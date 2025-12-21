Katherine Jenkins' Royal Variety dress delivered a masterclass in how to wear print and colour for special occasions

Finding an outfit for New Year's Eve celebrations can be tricky. You’ll most likely want to find something that looks glamorous and feels fun, but perhaps without all the festive sparkles that you’ve worn on repeat over Christmas. If you are currently on the lookout for a fancy frock to count down to midnight in, then take a look at one of Katherine Jenkins’ latest red carpet looks.

While attending this year’s Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the singer wowed in a boldly patterned dress by Vivienne Westwood. The designer frock was like a marbled version of the Union Jack flag and featured a blend of colours and draped fabrics that oozed glamour while still feeling very playful. Katherine simply added heels and some sparkly earrings, and the whole look worked beautifully for the event, but it's also a good one to recreate for any upcoming celebratory plans.

The piece is from an older collection from the much-loved British clothing brand, so it isn’t available to buy anymore, but thankfully, the high street is filled with similar swirly-patterned dresses, which you can browse from below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

An abstract-printed dress like Katherine's will really wow as you count down to 2026, but will work equally as well once the weather warms again, too. If you're starting to think about the best wedding guests, then any of these designs will carry through to the summer season with ease and elegance.

And even if those wedding invites are yet to roll in, these dresses will work for a day at the races or a summer Christening, offering a bright and pretty footnote to any special event in the coming months.

Busier prints like these make a statement all on their own, so avoid adding too many accessories or introducing another patterned piece into your look - keep it simple and let your dress have its moment in the spotlight. If you do need a cover-up, try a blazer or trophy jacket in a singular hue from the pattern of the dress to create a smart, but tonally matched outfit.