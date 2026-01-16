I never thought I'd wear lime green, but Amal Clooney's Golden Globes afterparty dress is making me reconsider

Amal Clooney attended the Golden Globes for the first time in ten years last weekend, and her red gown was one of the highlights of the night.

Not one to do things by halves, Amal and her husband George went on to attend the Netflix afterparty, and I've been thinking about her outfit change ever since. She chose a Tinkerbell-esque metallic green mini dress from the Versace Spring 2022 collection. It's a simple chainmail shift dress split in two and held together by those instantly recognisable safety pins.

I don't have any lime green in my wardrobe, but Amal makes it look so incredibly elegant that I'm very tempted to try it. She styled her Versace number perfectly with her go-to accessories - a pair of metallic toe cap PVC heels by Gianvito Rossi and some statement Cartier earrings - but does anyone else think the lime looks amazing against the burgundy backdrop she's standing against? If you like to embrace a bold colour combination, that could be a new one to try.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Amal always makes chic and interesting choices on the red carpet, and I love that she opted for an archival design, rather than something hot off the runway.

If you're asking yourself what colour suits me, our expert guide will help you figure out the answer. And now is a great time to do it, because feel good greens are up there amongst the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.