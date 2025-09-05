Confused about what to wear? These autumn outfit ideas are the easy dressing formulas that will help you kick-start the season in style

The best autumn outfit ideas require planning, but they needn't be complicated. Pulled from your autumn capsule wardrobe, this transitional period can feature some pretty varied weather moments, offering an exciting opportunity to get more creative with how we dress and really let our personality shine through.

A season that can be warm, wet, sunny and cold all in one day, the key to nailing autumn style is all down to masterful layering, but do not fear, after 20 years as a fashion stylist, I have created a series of outfit formulas that will help you nail autumn outfits with ease.

When you're building the foundations of your autumn outfit ideas, you're looking for solid staples that can be re-worn in multiple ways: great boots, the best jeans for your body type, one of the best trench coats; but once you have these building blocks, you can pepper your autumn outfit ideas with some of the latest trends to give everything a more timely feel.

AUTUMN OUTFIT IDEAS - STYLISH OUTFITS CHOSEN BY A FASHION EDITOR

Ready to prep your autumn outfit ideas? I’ve rounded up all the inspiration you need so you can step into the season in style.

1. JEANS + BLAZER

A classic combo you’ll reach for time and time again, the jeans and blazer pairing is a fail-safe formula that always looks chic. Mastering that tricky smart-casual dress code, the blazer keeps your denim feeling polished whilst the jeans give tailoring a cool, relaxed spin. A quick and easy outfit to pull together, it’s the perfect partnership when you need an extra layer, but need to look smart and put together.

Most types of jeans will look good with a blazer, whether you opt for straight-leg jeans and an oversized jacket or wide-leg jeans and a cropped blazer; make this formula work for you by starting with your most flattering jeans.

A single-breasted blazer works well universally, whereas a double-breasted design can be tricky for those with a fuller bust. Although oversized silhouettes are still popular, for the most streamlined look, go for a well-tailored design that fits across the shoulder and nips in at the waist to create hourglass curves. Your blazer can be worn over a t-shirt, blouse or even a slim fit sweater, depending on the occasion and the weather requirements.

Levi 501 Straight Leg Jeans £100 at Levi A pair of straight-leg jeans is a wardrobe staple, never not on trend. This slimming silhouette is one you can rely on to pair with everything from chic tops to well-tailored blazers. Levi's 501s are a well-loved silhouette that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. This dark, inky wash is perfect for adding polish to your denim ensemble. Reiss Tailored Single Breasted Suit Blazer in Mink Neutral £198 at Reiss Women's trouser suits remain a key style for the season ahead, but it's not just about the coord. A sharply tailored jacket instantly smartens up any look, and this chocolatey-brown design taps into the autumn/winter colour trends 2025 for a directional finish. Look out for a great fit on the shoulder and through the back. ARKET Iris Signature Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – Arket Gb £25 at Arket A Breton stripe never goes out of fashion and is a great way of having a simple t-shirt but with added detail. I've gone tonal here with the brown and white stripe, but you could easily do jeans, navy and white stripes and a navy jacket, or the same formula in black. It's easy, timeless and always looks a little bit fashion-savvy.

2. JUMPER DRESS

Combining the cosiness of your knitwear with the chicness of a dress, the jumper dress is an autumn hero piece. A trending silhouette every autumn, the throw-on-and-go aesthetic of a jumper dress makes getting dressed in the morning a breeze.

With plenty of styling potential, you can dress up this loungewear-leaning design to give it a more runway-ready feel by adding directional footwear or statement jewellery.

Hush Tilly Tie Waist Merino Wool Midi Dress £140 at Hush When it comes to flattering dress silhouettes, the tie-waist design gives a lovely drape across a midriff, as well as a neat little nip in to highlight curves. With a midi-length silhouette, this dress can easily be paired with the best white trainers for a more laidback look, or styled up with a statement necklace and a pair of knee-high boots. Office Kitten Heeled Ankle Boots £49.99 at Office Tights, ankle boots, an autumn formula if ever we saw one. This cute, kitten-heeled pair taps into the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 with ease, but will live in your wardrobe well beyond this season. Thanks to the short length, they can pair easily with trousers and jeans too, and will work right into spring/summer weather. Free People We the Free Emerson Tote Bag View at Net-a-Porter With the return of the Chloe Paddington slated for this season, this gorgeous leather tote bag has a similar shape to the original, although no hefty padlock detailing. Available in three neutral colourways, the worn-in leather gives this striking bag a delightfully vintage feel. A great carry-all, everyday piece, this is one you can love for years to come.

3. OVERSIZED KNIT + LEATHER TROUSERS

Bored of your jeans? Enter the leather trousers. While this was a trending aesthetic last year, the truth is, this silhouette is always in fashion when it comes to autumn outfit ideas, in fact, I'd say it could easily become a lynch pin in an autumn wardrobe.

Elegantly cool, leather trousers have far more polish than any pair of jeans, and while faux leather will potentially leave you feeling a little sweaty, real leather is breathable and has to a certain extent a little give in it, making this actually a stylishly comfortable look to investigate.

