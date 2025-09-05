Confused about what to wear? These autumn outfit ideas are the easy dressing formulas that will help you kick-start the season in style

Cooler climes are coming, these are the autumn outfit combinations to rely on

Three models wearing autumnal outfits
(Image credit: Levi, Reiss, Hush)
The best autumn outfit ideas require planning, but they needn't be complicated. Pulled from your autumn capsule wardrobe, this transitional period can feature some pretty varied weather moments, offering an exciting opportunity to get more creative with how we dress and really let our personality shine through.

A season that can be warm, wet, sunny and cold all in one day, the key to nailing autumn style is all down to masterful layering, but do not fear, after 20 years as a fashion stylist, I have created a series of outfit formulas that will help you nail autumn outfits with ease.

When you're building the foundations of your autumn outfit ideas, you're looking for solid staples that can be re-worn in multiple ways: great boots, the best jeans for your body type, one of the best trench coats; but once you have these building blocks, you can pepper your autumn outfit ideas with some of the latest trends to give everything a more timely feel.

AUTUMN OUTFIT IDEAS - STYLISH OUTFITS CHOSEN BY A FASHION EDITOR

Ready to prep your autumn outfit ideas? I’ve rounded up all the inspiration you need so you can step into the season in style.

1. JEANS + BLAZER

A composite of street style influencers showing autumn outfit ideas - jeans and a blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic combo you’ll reach for time and time again, the jeans and blazer pairing is a fail-safe formula that always looks chic. Mastering that tricky smart-casual dress code, the blazer keeps your denim feeling polished whilst the jeans give tailoring a cool, relaxed spin. A quick and easy outfit to pull together, it’s the perfect partnership when you need an extra layer, but need to look smart and put together.

Most types of jeans will look good with a blazer, whether you opt for straight-leg jeans and an oversized jacket or wide-leg jeans and a cropped blazer; make this formula work for you by starting with your most flattering jeans.

A single-breasted blazer works well universally, whereas a double-breasted design can be tricky for those with a fuller bust. Although oversized silhouettes are still popular, for the most streamlined look, go for a well-tailored design that fits across the shoulder and nips in at the waist to create hourglass curves. Your blazer can be worn over a t-shirt, blouse or even a slim fit sweater, depending on the occasion and the weather requirements.

2. JUMPER DRESS

A composite of street style influencers showing autumn outfit ideas - a jumper dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Combining the cosiness of your knitwear with the chicness of a dress, the jumper dress is an autumn hero piece. A trending silhouette every autumn, the throw-on-and-go aesthetic of a jumper dress makes getting dressed in the morning a breeze.

With plenty of styling potential, you can dress up this loungewear-leaning design to give it a more runway-ready feel by adding directional footwear or statement jewellery.

3. OVERSIZED KNIT + LEATHER TROUSERS

A composite of street style influencers showing autumn outfit ideas - leather trousers and oversized knit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bored of your jeans? Enter the leather trousers. While this was a trending aesthetic last year, the truth is, this silhouette is always in fashion when it comes to autumn outfit ideas, in fact, I'd say it could easily become a lynch pin in an autumn wardrobe.

Elegantly cool, leather trousers have far more polish than any pair of jeans, and while faux leather will potentially leave you feeling a little sweaty, real leather is breathable and has to a certain extent a little give in it, making this actually a stylishly comfortable look to investigate.

Wondering how to wear leather trousers, it's actually no different to slipping on your favourite jeans, or a pair of simple black trousers. The first thing to do is take note of the leg silhouette, as that will determine how fitted your top half needs to be. A piece that will wear well with age, thanks to the toughness of leather, I like to contrast is with a cosy knit, or keep the look monochromatic with black leather trousers and an oversized, white shirt.

If leather trousers feel too much, try a pair of leather leggings paired with longline shirts, knits or tunics, or look for oil-slicked jeans to have a sort of leather look, but the structure of our favourite denims. Finish your outfit with anything from a stompy boot to a heeled mule, depending on the occasion.

