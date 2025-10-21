Ruth Jones's sapphire blue dress for the Pride of Britain Awards reminded me how much I love velvet at this time of year

The stunning dress really brought out the colour of her eyes

Ruth Jones attend the Pride Of Britain Awards 2025 at Grosvenor House on October 20, 2025 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

Ruth Jones has had a series of red carpet triumphs recently, from shining bright in blue at the TV BAFTAs to shimmering in plum-coloured sequins for the National Television Awards. And she's only gone and done it again.

She attended the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, wearing a sapphire blue velvet dress, which was custom-made for the occasion by British clothing brand Club L London. When paired with an oversized blue gemstone ring, the outfit really brought out the beautiful blue in Ruth's eyes - bravo to stylist Stevie B for another triumph!

Shop the look

Velvet really comes into its own in the run-up to Christmas, and you needn't be afraid to mix and match textures. Ruth teamed hers with glittery shoes and a clutch bag, but leather, sequins and lace will all work just as well.

You can, of course, stick to elegant black velvet, but gem colours like ruby, amethyst, sapphire and emerald will really stand out from the crowd.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.