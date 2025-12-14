Jump to category:
Searching for New Year's Eve style inspiration? Victoria Beckham's slate dress masters minimalist glamour

We've found some luxuriously similar styles to shop for the big night

Image of Victoria Beckham
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If you're currently wondering what to wear for New Year's Eve, we're looking to Victoria Beckham's latest minimalist look for inspiration. Whilst attending The Tonight Show, she wore a luxurious slate grey dress with draped detailing that made us eager to find similar styles.

Beckham wears a slate grey dress from her pre-fall collection 2026. The piece features draped fabric and a flowing, asymmetrical midi hemline, with a relaxed yet fitted silhouette. This is the kind of effortless yet elegant look that works perfectly for wintery evening occasions.

Image of Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lustrous satin dresses have become quite the wardrobe hero, and although the silky fabric might seem more like a summer staple, a satin dress feels perfectly festive too. If you're also on the hunt for what to wear on New Year's Eve, it's worth considering this dress style.

Shop Satin Dresses & The Look

Layer up on a chilly winter evening with a faux-fur coat, one of the key coat trends 2025. If your satin dress is in a dark cool tone, such as slate or light charcoal, add a warm hue to your look with a chocolate brown or camel coloured coat, such as this best-selling style from M&S.

This season, the high street is brimming with luxurious satin dresses, and not only do they come in slip-dress silhouettes, but brands have a range of styles from long-sleeved to trapeze. For those seeking a more flattering finish than a classic slip dress, look for styles with ruched or draped detailing.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

