Old Billingsgate on November 10, 2025 in London, England
Booker Prize 2025 winner David Szalay (third right) with Gaby Wood and judges Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Power, Ayobami Adebayo, Kiley Reid and Roddy Doyle
(Image credit: Eamonn M. McCormack for Getty Images)
The Booker Prize 2025 has crowned its winner – and, in a result that surprised the bookies, Hungarian-British novelist David Szalay has taken home the £50,000 award for his daring and deeply compelling novel Flesh.

At a glittering ceremony at Old Billingsgate, London, Szalay accepted the trophy from last year’s winner, Samantha Harvey, for what chair of judges Roddy Doyle described as "an extraordinary, singular novel… a dark book that is a joy to read."

Written in Szalay’s signature pared-back prose, Flesh follows István, a boy growing up in provincial Hungary who gets caught up in an intense relationship with an older married woman – an encounter that alters the course of his life. It's a novel that asks, at its heart, what makes a life worth living and what breaks it.

The 2025 shortlist featured the bookies’ favourites – Andrew Miller’s The Land in Winter and Kiran Desai’s The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny – alongside The Rest of Our Lives by Benjamin Markovits, Audition by Katie Kitamura, and Flashlight by Susan Choi.

"Flesh is a book about living, and the strangeness of living – one that reminds us, as we turn the pages, how glad we are to be alive and reading," said Doyle.

"I don’t think I’ve read a novel that uses the white space on the page so well. It’s as if the author is inviting the reader to fill that space – to observe, almost to create, the character with him."

The evening itself shimmered with celebrity stardust. Among the guests were actor and producer Sarah Jessica Parker, who served on this year’s judging panel and was resplendent in a satin corset dress, alongside familiar faces Ruth Jones, Sir Lenny Henry, Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh, The White Lotus actor, Jason Isaacs, and Charles Dance.

An excerpt of Flesh read and performed by multi-award-winning musician Stormzy (below), originally created for the Booker Prize shortlist series, was also screened.

In his acceptance speech, Szalay reflected on the novel’s uncertain beginnings and the creative risks behind it. He revealed that, when discussing the title with his editor, they’d wondered aloud whether a book called Flesh could ever win the Booker Prize – a reflection, he said, of how ‘risky’ the project had felt from the start.

That gamble, it seems, paid off.

Already shortlisted once before, in 2016 for All That Man Is, Szalay now becomes the first Hungarian-British author ever to win the Booker Prize.

Now in its 55th year, the Booker Prize remains the world’s most prestigious award for a single work of fiction in English. With past winners from Salman Rushdie to Hilary Mantel, it continues to shape the modern literary canon and spotlight voices that redefine the form.

