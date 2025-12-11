Back To Top

Kate Middleton's festive sequin cardigan is perfect for Christmas Day - I should know, I wear mine every year

It's my go-to for every event at this time of year

Kate Middleton in front of a Christmas Tree ahead of her Together At Christmas carol service
After seeing my outfit for our team Christmas lunch yesterday, I was pleased to be reminded by woman&home's eagle-eyed Royal Editor Emma Shacklock that I have something in common with the Princess of Wales.

Sadly, it's not a sapphire ring, but it is something just as sparkly: a black sequin embellished cardigan by Self-Portrait that we both have in our wardrobes.

Kate has several Self-Portrait pieces in her wardrobe, and Emma tells me the brand feels like a good fit: "The Princess of Wales favours classic styles and cuts, but that doesn’t mean she never adds a fun or trendy twist into her looks. This Self-Portrait jacket is a prime example of how she does this.

"The design is timeless, and the glittery thread feels festive and adds a glamorous touch whilst still being relatively subtle. The jacket has also got a formal edge and Catherine typically dresses smart-casual so this works perfectly for her."

Caroline Parr wearing a Self-Portrait embellished cardigan

Fashion Editor approved: Caroline Parr wearing the Self-Portrait cardigan

(Image credit: Caroline Parr)

Kate hosted this year's Together At Christmas carol service last Friday at Westminster Abbey, which was attended by the likes of Kate Winslet and Hannah Waddingham, as well as members of the Royal Family.

It's being aired on Christmas Eve, and you can find out how to watch Princess Catherine's Together At Christmas carol service here.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

