Zara Tindall just wore one of my favourite winter outfit formulas - her leather midi skirt and roll-neck are the epitome of elegance

There are some winter outfit pairings I rely on every year when I want to look put-together and Zara Tindall just stepped out wearing one of them. She ditched festive red and green and went for an understated neutral outfit on Day 1 of the Christmas Meet at Cheltenham, incorporating a navy leather midi skirt and matching roll-neck.

I have three long leather skirts in my winter capsule wardrobe and I think the length makes them easier to style and mellows the edginess. As Zara proved, they look elegant when worn with a long coat and a knit tucked in.

Her skirt was panelled and A-line, though pencil skirts are an autumn/winter fashion trend so other silhouettes are also widely available right now. The smooth leather was a lovely contrast against her knitwear and different textures give a layered look more dimension.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Zara's Outfit

Match LK Bennett Dakota Brown Mini Check Coat £224/$397 (was £449/$795) at LK Bennett Zara's LK Bennett coat is now in the sale and is a beautifully timeless piece, with a single-breasted cut and lapel collar. It's made from wool and has practical front pockets and a multi-check pattern in warm brown shades. House of Bruar Navy Merino Roll-Neck Jumper £29.95/$50 (was £59.95/$100) at House of Bruar It doesn't come much more classic than a roll-neck jumper and this one is crafted from soft merino wool, with ribbed trims. Tuck into everything from skirts to trousers for a seamless finish. If the navy blue tone isn't for you, this style also comes in a huge range of other colours. Principles Faux Leather Seamed Circle Skirt £26 (was £45) at Debenhams This affordable faux leather midi has a circle skirt design and distinctive seamed panels that enhance this even more. It's got a smooth finish and is high-waisted - perfect for tucking fitted jumpers into like Zara did at Cheltenham.

Shop Leather Skirts

Mint Velvet Burgundy Leather Midi Skirt £199/$380 at Mint Velvet Made from smooth leather, this pencil skirt has statement buttons running down the front and a sleek, classic shape. The dark burgundy colour is so beautiful for winter and it also comes in chocolate brown. There are belt loops too, so you can accessorise it easily. Next Chocolate Brown Faux Leather Midi Skirt £49/$83 at Next Chocolate brown has been one of the trendiest colours this season and it's also one of the most versatile. You could style this faux leather skirt with tops or jumpers in so many different colours and it would work so well. This has an asymmetric hem giving extra dimension too. Albaray Black Faux Leather Basque Skirt £55/$105 (was £99/$185) at Albaray This black midi skirt is designed with a fitted waist and full skirt and is crafted from a luxurious faux leather. You can't go wrong with a black leather or faux leather skirt, as this is the easiest colour to style, and I'd wear this with a cosy jumper and knee-high boots.

The King’s niece matched her jumper to her skirt for a cohesive, put-together finish. It meant that the two items flowed together as one outfit and balanced out the statement skirt, but I often wear my leather midis with black or white jumpers too.

If you love bright colours, go for a contrasting knit to make the tones really pop. I’d advise going more neutral with the skirt itself as the leather or faux leather is already quite bold, or else picking a colour that you know you wear a lot.

I have black, brown and forest green skirts and Zara is known for being a big fan of blue in general so hers was a clever choice. She paired her jumper and midi with knee-high boots that look like they could be the Fairfax & Favor heeled Regina boots in mahogany leather.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Styling knee-high boots with longer skirts and coats is a brilliant way to elongate your frame and create a flowing, seamless silhouette. As much as suede boots are beautiful, it makes sense Zara Tindall went for durable leather for a day outdoors at Cheltenham.

The soft brown colour complemented the deep navy skirt and jumper, as well as her LK Bennett heritage check coat. This Dakota coat is currently in the sale and is single-breasted and crafted from warm yet breathable wool.

It’s got a smart design featuring lapels and handy front pockets. Zara could easily have gone for a blue coat to tie in with the rest of her ensemble, though this lifted the colour palette and is a piece she could mix and match with so many different outfits.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The royal accessorised with a crossbody bag and a navy Camilla Rose Millinery headpiece. Her Cheltenham looks are always worth checking out for styling inspiration and this one in particular stood out to me because of how easy to replicate it was.

The leather skirt and jumper combination would work as a date night outfit, for Christmas day or any other smart-casual occasion in the colder months. It’s not specifically seasonal and once you know what jumpers you like wearing with your skirt best, it becomes a uniform of sorts.

When Cheltenham Festival returns in March 2026 I’ll be keeping an eye out to see if Zara Tindall re-wears these pieces, as she does like repeating her favourite race-day outfits.