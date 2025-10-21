Ruth Jones's sapphire blue dress for the Pride of Britain Awards reminded me how much I love velvet at this time of year
The stunning dress really brought out the colour of her eyes
Ruth Jones has had a series of red carpet triumphs recently, from shining bright in blue at the TV BAFTAs to shimmering in plum-coloured sequins for the National Television Awards. And she's only gone and done it again.
She attended the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, wearing a sapphire blue velvet dress, which was custom-made for the occasion by British clothing brand Club L London. When paired with an oversized blue gemstone ring, the outfit really brought out the beautiful blue in Ruth's eyes - bravo to stylist Stevie B for another triumph!
The plunging V-neckline perfectly balances out the sleek long sleeves, and let's face it, nothing says Christmas party season like velvet. I love the Gavin & Stacey star's glittery shoes as well, which are by Sole Bliss - a brand loved by Helen Mirren and Queen Camilla. Got a big event in the diary for the festive season? Scroll down to recreate Ruth's look.
The ruching on this dress makes it so flattering, and it's also available in green. One reviewer wrote: "This dress was amazing. Floor length without being too long at 5'10" so I had the option to wear flats or a small heel. Really stretchy, and had 3/4 length arms."
Sole Bliss has several different heel height options on their taupe glitter designs, so if you prefer a kitten or a platform, they've got you covered. There's a matching bag available too!
Once you discover YAA YAA LONDON, you won't want to buy jewellery from anywhere else. How stunning is this ring? The colour is so vivid, and there are lots of different stones available.
Velvet really comes into its own in the run-up to Christmas, and you needn't be afraid to mix and match textures. Ruth teamed hers with glittery shoes and a clutch bag, but leather, sequins and lace will all work just as well.
You can, of course, stick to elegant black velvet, but gem colours like ruby, amethyst, sapphire and emerald will really stand out from the crowd.
