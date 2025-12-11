Kate Middleton's festive sequin cardigan is perfect for Christmas Day - I should know, I wear mine every year
It's my go-to for every event at this time of year
After seeing my outfit for our team Christmas lunch yesterday, I was pleased to be reminded by woman&home's eagle-eyed Royal Editor Emma Shacklock that I have something in common with the Princess of Wales.
Sadly, it's not a sapphire ring, but it is something just as sparkly: a black sequin embellished cardigan by Self-Portrait that we both have in our wardrobes.
Whilst Kate wore hers in a video ahead of her 2022 Together At Christmas carol service, it's my go-to for anything festive, from the office party to Christmas Day itself at home with my family. With a gold trim and all-over embellishment, it's comfy and cosy yet glamorous - perfect for any plans you might have this month. It's slightly cropped, so it's ideal for pairing with high-waisted black trousers or even with jeans, as I like to style mine. As it's a couple of years old now, it has sold out, but Self-Portrait has a similar current season style, or I have found plenty of similar options elsewhere on the virtual high street that will arrive in time for 25th December...
Similar style
This is the closest current season style I can find. It's pricey, but take it from me, you'll be wearing it for years! If it's the gold trim you really love, the matching mini skirt is still available in the sale here at MyTheresa.
Editor's pick
This has to be my favourite of them all. The embellished buttons and braided trim feel very Chanel-esque. Be quick, though, because sizes seem to be selling out quickly!
If you prefer short sleeves when you're running around on Christmas Day, this black and white option is great. The matching boucle trousers will take all the stress out of what to wear over the festive season.
Kate has several Self-Portrait pieces in her wardrobe, and Emma tells me the brand feels like a good fit: "The Princess of Wales favours classic styles and cuts, but that doesn’t mean she never adds a fun or trendy twist into her looks. This Self-Portrait jacket is a prime example of how she does this.
"The design is timeless, and the glittery thread feels festive and adds a glamorous touch whilst still being relatively subtle. The jacket has also got a formal edge and Catherine typically dresses smart-casual so this works perfectly for her."
Kate hosted this year's Together At Christmas carol service last Friday at Westminster Abbey, which was attended by the likes of Kate Winslet and Hannah Waddingham, as well as members of the Royal Family.
It's being aired on Christmas Eve, and you can find out how to watch Princess Catherine's Together At Christmas carol service here.
