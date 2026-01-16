Jump to category:
I never thought I'd wear lime green, but Amal Clooney's Golden Globes afterparty dress is making me reconsider

As someone who loves wearing black, Amal is persuading me to step out of my comfort zone

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend Netflix&#039;s Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amal Clooney attended the Golden Globes for the first time in ten years last weekend, and her red gown was one of the highlights of the night.

Not one to do things by halves, Amal and her husband George went on to attend the Netflix afterparty, and I've been thinking about her outfit change ever since. She chose a Tinkerbell-esque metallic green mini dress from the Versace Spring 2022 collection. It's a simple chainmail shift dress split in two and held together by those instantly recognisable safety pins.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend Netflix&#039;s Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal always makes chic and interesting choices on the red carpet, and I love that she opted for an archival design, rather than something hot off the runway.

If you're asking yourself what colour suits me, our expert guide will help you figure out the answer. And now is a great time to do it, because feel good greens are up there amongst the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.

Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

