Amal Clooney's grey jumper dress and over-the-knee boots is the outfit formula that will pull you out of a winter style rut
Her layered look is cosy but stylish
We rarely see Amal Clooney anywhere but the red carpet these days. Only last weekend, she dazzled at the Golden Globes wearing a red ruched gown by Balmain, before changing into a green Versace mini dress for the star-studded afterparty. It means that whenever I spot a picture of her out and about wearing a more casual outfit, I immediately want to copy.
She's pictured here in February last year, and if you're in need of some cold weather inspiration, she's your gal. Eschewing bold colours or statement prints, she opted for a grey knitted jumper dress as she stepped out in New York, adding a matching coat, black leggings and a pair of over-the-knee boots to complete the look.
Not only do these key pieces look amazing together, but they'll also all work seriously hard in your winter capsule wardrobe. There is no outfit that wouldn't be elevated by a sophisticated grey coat, the knitted dress you could wear with ankle boots and tights, and the boots would go over skinny jeans, too.
Shop the look
One of our favourite British clothing brands, the LK Bennett sale is well worth checking out. I love the tie belt on this coat, which helps to nip in your waist and make layering up feel less bulky. It's available in regular or petite lengths, which is a bonus.
If you're looking for over-the-knee boots, Stuart Weitzman should be your first port of call in my opinion. The low, blocky heel on these beauties mean you'll want to wear them all the time. They'll work under your favourite floral midi dresses as well.
If you prefer a crew neckline, this jumper dress will do the trick. It's so easy to wear, and grey will work with almost all of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026. Bonus!
If you feel like you've been wearing the same all-black outfit on repeat since October, Amal's outfit is proof that by introducing a classic colour like grey, you can still keep things uncomplicated but feel that little bit fresher for 2026.
When we think of knitwear, we so often go straight to the best cashmere jumpers and cardigans, but a knitted dress like Amal's really will go a long way in your wardrobe, as it can be styled up or down depending on your day.