4. MIDI DRESS + BOOTS

A composite of street style influencers showing autumn outfit ideas - midi dress and boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not quite ready to part with your best summer dresses? Fret not. Most midi dresses will work through autumn too; it just comes down to some clever styling tricks and learning what to wear over a dress, or under. Ditch your summer sandals and introduce some sleek boots to give floaty frocks a tougher edge. Try a chunky biker boot or keep it elegant in heeled knee-highs. The midi dress and boots coupling is a go-to look to take you seamlessly from day to night.

If you're restyling from your summer wardrobe, add warmth by layering a slim-knit roll neck underneath lighter or shorter sleeve styles. If you're looking specifically for the autumn season, choose long-sleeve dresses for extra coverage.

When it comes to outerwear over a dress, think about how the hemline of your coat or jacket will work with the midi length finish of your dress. My advice? Go for waist-length crops on leather, denim, or shorter outdoor jackets, but for items such as trench coats, you really want the two hems to tally where possible.

5. SKIRT + SWEATER

A composite of street style influencers showing autumn outfit ideas - a skirt and sweater

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The key to nailing this pairing for autumn outfit ideas is all in the contrasting textures. Think chunky cable knits styled with satin slip skirts or a leather skirt with a cashmere jumper for a cosy meets chic look.

You can add structure to the sweater with a half tuck - that’s tucking in just the front half to help highlight your waist - this avoids adding bulk to your middle too as opposed to tucking in the whole jumper which can look messy.

Dial up the glamour with accessories - gold hoop earrings, and a bag that gives a nod to the autumn/winter handbag trends 2025 for a directional finish.

6. SLEEVELESS KNIT + TOP

A composite of street style influencers showing autumn outfit ideas - sleeveless knit and top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No longer saved for the grandads, the sleeveless knit has made quite the comeback, and it is ideal if you're looking at how to layer your looks with style. While I have styled it here with a shirt and a pair of trousers, the sleeveless knit also works over shirts teamed with skirts and is a chic option over a shirt dress too.

From colourful cable knits and vibrant stripes to classic fair isle sweaters, there are heaps of fun and fashionable designs to choose from, each with the sartorial powers to lift your look in an instant. Pair with tailored trousers or a pleated skirt for a preppy feel and complete the look with one of the big shoe trends for the season, a pair of suede loafers.,

7. TRENCH + TROUSERS

A composite of street style influencers showing autumn outfit ideas - trench and trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The one piece of clothing that will always be able to navigate tricky transitional dressing is the trench coat. Defined by its double-breasted design, storm flaps and waist-cinching self-tie belt, it is a timeless buy that you will pull out for autumn and spring, every, single, year.

The trench coat’s superpower comes in its versatility with the ability to be thrown over pretty much any look to add instant polish - layer up over chunky knits in winter or over tees in spring, it can be adapted to any temperature and situation. Whether you opt for a luxury Burberry trench coat or a budget-friendly version, you won’t regret investing in this well-cut piece of outerwear.

Despite its universal appeal and timeless abilities, it’s anything but boring and comes in many iterations from tough leather to cropped fits for an ultra-modern update. For longevity, our advice would be to stick with a classic neutral colour to ensure plenty of wear from season to season. A camel trench coat also looks great styled with other autumnal hues - brown boots, leather trousers and warm red dresses.

When it comes to autumn outfit ideas, it's all about smart layering. The weather, at least through September and the early part of October, can be so changeable that our outfits need to adapt to multi-seasonal days. This means great jackets and chic knits that are pairable over shirts, tees, or other sweaters become the easiest way to manage the changing climes.

Consider texture too, while you'll still want breathability, for me this is a factor all year-round, linens are replaced with cottons, wool and leather that give a comfortable but tactile finish to autumn outfits, adding an element of cosiness to even the most polished of ensembles.

Take note of the latest autumn trends, but don't feel the need to shop them all. Cherry pick the ones that work for you to pep up existing wardrobe favourites and add a fresh feel to any look, but sticking to relatively timeless styles will always help max out on cost per wear.

Most importantly, have fun and feel good in your autumn outfit ideas. Use these formulas to help kick-start your love affair with the season, but tweak to your personal taste and style. Cherry-pick

