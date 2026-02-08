Kelly Brook’s figure-flattering maxi dress is the versatile, all-rounder every wardrobe needs
Styled with a faux fur jacket and knee-high boots, this is a look that works for every occasion
There are certain outfit formulas that you can rely on to work for any and every occasion, and Kelly Brook has cemented the maxi dress and knee-high boots as one of those must-haves.
Working effortlessly for cool-weather days out and evening events that call for added warmth, and still plenty of style, the look is a touch more elevated and timeless than our go-to combination of jeans and a blazer. Her ME+EM signature maxi dress, with its timeless floral print and versatile black and brown colourway, looked effortlessly chic and sophisticated as she filmed behind the scenes of Loose Women.
Proving the maxi dress’s timeless and seasonless appeal, she styled hers perfectly for the cold, winter weather, adding a cosy faux fur jacket alongside a pair of brown knee-high boots, and an oversized, black leather handbag.
Get The Look
EXACT MATCH
Kelly's ME+EM maxi dress is an elegant, timeless and versatile piece. A black and brown floral print works for any occasion. The floral print adds a feminine feel, while the statement button front adds interest. With a flattering fit and flared shape, this dress nips in at your smallest part, before the skirt skims over your hips and thighs.
This chic maxi dress is surprisingly versatile. Add heels a clutch and layered gold necklaces to make it event-ready. Or, add a black leather waist belt and a leather jacket and boots to give it an edgier, contemporary feel that will work from the office tothe weekend.
This animal print dress boasts a very similar waist-highlighting look to Kelly's dress, with an empire cut that makes it one of the most flattering dresses to hide a tummy. The black and brown print creates texture and interest, making it easy to pair with black accessories.
The chain handle of Kelly's handbag brings an elevated finish to her outfit, with this River Island accessory emulating the look brilliantly. This super roomy bag has plenty of space for all your essentials, making it an ideal choice for everyday wear.
What makes Kelly’s attire so compelling is its timeless appeal. Eye-catching, sophisticated and flattering. This dress does it all, with a figure-skimming cut that will highlight an hourglass figure well. The button frontage can be done all the way for a more formal finish, or you can leave a button or two undone for a more relaxed look.
The maxi length feels both classic and elegant, with the dress boasting a cinched-in waist, high neckline and A-line silhouette that make it a universally flattering piece. No matter your body shape, the design creates a balanced, proportional look as it highlights the waist and then gently flares out over the hips. This ME+EM dress in particular works hard to create a svelte shape, as the skirt is given more volume at the hem, helping to narrow waists and balance shoulders. An elasticated panel at the back brings added comfort, too.
Kelly leaned into this balanced look by opting for a faux fur coat with a short hem that just grazed her hips. If you’re looking for new date night outfit ideas, styling a maxi dress with a similar jacket and a pair of knee-highs is a great option.
Equally, this pretty dress will work well into next season, slotting into a spring capsule wardrobe. Simply swap your boots for a pair of heeled sandals for an occasion-ready look, or add a casual spin with a pair of the best white trainers and a light blazer or leather jacket.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
