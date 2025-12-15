Jump to category:
Zara Tindall just wore one of my favourite winter outfit formulas - her leather midi skirt and roll-neck are the epitome of elegance

When you don't know what to wear, this pairing always looks put-together and takes minimal effort to style

Zara Tindall attends day 1 of The Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse on December 12, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
There are some winter outfit pairings I rely on every year when I want to look put-together and Zara Tindall just stepped out wearing one of them. She ditched festive red and green and went for an understated neutral outfit on Day 1 of the Christmas Meet at Cheltenham, incorporating a navy leather midi skirt and matching roll-neck.

I have three long leather skirts in my winter capsule wardrobe and I think the length makes them easier to style and mellows the edginess. As Zara proved, they look elegant when worn with a long coat and a knit tucked in.

Zara Tindall attends day 1 of The Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse on December 12, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Zara's Outfit

Shop Leather Skirts

The King’s niece matched her jumper to her skirt for a cohesive, put-together finish. It meant that the two items flowed together as one outfit and balanced out the statement skirt, but I often wear my leather midis with black or white jumpers too.

If you love bright colours, go for a contrasting knit to make the tones really pop. I’d advise going more neutral with the skirt itself as the leather or faux leather is already quite bold, or else picking a colour that you know you wear a lot.

I have black, brown and forest green skirts and Zara is known for being a big fan of blue in general so hers was a clever choice. She paired her jumper and midi with knee-high boots that look like they could be the Fairfax & Favor heeled Regina boots in mahogany leather.

Zara Tindall watches the racing as she attends day 1 of The Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse on December 12, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Styling knee-high boots with longer skirts and coats is a brilliant way to elongate your frame and create a flowing, seamless silhouette. As much as suede boots are beautiful, it makes sense Zara Tindall went for durable leather for a day outdoors at Cheltenham.

The soft brown colour complemented the deep navy skirt and jumper, as well as her LK Bennett heritage check coat. This Dakota coat is currently in the sale and is single-breasted and crafted from warm yet breathable wool.

It’s got a smart design featuring lapels and handy front pockets. Zara could easily have gone for a blue coat to tie in with the rest of her ensemble, though this lifted the colour palette and is a piece she could mix and match with so many different outfits.

Zara Tindall attends day 1 of The Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse on December 12, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The royal accessorised with a crossbody bag and a navy Camilla Rose Millinery headpiece. Her Cheltenham looks are always worth checking out for styling inspiration and this one in particular stood out to me because of how easy to replicate it was.

The leather skirt and jumper combination would work as a date night outfit, for Christmas day or any other smart-casual occasion in the colder months. It’s not specifically seasonal and once you know what jumpers you like wearing with your skirt best, it becomes a uniform of sorts.

When Cheltenham Festival returns in March 2026 I’ll be keeping an eye out to see if Zara Tindall re-wears these pieces, as she does like repeating her favourite race-day outfits.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

