Ruth Jones signals the start of sequin season in a glamorous plum-coloured dress at the NTAs
Her embellished gown was a real showstopper
There were so many glamorous looks on the red carpet at the 2025 National Television Awards, I'm finding it tough to pick a favourite. But I have to admit, I will always have a soft spot for sequins.
I know it's too early to talk about Christmas yet, but it definitely feels like sequin season is now in full swing, if Davina McCall and Ruth Jones are anything to go by.
Ruth wore a beautiful dress by Raishma that perfectly taps into the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 with its rich shade that sits somewhere between purple and burgundy. Her outfit was put together by superstar stylist Stevie B Shindler, who also assembled Alison Hammond's feather-trim gown for the event.
I love that this floor-sweeping dress doesn't just stop at shimmering sequins - it's got a feather trim on the flattering little layered sleeves, too. The V-neckline balances out the maxi length, and when teamed with a statement cocktail ring, hoop earrings and a metallic clutch bag, I'd go so far as to say this is Ruth's best ever red carpet look.
Shop Ruth's look
Exact match
This is the very same dress that Ruth is wearing, and if you're wondering whether or not to splash the cash, believe me when I say that sequins never really go out of style. The colour is spot on for this time of year, and it needs only a block heel sandals in classic black to finish it off.
What I love about this cowl neck number is how easy it is to wear. You can put any of your best bras underneath and you could even wear it with a pair of ballet flats to keep things comfy.
How to accessorise
The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special won the award for Best Comedy at the National Television Awards, and it's hot on the heels of the announcement that Ruth is joining forces with James Corden again on a brand new comedy project called The Choir.
