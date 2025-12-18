Penny Lancaster proves that a leather skirt is the winter staple not to be ignored

With party season in full swing, it can be hard to come up with new Christmas party outfits for the seemingly never-ending calendar of festive occasions. We spotted Penny Lancaster's latest event-ready outfit, and it has us reaching for one of our winter wardrobe favourites, thanks to her chic styling.

The model and presenter were spotted arriving at Hello! Magazine's Santa Paws party at London's The Bluebird, wearing a leather wrap skirt, red pussy bow blouse and black leather boots, which combined to create the perfect pared-back, timeless party look.

A colour combination that stylists love, red and black is a classic festive look that has stood the test of time, but it's Lancaster's skirt that really caught our attention with its cool rock'n'roll connotations updated in a timely pencil shape.

ROCK ON IN A LEATHER SKIRT

A leather skirt is a wardrobe staple favoured by fashion insiders as it can easily be dressed up or down and there's a flattering fit for every body shape and personal taste. From mini skirts and A-line midis to pencil fits, this rock chick-inspired look is perfect for a stylish yet edgy smart-casual outfit.

While Penny kept her outfit more demure by teaming her wrap skirt with a pussy bow blouse, this style could also be worn with a silky camisole and sparkly heels for a new date night outfit idea or dressed down with your best cashmere sweater and trainers for drinks with the neighbours.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

If you want to add a third colour to this combination, take inspiration from the autumn/winter colour trends 2025 and try adding beige or camel, in the form of a coat, to your polished outfit. Not only will this chic outerwear keep you cosy as you head to your next festive occasion, but the warm hue will complement your red and black outfit underneath, breaking up the bolder colours for an elegant look.

Finally, take a tip from Penny and don't forget to add some of your favourite jewellery to your look too. Layered necklaces are one of our favourite jewellery trends of 2025 and will add a touch of sparkle to every outfit. The good news is that with so many affordable jewellery brands out there, you can recreate this look without breaking the bank.