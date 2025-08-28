Autumn/winter shoe trends 2025: The 7 styles that will transform your new season wardrobe
We've consulted the runways and asked the experts; here are the very best autumn/winter shoe trends to shop this season
The autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 are as dynamic as ever, with designers pushing boundaries to redefine what we'll wear on our feet this season. We're seeing rich textures, playful prints, and dark autumnal neutrals. From sculptural peep-toe mules to slouchy knee-high boots that reference the noughties, here are the styles that are worth adding to your autumn capsule wardrobe this season.
After searching countless runways and designer collections, I can confidently say that the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 are nothing short of spectacular. Shoe styles from the ready-to-wear catwalks feel experimental yet nostalgic, aligning with what we already know about next season's fashion, from the autumn/winter handbag trends 2025 to this season's most coveted colourways. A notable theme is a fascination with texture, from embossed croc and snakeskin to candy-coloured silks and sculptural fabric folds; the months ahead are set to be very tactile.
So what are some of the standout fashion moments? Peep-toe stilettos and mules have made a comeback, with Fendi's powder pink sandals being amongst the most trailblazing designs. Western-inspired boots persist to be a central style that will be worn well into winter, with the cowboy silhouette being reinterpreted on the runways at the likes of Louis Vuitton and Schiaparelli. Here we've rounded up our favourite autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 and explained how you can shop them right now.
Autumn/Winter Shoe Trends 2025
1. Western-Inspired
Western or cowboy boot-inspired designs have had a resurgence this autumn/winter; however, they've been completely reimagined from previous seasons. Designers like Schiaparelli and Hermès have taken the vintage style and given it a contemporary update. Instead of overtly mimicking cowboy boot silhouettes, they have been spotted with sleek, refined designs that refer to western-style boots.
Trend Researcher and Associate Lecturer Chelsie Hares comments, "We’ve seen western-inspired silhouettes rise and rise over recent years, with no sign of it slowing down for A/W25. Cowboy boots dressed up or down, fringing, and horse bit detailing will remain key for the upcoming season."
Featuring a real suede leather upper, a pointed toe, and a block heel design, these boots evoke the cowboy boot style without being over the top. If you're wondering what shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers, these boots are your answer.
2. Maximalist Trainers
Forget your best white trainers, this season is all about colour and pattern. Trainers in an array of vivid hues and experimental designs are a core part of the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025, with a range of unique styles being spotted in this season's collections from Cecilie Bahnsen to Coperni.
Miu Miu’s snakeskin and belted designs feel playful, whilst Marni's use of vivid silk prints references the wider collection's themes of decadence, texture, and artwork reimagined. Marni's creative director, Francessco Risso, collaborated on its autumn/winter collection with two Nigerian artists called Slawn and Soldier, who are renowned for their vibrant prints and colourful designs.
Chelsie Hares advises, "The rise of quiet luxury brought much sleeker sneaker silhouettes, like the Adidas Samba, that have remained in wardrobes until now. However, there is a shift this season towards these silhouettes becoming more overt in design and colour – see Miu Miu’s mixed fabric and block colour designs.".
Hares then predicts, "I expect to see this trend continue to grow into and beyond this season with more hardware detailing and even charm accents mirroring the current rise of bag charms." We're expecting to see even the most comfortable trainers reinterpreted with a vibrant, playful update this season.
Gola has redesigned its iconic styles with this lively leopard print and dusty blue colourway. If you're looking for ideas on how to wear leopard print, these trainers are a brilliant place to start.
3. Slouchy Boots
The well-loved Y2K fascination with pirate-style boots featuring relaxed silhouettes, dramatic folds, and buckles is set to be one of the key boot trends this season, however, reimagined with fresh new designs. Trend Researcher Cheslie Hares comments, "In jeans & trousers, we're seeing a shift to slimmer silhouettes, which is permeating into footwear as popular boot shapes are becoming slouchier with room to tuck in trousers and emphasise the wearer's legs.
