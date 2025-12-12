I normally prefer midi dresses, but Amanda Holden's chic gold Nadine Merabi mini has me sold
Her champagne-coloured dress comes complete with pretty pearl buttons
With just under two weeks to go until the big day, it's peak time for festive dressing.
I wasn't going to buy much this year. I already have my Kate Middleton-approved Self-Portrait cardigan, so I thought I was pretty set for any festive event that might come my way. But then Amanda Holden stopped me in my tracks.
I've completely fallen in love with her gold boucle-tweed mini dress, which is by celebrity favourite Nadine Merabi. Between the cap sleeves, flattering tulip-shaped mini skirt and sculptural silhouette, this is everything I'm looking for in a dress. I normally much prefer a midi length, but the way Amanda has styled hers with some block heel Mary Janes is making me want to give it a try!
I love how Amanda really leaned into the theme, adding a gold quilted Michael Kors bag, matching shoes and sparkly jewellery. Perfect for hopping onto the Heart Breakfast Christmas Party bus in London. All aboard, I say!
Shop Amanda's look
Exact match
This is the same dress Amanda's wearing, and it truly is stunning. Aside from anything else, it's got (drumroll, please...) pockets! I love dresses with pockets so this one's got my name written all over it.
Amanda is wearing the Roger Vivier Metallic Leather Mini Tres Vivier Mary Janes 85 in gold, which cost in excess of £1,000. These Monsoon Mary Janes are a great match for under £50. It's a Christmas miracle!
Shop more metallic mini dresses
This option has an A-line silhouette and a cutesy collar, which gives it a vintage vibe. It's available in regular or petite lengths, and would be such a sophisticated choice for a Christmas party.
This is one of my top picks from the ME+EM sale. It's available in all sizes from UK 4 to 16, and with a whopping 60% discount, it's well worth investing in.
Amanda's isn't the first Nadine Merabi mini dress we've fallen in love with this week here at woman&home. Shirley Ballas wore an exquisite red velvet dress for the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday, which we've been dreaming about ever since.
If, like me, you're a little on the shy side when it comes to mini dresses, a thicker fabric like velvet or boucle-tweed is a great idea. You can, of course, add black tights instead of bare legs, but the most important ingredient is confidence. You absolutely can and should wear a mini dress - at any age.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.