Want to look chic and stay warm? Zara Tindall’s classic heritage coat delivers effortless winter style
Her longline coat was very similar to the Princess of Wales's Christmas Day one – we can see why plaid is a royal favourite
Emma Shacklock
Zara Tindall kicked off the New Year in style as she stepped out with her husband, Mike Tindall, and their three children at the Cheltenham New Year's Day races. It was her coat which immediately caught our eye, as it was a very similar checked pattern to the one the Princess of Wales wore on Christmas Day.
Zara opted for L'agence’s brown plaid kolina long coat and its sleek, longline silhouette and heritage check design was the perfect choice for the event. Warm, cosy and utterly sophisticated, she paired the coat with complementary rich brown tones and opted for a satin midi skirt, turtleneck jumper and a pair of knee high boots, all in the same chocolate colour.
We might be optimistically dreaming of spring already, but, for now, warm winter pieces are a necessity and her elegant approach to cold-weather styling is one we’re bookmarking for future reference. The chocolate-brown tone, which is still perfectly on trend after taking off as one of autumn/winter’s biggest colour trends for 2025, is exactly the type of rich, luxurious shade we want to be wearing post-festive season.
And we have to talk about her L'agence coat! Long, with a beautifully tailored silhouette, it feels sophisticated and still gives plenty of coverage for a chilly day. The checked pattern adds a traditional edge and feels a little more exciting than a block colour design, though given it's primarily neutral, it's still simple to style.
The brown hues are spliced by pops of blue and muted orange, bring a striking, heritage-inspired feel to her look.
A blue headband and pair of leather gloves finished off the look and Zara’s hair accessory was a beautiful contrast. Especially thanks to its soft, velvet texture, the headpiece was the perfect accessory to create an occasion-ready look without feeling overly dressy for the relatively laid-back race.
The family were spotted enjoying themselves in the Royal Box of Cheltenham Racecourse's Princess Royal Stand, which was named in honour of Zara’s mother, Princess Anne. Anne has held the title of the Princess Royal for over 37 years, though she was not in attendance at the races today.
Still, there was plenty to enjoy and Zara’s three children, Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four, were all smiles as they watched on from the Royal box – though Zara was snapped having a few words with Lucas when he was caught swinging from the railings of the balcony.
Zara Tindall looked like she was thoroughly enjoying this family day out and was warm and fashionable in equal measure. Especially with The Traitors coming back to our screens, and thus Claudia Winkleman’s country-inspired outfits bringing back that heritage look, this style of plaid, calf-grazing coat is sure to be a huge trend for the coming months - and now it's been Royal-approved, we're certainly going to be trying it out.