Wondering how to wear leather trousers, it's actually no different to slipping on your favourite jeans, or a pair of simple black trousers. The first thing to do is take note of the leg silhouette, as that will determine how fitted your top half needs to be. A piece that will wear well with age, thanks to the toughness of leather, I like to contrast is with a cosy knit, or keep the look monochromatic with black leather trousers and an oversized, white shirt.

If leather trousers feel too much, try a pair of leather leggings paired with longline shirts, knits or tunics, or look for oil-slicked jeans to have a sort of leather look, but the structure of our favourite denims. Finish your outfit with anything from a stompy boot to a heeled mule, depending on the occasion.

H&M Collared Cable-Knit Jumper £42.99 at H&M Collared knits remain a key sweater silhouette for the months ahead, and this cable-knit design is giving us all the autumn-feels. The neutral cream hue means it will pair with pretty much anything. Give it a preppy finish by pairing it over a shirt and jeans, or juxtapose its soft and fluffy finish with a tough pair of leather trousers or leggings. Hush Colette Leather Straight Leg Trouser £300 at Hush This is a high-ticket item, but a pair of good-quality leather trousers is as much of an investment piece as a pair of jeans or a great coat. A wardrobe building block, you can create so many great looks around them. Treat them like a well-tailored pair of black trousers, but ones that come with a directional finish that makes every outfit look effortlessly cooler. Vivaia Sneakerina £137 at Vivaia A major shoe trend for the season, the ballet pump has had its own fashion makeover here. Fused with some of the most comfortable trainers, the sneakerina has been born, and it's a style I very much have my eye on at the moment. Part pretty pump, part trainer, this sports luxe look feels so runway-worthy that it will pep up pretty much any outfit.

4. MIDI DRESS + BOOTS

Not quite ready to part with your best summer dresses? Fret not. Most midi dresses will work through autumn too; it just comes down to some clever styling tricks and learning what to wear over a dress, or under. Ditch your summer sandals and introduce some sleek boots to give floaty frocks a tougher edge. Try a chunky biker boot or keep it elegant in heeled knee-highs. The midi dress and boots coupling is a go-to look to take you seamlessly from day to night.

If you're restyling from your summer wardrobe, add warmth by layering a slim-knit roll neck underneath lighter or shorter sleeve styles. If you're looking specifically for the autumn season, choose long-sleeve dresses for extra coverage.

When it comes to outerwear over a dress, think about how the hemline of your coat or jacket will work with the midi length finish of your dress. My advice? Go for waist-length crops on leather, denim, or shorter outdoor jackets, but for items such as trench coats, you really want the two hems to tally where possible.

Boden Clara Cord Midi Dress-Dark Cherry £139 at Boden Corduroy is one of the most autumnal fabrics there is, and when it comes to this season, berry hues are big news too. This sweet shirt dress is easy to dress up or down, from keeping it super casual with trainers, to dressing it a little for work commitments with tights and boots, this super soft fabric strikes the perfect cosy but hardwearing balance. DuoBoots Marvel Knee High Boots in Brown Leather £295 at Duo Boots I am a huge fan of Duo Boots, with customisable calf sizing. Whether you struggle to get boots to zip up or find that they often gape around the top, this is the brand you need to check out. With so many directional styles, from polished to relaxed styles, they are crafted from high-end leathers for a long-lasting and hardwearing fit. All Saints Hendry Cropped Leather Trench Coat View at Whistles I often refer to this transitional period as 'trench coat season', but AllSaints has upped the ante by fusing a trench coat with a leather jacket. The key to outerwear right now is lighter layers, as we are not quite at winter coat levels yet. Both a leather jacket and the best trench coats answer this style conundrum, so the fusion of the two here is the best of both.

5. SKIRT + SWEATER

The key to nailing this pairing for autumn outfit ideas is all in the contrasting textures. Think chunky cable knits styled with satin slip skirts or a leather skirt with a cashmere jumper for a cosy meets chic look.

You can add structure to the sweater with a half tuck - that’s tucking in just the front half to help highlight your waist - this avoids adding bulk to your middle too as opposed to tucking in the whole jumper which can look messy.

Dial up the glamour with accessories - gold hoop earrings, and a bag that gives a nod to the autumn/winter handbag trends 2025 for a directional finish.

Mint Velvet Brown Satin Slip Midi Skirt £89 at Mint Velvet While a slip skirt works all year through, the slinky fabric is perfect for pairing with knitwear as the juxtaposition of the two fabrics gives a delightfully textured and layered finish to your look. If you're pairing this style of skirt with tights in later autumn, don't forget to grab that anti-static spray too for a smooth finish. MANGO Leopard Knit Cardigan £35.99 at Mango Classic leopard print is a neutral, but for the latter part of the year, it's also highly trend-worthy, not just from the animal print point of view, but also thanks to the more chocolatey tones, which are big news right now. Wear this design buttoned up over a camisole for a more sweater-style finish. The V-neckline will help elongate your figure. Charles & Keith Khai Recycled Suede Ruched-Flap Side-Pocket Top Handle Bag View at Net-a-Porter Inject the latest autumn/winter handbag trends 2025 into your look with a little suede number. This fabric is having a major moment right now, and combined with this dark brown hue, this bag is bang on the money. The drawstring silhouette keeps your belongings safe, while the shoulder strap detail makes it easy to carry.

