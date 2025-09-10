Ruth Jones signals the start of sequin season in a glamorous plum-coloured dress at the NTAs

There were so many glamorous looks on the red carpet at the 2025 National Television Awards, I'm finding it tough to pick a favourite. But I have to admit, I will always have a soft spot for sequins.

I know it's too early to talk about Christmas yet, but it definitely feels like sequin season is now in full swing, if Davina McCall and Ruth Jones are anything to go by.

Ruth wore a beautiful dress by Raishma that perfectly taps into the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 with its rich shade that sits somewhere between purple and burgundy. Her outfit was put together by superstar stylist Stevie B Shindler, who also assembled Alison Hammond's feather-trim gown for the event.

I love that this floor-sweeping dress doesn't just stop at shimmering sequins - it's got a feather trim on the flattering little layered sleeves, too. The V-neckline balances out the maxi length, and when teamed with a statement cocktail ring, hoop earrings and a metallic clutch bag, I'd go so far as to say this is Ruth's best ever red carpet look.

Shop Ruth's look

Exact match Raishma Selene Feather Trim Flutter Sleeve Sequin Gown £495 at John Lewis This is the very same dress that Ruth is wearing, and if you're wondering whether or not to splash the cash, believe me when I say that sequins never really go out of style. The colour is spot on for this time of year, and it needs only a block heel sandals in classic black to finish it off. Yours London Curve Purple Sequin Velvet Wrap Dress £58 at Yours Clothing This calf length option is available in sizes 14 to 32, and the wrap shape works so well for lots of different body shapes. The asymmetric skirt is a nice touch, too. Roman Originals Sequin Cowl Neck Maxi Stretch Dress £80 at Roman What I love about this cowl neck number is how easy it is to wear. You can put any of your best bras underneath and you could even wear it with a pair of ballet flats to keep things comfy.

How to accessorise

Swarovski Mesmera Cocktail Ring £81 (was £135) at Swarovski Both Ruth and Alison Hammond wore statement cocktail rings at the NTAs and it's making me want to supersize my jewellery collection! There's only a couple of sizes left in this so be quick if you like it. Zara Metallic Rigid Minaudiere £55.99 at Zara Sequins and feathers are a dynamic duo, but don't stop there. This gold metal bag will add a polished finish, and it's just about the right size for any dinner date essentials. Missoma Lucy Williams Pavé Knot Small Hoop Earrings £98 at Missoma Don't be afraid to mix metals when it comes to jewellery - a silver ring and gold earrings work really well together, and the subtle knot detail really sets these apart from the other hoops you already have.

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special won the award for Best Comedy at the National Television Awards, and it's hot on the heels of the announcement that Ruth is joining forces with James Corden again on a brand new comedy project called The Choir.