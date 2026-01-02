Want to look chic and stay warm? Zara Tindall’s classic heritage coat delivers effortless winter style

Zara Tindall kicked off the New Year in style as she stepped out with her husband, Mike Tindall, and their three children at the Cheltenham New Year's Day races. It was her coat which immediately caught our eye, as it was a very similar checked pattern to the one the Princess of Wales wore on Christmas Day.

Zara opted for L'agence’s brown plaid kolina long coat and its sleek, longline silhouette and heritage check design was the perfect choice for the event. Warm, cosy and utterly sophisticated, she paired the coat with complementary rich brown tones and opted for a satin midi skirt, turtleneck jumper and a pair of knee high boots, all in the same chocolate colour.

Shop Checked Coats Like Zara's

H&M Single-Breasted Checked Coat £74.99/$99 at H&M While this plaid coat comes in a dark grey colour, the muted orange checks give it a warm-toned hue that's similar to that of Zara's coat. Beautifully tailored with its crisp lapels, this is a sleek and sophisticated style. H&M Belted Checked Maxi Coat £42 (was £74.99)/$99 at H&M A rich, mocha brown colour gives this coat a luxe look that's also super versatile, while white plaid details and a belted waist create a striking style. Style with matching brown tones to recreate Zara's look. Next Brown Checked Trench Coat £95 at Next This is one of the best trench coats we've seen for winter, with the plaid pattern elevating the style into something completely different to the classic tan waterproofs we've come to expect.

Get Zara Tindall's Look

M&S Ribbed Funnel Neck Top £16/$31.99 at M&S When you want to cosy up against the cold but still look impossibly chic, you can't go wrong with a turtleneck. Styled like Zara has done, with the neckline poking out of the crisp lapels of her coat, you get a sleek and streamline style. Nobody's Child Brown Satin Mila Midi Slip Skirt £59/$114 at Nobody's Child Dressed up with knee highs and a sleek, tailored coat, a midi skirt like this Nobody's Child one can create the ultimate elevated look. It works just as well with your favourite trainers and an oversized, knitted jumper too. River Island Brown Knee-High Boots £69/$155 at River Island Just like the rest of us, Zara loves her knee high boots and this dark brown pair from River Island are a great high-street alternative to recreate her luxe style with.

We might be optimistically dreaming of spring already, but, for now, warm winter pieces are a necessity and her elegant approach to cold-weather styling is one we’re bookmarking for future reference. The chocolate-brown tone, which is still perfectly on trend after taking off as one of autumn/winter’s biggest colour trends for 2025, is exactly the type of rich, luxurious shade we want to be wearing post-festive season.

And we have to talk about her L'agence coat! Long, with a beautifully tailored silhouette, it feels sophisticated and still gives plenty of coverage for a chilly day. The checked pattern adds a traditional edge and feels a little more exciting than a block colour design, though given it's primarily neutral, it's still simple to style.

The brown hues are spliced by pops of blue and muted orange, bring a striking, heritage-inspired feel to her look.

A blue headband and pair of leather gloves finished off the look and Zara’s hair accessory was a beautiful contrast. Especially thanks to its soft, velvet texture, the headpiece was the perfect accessory to create an occasion-ready look without feeling overly dressy for the relatively laid-back race.

The family were spotted enjoying themselves in the Royal Box of Cheltenham Racecourse's Princess Royal Stand, which was named in honour of Zara’s mother, Princess Anne. Anne has held the title of the Princess Royal for over 37 years, though she was not in attendance at the races today.

Still, there was plenty to enjoy and Zara’s three children, Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four, were all smiles as they watched on from the Royal box – though Zara was snapped having a few words with Lucas when he was caught swinging from the railings of the balcony.

Zara Tindall looked like she was thoroughly enjoying this family day out and was warm and fashionable in equal measure. Especially with The Traitors coming back to our screens, and thus Claudia Winkleman’s country-inspired outfits bringing back that heritage look, this style of plaid, calf-grazing coat is sure to be a huge trend for the coming months - and now it's been Royal-approved, we're certainly going to be trying it out.