I normally prefer midi dresses, but Amanda Holden's chic gold Nadine Merabi mini has me sold

With just under two weeks to go until the big day, it's peak time for festive dressing.

I wasn't going to buy much this year. I already have my Kate Middleton-approved Self-Portrait cardigan, so I thought I was pretty set for any festive event that might come my way. But then Amanda Holden stopped me in my tracks.

I've completely fallen in love with her gold boucle-tweed mini dress, which is by celebrity favourite Nadine Merabi. Between the cap sleeves, flattering tulip-shaped mini skirt and sculptural silhouette, this is everything I'm looking for in a dress. I normally much prefer a midi length, but the way Amanda has styled hers with some block heel Mary Janes is making me want to give it a try!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I love how Amanda really leaned into the theme, adding a gold quilted Michael Kors bag, matching shoes and sparkly jewellery. Perfect for hopping onto the Heart Breakfast Christmas Party bus in London. All aboard, I say!

Shop Amanda's look

Shop more metallic mini dresses

Love & Roses Gold Petite Jacquard Mini Dress £59 at Next This option has an A-line silhouette and a cutesy collar, which gives it a vintage vibe. It's available in regular or petite lengths, and would be such a sophisticated choice for a Christmas party. M&S Gold Jacquard V-Neck Mini Shift Dress £23 (was £46) at M&S I cannot believe the price of this dress, it's such a bargain. Team it with a pendant necklace to make the most of the V-neckline, plus the ruffled line down the front will elongate your figure. ME+EM Metallic Tweed Mini Dress £118 (was £295) at ME+EM This is one of my top picks from the ME+EM sale. It's available in all sizes from UK 4 to 16, and with a whopping 60% discount, it's well worth investing in.

Amanda's isn't the first Nadine Merabi mini dress we've fallen in love with this week here at woman&home. Shirley Ballas wore an exquisite red velvet dress for the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday, which we've been dreaming about ever since.

If, like me, you're a little on the shy side when it comes to mini dresses, a thicker fabric like velvet or boucle-tweed is a great idea. You can, of course, add black tights instead of bare legs, but the most important ingredient is confidence. You absolutely can and should wear a mini dress - at any age.