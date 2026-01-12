Amal Clooney steps out at the Golden Globes in one of this season's hottest hues; she's proof that this colour always delivers

Breaking a 10-year absence from the Golden Globes red carpet, Amal Clooney stepped out at this year’s ceremony in a floor-length, red gown. Featuring a classic, form-fitting silhouette and sweetheart neckline, the dress stayed true to the star's timeless and glamorous style. With ruched detailing across the body of the dress, the elegant dress was a classic, eveningwear choice.

A custom design by French fashion house Balmain, the look was reportedly inspired by the brand's archive, specifically its 1957 autumn/winter collection, and it definitely had an old-school Hollywood appeal. The collection in question was itself inspired by Greek mythology, which is executed in Amal's dress through the use of delicate ruched detailing across the gown, which draped down the star's frame, pooling at the hem.

A perfect choice for such an occasion, Amal's sultry look was accessorised with diamond jewellery and a mini clutch bag in a matching tomato red hue. One of the hottest fashion colour trends of the season, we've seen plenty of red injected into casual winter wardrobes, but it is also a striking hue for evening and partywear, and sure to get you noticed.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Red is a timeless choice for award season, ensuring that despite a decade away from the Golden Globes red carpet, Amal slipped right back into the swing of things in style. With a very 50s silhouette, the red hue, ruched detailing and body-hugging style certainly added a modern twist to a classic design.

While red rarely falls out of favour, when it comes to winter capsule wardrobe this season, red has high fashion currency, and we have seen it particularly strongly in knitwear, as well as evening and party-ready looks. But there is no need to tuck your festive-leaning pieces away, red is set to continue being a power play in the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, so you can enjoy this look for the foreseeable. The eye-catching tone stormed the runways for the upcoming season, with everyone from Chanel to Stella McCartney favouring its bold, statement-making hue.

A bold, red lipstick would’ve been an easy choice to finish off her look with, but Amal instead opted for a nude lippy to soften the brighter colour. It’s a trick she often relies on to let her outfit do the talking, with her tried-and-tested, neutral makeup looks never overwhelming but always complementing her outfit of choice.