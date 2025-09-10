Alison Hammond stuns in a feathered evening gown. Her playful look was certainly a head turner

Alison Hammond looked dazzling as she stepped onto the NTA red carpet. Wearing a floor-length gown by evening wear brand, Dress 2 Party, the star certainly looked occasion-ready.

Her black dress was crafted from a satin fabric, with a fitted bodice that contoured to her curves beautifully. Nipping in at the waist, before falling into a regal full skirt, the dress featured a playful feathered trim along the top, adding the joyful punch of personality that we're used to from the TV presenter.

In a black dress with coordinating shoes, Alison tapped into one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, as all-black ensembles are at the top of the list when it comes to autumn outfit ideas, offering runway-worthy style.

Alison Hammond looks elegant in a black feathered dress for the NTAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accenting her sleek outfit with a cocktail ring, a silver bracelet and some jewelled silver earrings, Alison wore costume jewellery brand Butler and Wilson. A great choice when looking for styles that will stand out from the crowd.

Knowing that the NTAs can be a long night, the star opted for one of our favourite, comfortable wedding guest shoe brands, Sole Bliss. This label is great for party-ready designs that will also support your feet and offer extra cushioning, so you can really party the night away.

While a full evening gown isn't something you can wear too often, her frothy and feathered trim is something we can inject into our autumn wardrobe to add a little pick-me-up as the weather cools. Here's how to use this look to inspire your style.

Get the look

Styled by London-based super stylist Stevie B, Alison Hammond absolutely nailed the brief for elegant evening wear at the 2025 NTAs with this Dress 2 Party design, and we can see this sophisticated, but fun look as being one of our favourites of the night.

It might be a classic, but an all black outfit rarely fails, and as winter occasions will be here before we know it, this is a sharp style formula that won't go out of fashion.