Louis Vuitton delivered slouchy boot styles in leathers, suedes, and thick fabric variations, which only affirms the boho style trend. Back in the early noughties, Vivienne Westwood's iconic pirate boots were all the rage with a large celebrity following, including Kate Moss and Sienna Miller.
On a low block heel, these heels offer a slouchy ankle height silhouette that will work with a range of staples. From smart casual outfits to laid-back denim.
4. Winter Clogs
According to autumn/winter 2025 runway collections from brands including Miu Miu, Chloé, and Eckhaus Latta, clogs are still very much on the agenda. This season, we've seen platform or heeled clogs taking precedence. Drawing on bohemian roots, look out for intricate design details like studs or buckles.
Clogs blend of practicality and style, making them perfect for everything from running errands to dressing up for an occasion. Heeled clogs work well with the best trouser suits, flared denim jean styles, or even autumn-ready maxi dresses. Whether you’re a clog devotee or thinking of trying the trend, there's certainly a style to suit you.
5. Exotic Animal Prints
Cow print, snakeskin, and leopard print are just some of the exotic print variations we're seeing trending this season. Autumn/winter catwalks showcased bold patterns and textures across the board. Examples include Miu Miu's collection, which features snakeskin print stilettos and some outstanding neon blue snakeskin trainers.
Chelsie Hares comments, "The meteoric rise of leopard print as a trend in 2024 has left many fatigued with the pattern. Prints like snakeskin and cow print allow for additional surface interest like embossed leather and pony skin textures to elevate footwear for autumn/winter."
Animal print footwear will liven up monochrome tailoring, everyday denim, or clashing prints. If you’re looking to make a statement, a standout shoe is a quick way to do so.
6. Formal Loafers
Loafers remain a key trend this season, and they’re set to become your most-worn shoe. Whether it's flat shoes to wear with dresses, or a polished style to team with jeans, structured loafers and classic brogues bring a sharp edge to this season's shoe trends. Spotted on the runways, Miu Miu, Tory Burch, and Prada formal loafers were spotted in rich browns, croc-embossed leather, and classic blacks.
Formal loafers are characterised by luxurious textures and classic workwear silhouettes. They offer a sophisticated yet comfortable option, seamlessly transitioning from professional settings to leisurely gatherings.
These leather loafers have been made with a curved almond toe, a classic penny loafer style, and on-trend topstitch detailing. If you're wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, we'd recommend these.
Made by the iconic Italian luxury brand Tod's, these suede loafers are an investment. Style with your finest office attire, or wear on the weekends with your favourite denim jeans and the best wool jumper.
7. Peep-Toe Heels
Peep-toe heels have been making appearances all over the runways for the upcoming season. With luxury brands such as Fendi and Ferragamo showcasing the style, Fendi's mules with small crescent openings at the toes were spotted in an array of colours from candy-cotton pink to navy blue.
If you're looking for a single investment shoe style, the modern peep-toe heel is a fashion-forward choice that will carry you through the season in style.
There is something undeniably chic about these dusty blue mules. Wear these all year round, from styling with the best wedding guest dresses to pairing them with tailored separates.
FAQ'S
What toe shape is in style in 2025?
Square-toe shoes are making a significant comeback, dominating runways and high street brands. Designers like Prada and Jacquemus have embraced this angular silhouette in flats, loafers, and boots.
Are heels in style in 2025?
Heels are making a notable resurgence, with small pumps leading the trend. Brands are embracing classic shapes and silhouettes. Another key heel trend is the peep-toe shoe, which adds a modern twist on a timeless design.
Which shoe is trending right now?
Plenty of shoes are in the spotlight right now, notably, ballet pumps, clogs, loafers, and UGG boots are all making waves in the fashion world. Retro trainers such as Adidas Sambas and Puma Palermos continue to be popular too.
