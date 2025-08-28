Autumn/winter shoe trends 2025: The 7 styles that will transform your new season wardrobe

The autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 are as dynamic as ever, with designers pushing boundaries to redefine what we'll wear on our feet this season. We're seeing rich textures, playful prints, and dark autumnal neutrals. From sculptural peep-toe mules to slouchy knee-high boots that reference the noughties, here are the styles that are worth adding to your autumn capsule wardrobe this season.

After searching countless runways and designer collections, I can confidently say that the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 are nothing short of spectacular. Shoe styles from the ready-to-wear catwalks feel experimental yet nostalgic, aligning with what we already know about next season's fashion, from the autumn/winter handbag trends 2025 to this season's most coveted colourways. A notable theme is a fascination with texture, from embossed croc and snakeskin to candy-coloured silks and sculptural fabric folds; the months ahead are set to be very tactile.

So what are some of the standout fashion moments? Peep-toe stilettos and mules have made a comeback, with Fendi's powder pink sandals being amongst the most trailblazing designs. Western-inspired boots persist to be a central style that will be worn well into winter, with the cowboy silhouette being reinterpreted on the runways at the likes of Louis Vuitton and Schiaparelli. Here we've rounded up our favourite autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 and explained how you can shop them right now.

Autumn/Winter Shoe Trends 2025

1. Western-Inspired

Western or cowboy boot-inspired designs have had a resurgence this autumn/winter; however, they've been completely reimagined from previous seasons. Designers like Schiaparelli and Hermès have taken the vintage style and given it a contemporary update. Instead of overtly mimicking cowboy boot silhouettes, they have been spotted with sleek, refined designs that refer to western-style boots.

Trend Researcher and Associate Lecturer Chelsie Hares comments, "We’ve seen western-inspired silhouettes rise and rise over recent years, with no sign of it slowing down for A/W25. Cowboy boots dressed up or down, fringing, and horse bit detailing will remain key for the upcoming season."

Zara Split Suede Cowboy Boots Suede £65.99 at Zara Featuring a real suede leather upper, a pointed toe, and a block heel design, these boots evoke the cowboy boot style without being over the top. If you're wondering what shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers, these boots are your answer. Isabel Marant Mexia Suede Leather Cowboy Boots £1,090 at Mytheresa These cowboy boots are an investment piece that are packed with trend-worthy detail for the season ahead. Featuring supple suede and leather and gleaming gold-toned hardware, these boots will add a luxurious finishing touch to your autumn outfits. M&S Suede Cowboy Embroidered Knee High Boots £95 at M&S These suede cowboy boots have a western-inspired silhouette with a black heel and a pointed toe. Plus, they feature swirly embroidered motifs that make them feel extra special.

2. Maximalist Trainers

Forget your best white trainers, this season is all about colour and pattern. Trainers in an array of vivid hues and experimental designs are a core part of the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025, with a range of unique styles being spotted in this season's collections from Cecilie Bahnsen to Coperni.

Miu Miu’s snakeskin and belted designs feel playful, whilst Marni's use of vivid silk prints references the wider collection's themes of decadence, texture, and artwork reimagined. Marni's creative director, Francessco Risso, collaborated on its autumn/winter collection with two Nigerian artists called Slawn and Soldier, who are renowned for their vibrant prints and colourful designs.

Chelsie Hares advises, "The rise of quiet luxury brought much sleeker sneaker silhouettes, like the Adidas Samba, that have remained in wardrobes until now. However, there is a shift this season towards these silhouettes becoming more overt in design and colour – see Miu Miu’s mixed fabric and block colour designs.".

Hares then predicts, "I expect to see this trend continue to grow into and beyond this season with more hardware detailing and even charm accents mirroring the current rise of bag charms." We're expecting to see even the most comfortable trainers reinterpreted with a vibrant, playful update this season.

Gola x Anthropologie Elan Leopard Trainers £165 at Net a Porter Gola has redesigned its iconic styles with this lively leopard print and dusty blue colourway. If you're looking for ideas on how to wear leopard print, these trainers are a brilliant place to start. Simone Rocha Ballerina Grip Satin and Suede Trainers £550 at Selfridges The trainer ballet flat hybrid is taking over this season. Featuring a round toe, low top, and beautiful contrast satin laces, these trainers will add extra fashion points to just about any outfit. Alohas TB.490 Club Trainers £180 at Anthropologie Coming in both a vibrant raspberry tone and a bright blue, these trainers will liven up your laid-back denim outfits. The oversized tongue adds a playful twist to the classic sporty silhouettes.

3. Slouchy Boots

The well-loved Y2K fascination with pirate-style boots featuring relaxed silhouettes, dramatic folds, and buckles is set to be one of the key boot trends this season, however, reimagined with fresh new designs. Trend Researcher Cheslie Hares comments, "In jeans & trousers, we're seeing a shift to slimmer silhouettes, which is permeating into footwear as popular boot shapes are becoming slouchier with room to tuck in trousers and emphasise the wearer's legs.

Louis Vuitton delivered slouchy boot styles in leathers, suedes, and thick fabric variations, which only affirms the boho style trend. Back in the early noughties, Vivienne Westwood's iconic pirate boots were all the rage with a large celebrity following, including Kate Moss and Sienna Miller.

