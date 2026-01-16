I never thought I'd wear lime green, but Amal Clooney's Golden Globes afterparty dress is making me reconsider
As someone who loves wearing black, Amal is persuading me to step out of my comfort zone
Amal Clooney attended the Golden Globes for the first time in ten years last weekend, and her red gown was one of the highlights of the night.
Not one to do things by halves, Amal and her husband George went on to attend the Netflix afterparty, and I've been thinking about her outfit change ever since. She chose a Tinkerbell-esque metallic green mini dress from the Versace Spring 2022 collection. It's a simple chainmail shift dress split in two and held together by those instantly recognisable safety pins.
I don't have any lime green in my wardrobe, but Amal makes it look so incredibly elegant that I'm very tempted to try it. She styled her Versace number perfectly with her go-to accessories - a pair of metallic toe cap PVC heels by Gianvito Rossi and some statement Cartier earrings - but does anyone else think the lime looks amazing against the burgundy backdrop she's standing against? If you like to embrace a bold colour combination, that could be a new one to try.
Shop the look
I had to triple check the price of this dress - it's so similar to Amal's dress for only £22.50! Don't forget that sequins aren't just for Christmas; they work all year round. Pair this with black tights and gold accessories for a January birthday celebration.
The benefit of shopping for sequins in January is that you can find some amazing bargains, like this Albaray dress. The fringe embellishment will look amazing when you're throwing some shapes on the dancefloor, and it really works with knee-high boots.
These are an incredible designer lookalike for Amal's favourite heels. I won't tell anyone they're from Amazon if you don't! One reviewer wrote: "Fits true to size. Got 1/2 size up but would’ve been better to get exact size. Perfect colour and shape."
If you like the cut out look of Amal's outfit, there's a matching midi skirt available to go with this sequin embellished top. British clothing brand Albaray is one to try if it's not already on your radar.
Amal always makes chic and interesting choices on the red carpet, and I love that she opted for an archival design, rather than something hot off the runway.
If you're asking yourself what colour suits me, our expert guide will help you figure out the answer. And now is a great time to do it, because feel good greens are up there amongst the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