6. SLEEVELESS KNIT + TOP

No longer saved for the grandads, the sleeveless knit has made quite the comeback, and it is ideal if you're looking at how to layer your looks with style. While I have styled it here with a shirt and a pair of trousers, the sleeveless knit also works over shirts teamed with skirts and is a chic option over a shirt dress too.

From colourful cable knits and vibrant stripes to classic fair isle sweaters, there are heaps of fun and fashionable designs to choose from, each with the sartorial powers to lift your look in an instant. Pair with tailored trousers or a pleated skirt for a preppy feel and complete the look with one of the big shoe trends for the season, a pair of suede loafers.,

H&M Cotton-Blend Shirt £14.99 at H&M A white shirt has a home in every capsule wardrobe, regardless of the season. Whether you wear it oversized with leggings, tucked in fully at the waist, or even open as a layering piece, this crisp and simple silhouette will never date. This H&M design goes up to a 4XL, making it size-inclusive. At £15, it will add some new season freshness to your look. Crafted from a cotton blend, this design has breathable properties. Boden Eleanor Fair Isle Tank-Pink Heritage Fair Isle £119 at Boden A retro fit but with plenty of fashion currency, the sleeveless sweater is surprisingly versatile, once you understand how to style it. Wear it alone on warmer days, slip it over a crisp white shirt, popping the collar out for a preppy finish, use it on top of simple tees, both long and short sleeve, or over a roll neck for added warmth. It will even look directional over a dress, particularly shirt dresses, or floatier iterations for a fabric contrast. ME+EM Wool-Blend Travel Tailoring Slim Crop Trouser £175 at Me+Em With a tailored leg and a slight crop at the ankle, this flattering trouser shape is one you will turn to on repeat, all year through. Ideal for teaming with loafers, the front crease helps to elongate your leg, while the flat front offers a smooth finish across a midriff, making it ideal for tucking in tops, or wearing a fitted top over the top, but with no annoying added bulk that front fly zips can sometimes deliver.

7. TRENCH + TROUSERS

The one piece of clothing that will always be able to navigate tricky transitional dressing is the trench coat. Defined by its double-breasted design, storm flaps and waist-cinching self-tie belt, it is a timeless buy that you will pull out for autumn and spring, every, single, year.

The trench coat’s superpower comes in its versatility with the ability to be thrown over pretty much any look to add instant polish - layer up over chunky knits in winter or over tees in spring, it can be adapted to any temperature and situation. Whether you opt for a luxury Burberry trench coat or a budget-friendly version, you won’t regret investing in this well-cut piece of outerwear.

Despite its universal appeal and timeless abilities, it’s anything but boring and comes in many iterations from tough leather to cropped fits for an ultra-modern update. For longevity, our advice would be to stick with a classic neutral colour to ensure plenty of wear from season to season. A camel trench coat also looks great styled with other autumnal hues - brown boots, leather trousers and warm red dresses.

Hobbs Skylar Trench Coat £219 at Hobbs I'm a Hobbs coat devotee in general, but I am a particularly big fan of the brand's classic trench coat, owning a few in various hues. This timeless beige design is one you can turn to in autumn or spring, and it offers great weather-proofing abilities. Reiss Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans in Chocolate £120 at Reiss Keep you look tonal, leaning into this season's love of all things brown. A pair of chocolate coloured jeans offers even the most classic of denim fits a timely update. Add a white shirt, a cream top, or even the Breton stripe design highlighted above for a cool and casual look. Victoria Berlin Leather Side Detail Trainers £99 at M&S Classic white trainers never go out of style, meaning they're always a solid buy, whatever the time of year. Until we have to head into boot season, we're sticking to our most comfortable footwear options, but looking for new twists and design details for a refresh.

When it comes to autumn outfit ideas, it's all about smart layering. The weather, at least through September and the early part of October, can be so changeable that our outfits need to adapt to multi-seasonal days. This means great jackets and chic knits that are pairable over shirts, tees, or other sweaters become the easiest way to manage the changing climes.

Consider texture too, while you'll still want breathability, for me this is a factor all year-round, linens are replaced with cottons, wool and leather that give a comfortable but tactile finish to autumn outfits, adding an element of cosiness to even the most polished of ensembles.

Take note of the latest autumn trends, but don't feel the need to shop them all. Cherry pick the ones that work for you to pep up existing wardrobe favourites and add a fresh feel to any look, but sticking to relatively timeless styles will always help max out on cost per wear.

Most importantly, have fun and feel good in your autumn outfit ideas. Use these formulas to help kick-start your love affair with the season, but tweak to your personal taste and style. Cherry-pick