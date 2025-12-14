Searching for New Year's Eve style inspiration? Victoria Beckham's slate dress masters minimalist glamour

If you're currently wondering what to wear for New Year's Eve, we're looking to Victoria Beckham's latest minimalist look for inspiration. Whilst attending The Tonight Show, she wore a luxurious slate grey dress with draped detailing that made us eager to find similar styles.

Beckham wears a slate grey dress from her pre-fall collection 2026. The piece features draped fabric and a flowing, asymmetrical midi hemline, with a relaxed yet fitted silhouette. This is the kind of effortless yet elegant look that works perfectly for wintery evening occasions.

She pairs the sleek dress with black peep-toe heels, a style of shoe we're seeing much more of this season. Alongside this, she opts for refined jewellery, including two diamond tennis bracelets and a diamond-covered watch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lustrous satin dresses have become quite the wardrobe hero, and although the silky fabric might seem more like a summer staple, a satin dress feels perfectly festive too. If you're also on the hunt for what to wear on New Year's Eve, it's worth considering this dress style.

Shop Satin Dresses & The Look

Layer up on a chilly winter evening with a faux-fur coat, one of the key coat trends 2025. If your satin dress is in a dark cool tone, such as slate or light charcoal, add a warm hue to your look with a chocolate brown or camel coloured coat, such as this best-selling style from M&S.

This season, the high street is brimming with luxurious satin dresses, and not only do they come in slip-dress silhouettes, but brands have a range of styles from long-sleeved to trapeze. For those seeking a more flattering finish than a classic slip dress, look for styles with ruched or draped detailing.