Free People Triple Crown Over-the-Knee Boots £258 at Free People Style these boots anyway you want them. From full length to over the knee or scrunched down for maximum slouch. Shop them in this rich tan suede, espresso, or black. Dune Prims Black Relaxed Western Boots £80 (was £160) at Dune London On a low block heel, these heels offer a slouchy ankle height silhouette that will work with a range of staples. From smart casual outfits to laid-back denim. Next Mink Brown Suede Slouch Boots £98 at Next With a flat sole, these slouchy boots should provide both comfort and style, making them an autumn must-have. Team with breezy dresses or satin slip skirts.

4. Winter Clogs

According to autumn/winter 2025 runway collections from brands including Miu Miu, Chloé, and Eckhaus Latta, clogs are still very much on the agenda. This season, we've seen platform or heeled clogs taking precedence. Drawing on bohemian roots, look out for intricate design details like studs or buckles.

Clogs blend of practicality and style, making them perfect for everything from running errands to dressing up for an occasion. Heeled clogs work well with the best trouser suits, flared denim jean styles, or even autumn-ready maxi dresses. Whether you’re a clog devotee or thinking of trying the trend, there's certainly a style to suit you.

Free People Autumn Studded Platform Clogs £288 at Free People A traditional clog style with a modern finish. This studded style has a platform sole and chunky block heel. Perfect for styling with dresses, skirts, or flared trousers to lean into the retro aesthetic. Sezane Taylor Clogs Chocolate £190 at Sezane These high-heel clogs are made in a Portuguese atelier, so you just know the quality is excellent. They have standout features, from the buckle ankle strap to the textile lining and leather insole. Next Black Forever Comfort Stud Close-Toe Clog Heels £15 (was £42) at Next These closed-toe clogs are super easy to wear. They have a smooth faux leather upper, a handy mule design, and a stylish studded trim.

5. Exotic Animal Prints

Cow print, snakeskin, and leopard print are just some of the exotic print variations we're seeing trending this season. Autumn/winter catwalks showcased bold patterns and textures across the board. Examples include Miu Miu's collection, which features snakeskin print stilettos and some outstanding neon blue snakeskin trainers.

Chelsie Hares comments, "The meteoric rise of leopard print as a trend in 2024 has left many fatigued with the pattern. Prints like snakeskin and cow print allow for additional surface interest like embossed leather and pony skin textures to elevate footwear for autumn/winter."

Animal print footwear will liven up monochrome tailoring, everyday denim, or clashing prints. If you’re looking to make a statement, a standout shoe is a quick way to do so.

& Other Stories Leather Wedge Slingback Pumps £109 at & Other Stories Made with a snake-effect leather, these slingback pumps feature an on-trend pointed toe, a low heel that's perfect for all-day wear. M&S Wide Fit Animal Print Strappy Ballet Pumps £46 at M&S These playful cowprint ballet flats will never fail to elevate your outfit, whether you wear them with laid-back denim or with a little black dress. We predict these will sell out before the season begins. Reformation Remy Knee Boot £498 at Reformation For maximum impact, opt for these leopard-printed knee-high boots. The small kitten heel and pointed toe make them on trend and elevated. These would work perfectly for evenings out or special occasions.

6. Formal Loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Loafers remain a key trend this season, and they’re set to become your most-worn shoe. Whether it's flat shoes to wear with dresses, or a polished style to team with jeans, structured loafers and classic brogues bring a sharp edge to this season's shoe trends. Spotted on the runways, Miu Miu, Tory Burch, and Prada formal loafers were spotted in rich browns, croc-embossed leather, and classic blacks.

Formal loafers are characterised by luxurious textures and classic workwear silhouettes. They offer a sophisticated yet comfortable option, seamlessly transitioning from professional settings to leisurely gatherings.

7. Peep-Toe Heels

Fendi, Ferragamo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peep-toe heels have been making appearances all over the runways for the upcoming season. With luxury brands such as Fendi and Ferragamo showcasing the style, Fendi's mules with small crescent openings at the toes were spotted in an array of colours from candy-cotton pink to navy blue.

If you're looking for a single investment shoe style, the modern peep-toe heel is a fashion-forward choice that will carry you through the season in style.

Khaite Cloak 75 leather peep-toe wedge mules £850 at Mytheresa The luxury New York-based brand Khaite has quite the celebrity following, including Kate Winslet and Julianne Moore. These unique peep-toe wedges are a one-of-a-kind wardrobe piece. Arrange Agnes Premium Leather Heeled Mules £29 at Next There is something undeniably chic about these dusty blue mules. Wear these all year round, from styling with the best wedding guest dresses to pairing them with tailored separates. Aldo Elenara Pointed Peep Toe Mule £55 at M&S You can't go wrong with these burgundy mules. From elevating your office attire to finishing off your special occasion outfits, these heels will become your wardrobe go-to.

FAQ'S

What toe shape is in style in 2025?

Square-toe shoes are making a significant comeback, dominating runways and high street brands. Designers like Prada and Jacquemus have embraced this angular silhouette in flats, loafers, and boots.

Are heels in style in 2025?

Heels are making a notable resurgence, with small pumps leading the trend. Brands are embracing classic shapes and silhouettes. Another key heel trend is the peep-toe shoe, which adds a modern twist on a timeless design.

Which shoe is trending right now?

Plenty of shoes are in the spotlight right now, notably, ballet pumps, clogs, loafers, and UGG boots are all making waves in the fashion world. Retro trainers such as Adidas Sambas and Puma Palermos continue to be popular too.