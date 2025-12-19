I’ve searched high and low – these are the 6 New Year’s Eve outfits worth shopping from M&S, Zara and Mango
Wondering what to wear on New Year’s Eve? You're not alone. I've spent this week trying on New Year's Eve outfits from our favourite high-street brands and narrowed it down, finding six outfit formulas that actually work for real life. Whether you've got fancy dinner reservations planned with friends or you're simply ringing in 2026 on the sofa, getting a little bit dressed up always adds some joy to the occasion.
From looks that work for more glitzy occasions, such as a satin blouse and tailored trousers, to those that combine glamour and comfort – such as a sequin skirt paired with a cosy jumper, these six New Year's Eve outfits work for a variety of settings and dress codes. Plus, I've made sure to choose staples that can be reworn and reworked when we enter 2026, making them practical winter capsule wardrobe additions, too.
These six outfit formulas are easy to adapt and change, whether you’re swapping out heels for flats or layering a cosy faux-fur coat over the top when the temperature drops. Although all of these looks have made the final edit of what I might wear to ring in the New Year, notable pieces include Zara's bow-detail satin shirt, which looks extremely chic tucked into tailored trousers; M&S's silver sequin skirt, which can be dressed up or down; and Mango's scarf jumpsuit, which features subtle sparkly rhinestones.
1. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Satin blouse & wide-leg trousers
Opting for a sumptuous satin blouse paired with wide-leg tailored trousers feels elegant enough to make an impact, and versatile enough to transition through various New Year's Eve plans. The sheen of satin feels celebratory, while the tailored trousers feel sharp, making this outfit suitable for a candlelit dinner as well as late-night cocktails.
Supple and super soft, this satin shirt is luxurious to wear. Featuring a high-neck and back tie, it's the kind of piece that you would assume is from a high-end label. The oyster white colour is an elegant choice when paired with dark wintery neutrals such as Zara's brown darted trousers.
Although dresses always look elegant, New Year's Eve celebrations often involve moving between venues, so bare legs, for me, are a no-go. These floaty wide-leg trousers offer maximum coverage and have an elevated appeal. They are surprisingly comfortable to wear, and their loose silhouette drapes beautifully.
2. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Leather-look trousers and puff-sleeve top
These burgundy leather-look trousers styled with this fitted puff-sleeve top create the perfect smart-casual balance for New Year's Eve. Ideal for whether you're heading around a friend's for relaxed drinks, or choosing to dress up at home. Layer up with one of the best winter coat trends of 2025 and opt for either heeled boots or flats, depending on your plans.
If you're looking for a smart-casual combination that still has a little bit of wow factor, these burgundy leather-look trousers are a winning choice. Coming in a trendy barrel-leg silhouette, you could wear these with pointed kitten heels for an evening occasion or style them with your best white trainers for a weekend outing.
This top has a figure-enhancing silhouette due to its fitted waist shape. The puffed three-quarter sleeves make it perfect for party season, creating a statement silhouette. It's ideal for tucking into high-waisted trouser silhouettes or pairing with silky midi-skirts.
3. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Sparkly flares & sharp blazer
This combination is unapologetically party-ready yet surprisingly easy to pull together. Sequins instantly make an impact. So if you're wondering what to wear on New Year's Eve and your plans include a glitzy venue or you simply want to celebrate in style, your answer is sequin flares. Layer a black or neutral coloured blazer over the top for a sleek, confidence-boosting look.
If you favour comfort but also love a touch of sparkle, these sequinned leggings combine both perfectly. They feature a stretchy waistband as well as all-over stretch fabric. The stunning sequin finish will instantly make your outfit pop, and paired with a sharp, tailored blazer, you have a party-ready outfit.
The high street is full of the best tuxedos for women, and this sleek blazer is one of them. It has light-catching, satin-style lapels that make it a little bit more special than your average blazer. For a festive look, style alongside sequinned flares, velvet trousers or for a minimalist finish, wear with the matching tailored trousers.
This simple high-neck top works as a sleek base layer when styling tailoring. Wear underneath your favourite blazers, tucked into satin slip skirts or simply with your best wide-leg jeans on the weekend.
4. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Cosy Jumper & sequin statement skirt
A colourful, cosy jumper styled alongside a statement skirt is an outfit formula that really does it all. Combining style, comfort and a celebratory feel, this look will allow you to stay warm without sacrificing impact. Perfect for evenings, including low-key gatherings and celebratory toasts.
If you want an easy way to feel celebratory, this sequin skirt is the answer. It's actually a woman&home favourite, and our Digital Fashion Editor, Rivkie Baum, wore it to our office Christmas party. You can style this piece so many ways, from knitwear and boots to dressing up with a camisole and open-toe heels.
A colourful jumper teamed with a statement sparkly skirt strikes the perfect balance between festive and wearable if you're wondering what to wear on New Year's Eve. This jumper is made from a cashmere and merino wool blend, forming a super soft finish, and it has a relaxed, flattering silhouette.
Although I didn't try these Mary-Janes on, their silver hue would complement the sequin skirt perfectly. They are made from supple, soft leather and feature an elegant strap across the foot. Perfect for those who prefer flats over heels, these are a party-ready choice without any discomfort.
5. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Trapeze dress & slingback heels
A fluid trapeze dress is a comfortable choice for special occasions, and this style from M&S feels extremely elegant. I loved the playful, sparkly embellishments and the soft velvet fabric. I'm adding this to my list of the best velvet dresses on the high street. Team with patterned tights to add texture to your outfit, and the mini silhouette makes it ideal for styling with your best knee-high boots, too.
Trapeze-style dresses are by far the most comfortable. Characterised by a loose, forgiving silhouette, they offer freedom without any restraint, and they are one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Featuring sparkling embellishments, this dress will work for celebratory drinks or watching the New Year's Eve fireworks.
Elevate your dresses and skirt outfits this festive season with these floral sheer laces. Ideal for adding texture and dimension to your look, these tights will work alongside a range of outfits, from satin skirts to velvet dresses. Plus, they will provide more coverage when the temperature drops.
6. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Jumpsuit & statement earrings
A wide-leg jumpsuit paired with statement earrings is a one-and-done solution if you're looking for stylish and sleek New Year's Eve outfits. The elongated silhouette on this Mango piece feels polished, and the subtle embellishments on the top-half add a touch of sparkle to your look.
This is one of the best jumpsuits on the high street, and it's ideal for quietly making a statement. The rhinestone blouse feels festive and elegant, and the tie-neck scarf drapes perfectly. The fluid wide-leg trousers elongate your legs, and with the addition of heels, you are party-ready in an instant.
FAQs
Can I wear jeans on New Year's Eve?
While Black Tie and more formal events will have a strict dress code that will frown upon turning up in jeans, if you're heading to a more casual gathering, such as a house party or dinner, you can probably get away with your favourite pair of true blues.
If you want to smarten up your denim, opt for a pair in a dark wash, such as black or indigo. Whether you're wearing your favourite slimming jeans or a pair of on-trend barrel leg jeans, the rules for dressing up denim remain the same. Balance this casual staple with smart separates and great accessories - a pair of great shoes plus earrings alongside a pretty top or trophy jacket will have you feeling just as glamorous as you celebrate in style.
What colour do you wear on New Year's Eve?
There is no hard and fast rule when it comes to what colour to wear for the best New Year's Eve outfit. From playing it safe in a little black dress to stealing the show in a glamorous floor-length sparkler, wear whatever makes you feel comfortable and confident. If you struggle with body confidence, why not add the best shapewear under your outfit to streamline your silhouette? After all, when you feel great in your outfit, it will shine through as you step into 2026.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
