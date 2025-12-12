Jump to category:
I normally prefer midi dresses, but Amanda Holden's chic gold Nadine Merabi mini has me sold

Her champagne-coloured dress comes complete with pretty pearl buttons

Amanda Holden is seen leaving Global Studios, Heart Breakfast Show and and boarding the Heart Breakfast Christmas Party bus on December 11, 2025 in London, United Kingdom
(Image credit: Getty Images)
With just under two weeks to go until the big day, it's peak time for festive dressing.

I wasn't going to buy much this year. I already have my Kate Middleton-approved Self-Portrait cardigan, so I thought I was pretty set for any festive event that might come my way. But then Amanda Holden stopped me in my tracks.

I love how Amanda really leaned into the theme, adding a gold quilted Michael Kors bag, matching shoes and sparkly jewellery. Perfect for hopping onto the Heart Breakfast Christmas Party bus in London. All aboard, I say!

Shop Amanda's look

Shop more metallic mini dresses

Amanda's isn't the first Nadine Merabi mini dress we've fallen in love with this week here at woman&home. Shirley Ballas wore an exquisite red velvet dress for the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday, which we've been dreaming about ever since.

If, like me, you're a little on the shy side when it comes to mini dresses, a thicker fabric like velvet or boucle-tweed is a great idea. You can, of course, add black tights instead of bare legs, but the most important ingredient is confidence. You absolutely can and should wear a mini dress - at any age.

