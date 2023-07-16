Best flat shoes to wear with dresses this summer that offer plenty of support
12 of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses, so you don't have to compromise on your summer style
The best flat shoes to wear with dresses offer the perfect marriage of style and comfort. Traditionally many people feel you need to wear at least a little bit of a heel with a dress to help balance your ensemble, but as our guide shows, flat shoes with dresses is set to be your style revelation of the summer.
If you find yourself stuck selecting the best flat shoes to wear with dresses, getting the pairing just right is easier than you think. And it doesn't matter what the occasion is either, there is a flat shoe for every frock. While it is undeniably easier to match casual dresses with comfortable flat shoes. When it comes to smarter events there are a host of dressy flats that are up to the task.
Balancing proportions plays a huge part in this process and the longer the hemline of your dress the more difficult it becomes to pair with a flat shoe, as you need to work out a way to elongate your legs without heels. Generally speaking, opting for pointed or almond-toed flat shoes naturally adds a little length to your silhouette, as does a low-cut flat, that exposes a greater part of the foot. We've rounded up our favorites this season and the best outfits to pair them with.
Best flat shoes to wear with dresses this summer that offer lots of support and style in one
If the best designer heels look appealing but fill your feet with dread, then you need to know how to make flat shoes stylish with dresses. Remaining one of the biggest shoe trends of 2023, flat shoes are now runway-worthy, with many designers producing dozens of flat shoes each season, as women demand both comfort and style. For this guide, we've specifically looked for flat shoes to wear with dresses that also offer great cushioning, arch support, and clever tech so you'll feel like you're walking on air.
RRP: $229 / £149 | Sole Bliss offers comfortable shoes for those that need footwear for bunions and wide feet. Crafted with special side cushioning this brand has made comfortable shoes cool, delivering directional styles and timeless classics. A Quiet Luxury shoe choice, these navy pumps are perfect for AM to PM, working with summer outfits for work and beyond.
RRP: £110 (UK only) | A ballerina pump may not sound like the most supportive footwear choice, but we've found a pair that is packed with clever technology to keep that spring in your step. While it looks like a regular slip-on shoe on the outside, it's crafted with arch support that hugs your foot and a built-in orthotic to help treat heel pain. Pair with the best wedding guest dresses.
RRP: $97 / £77 | Available in 26 color and print options, this could easily become your go-to pair of flats. Thanks to the elongating almond toe, this pair of shoes works brilliantly with the best midi dresses. The knitted body (made from plastic bottles) offers a comfortable and flexible fit, delivering a sporty aesthetic. Breathable and ultra-soft, they're a dream to wear.
RRP: £59 (UK only) | Known for an array of comfortable shoes, these cute floral pumps are some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses. Ideal with midi or knee-length dresses, the sporty but feminine feel will work well as part of a smart casual outfit idea. The lace-up plimsoll design gives an almost '50s twist to this shoe, so if you have any A-line dresses, this is a great match.
RRP: $110 / £90 | As the brand is all about helping your posture in footwear, these sandals have an anatomically contoured footbed with arch control, to ensure plenty of comfort. Enhanced cushioning creates a lower impact, for a truly joyful wear. Thanks to the mule style design, these are pretty open on the foot, ensuring you can wear them with midi and maxi dresses.
RRP: £75 (UK only) | Known for making some of the best white trainers, Sketchers has a relatively extensive collection of other shoe options that utilize its sporty style and comfort know-how. This lavender pair of shoes plays into this season's fashion color trends, and would work well with more casual ensembles, such as denim dresses, or sport striped designers for a laid-back feel.
RRP: $180 / £150 | Although the Birkenstock clog remains a high fashion commodity this season, the Milano with its supportive straps and contoured footbed offers a fantastic flat shoe to wear with dresses. Perfect for holiday outfit ideas, if you're wondering what to pack for a beach vacation for evening or day wear, this versatile shoe choice works with midis and maxis.
RRP: $100 / £110 | Crafted from a lightweight, breathable eucalyptus fiber, these are some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses, offering next-level comfort. Their breathability means minimizing potential shoe odors, but they're also machine washable, so you can keep them super fresh. Available in a stunning array of 21 colors, these will work with dresses of all lengths and occasions.
RRP: $160 / £125 | Add a touch of Barbiecore to your shoedrobe with these sleek leather pumps. Featuring OrthoLite® Recycled™, non-removable footbeds for added foot and arch support, these pumps cover quite a bit of the foot, making them a better match for short to midi hemlines. Available in 11 colorways, if these work for you, stock up.
RRP: $160 / £100 | Looking for something to add to the best cocktail dresses? A metallic design is one of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses on smart occasions, as the added sparkle automatically ups your style game and keeps things looking elegant and party-ready. This basket weave is bang on trend, while the breathable, leather body of the shoe will keep you comfortable.
RRP: $289 (US only) | The best loafers for women are some of the chicest flat shoes to wear with dresses and these hand-crafted, Italian leather shoes are no exception. Perfect for pairing with shift dresses, or midi A-lines, they feature a cushioned memory foam insole with arch support. The Flexlite construction helps the shoe mold to your feet, and they're available in half and whole sizes and four colorways.
RRP: $110 (US only) | A more casual design than many shoes in this list, this sling-back, leather sandal will work well with all hemlines, thanks to its more bohemian aesthetic. With a high traction and flexible lightweight rubber outsole, these are comfortable for a full day's wear. The footbed has in-built arch support and extra foam for plenty of comfort. We love this neutral hue too.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
