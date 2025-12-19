I’ve searched high and low – these are the 6 New Year’s Eve outfits worth shopping from M&S, Zara and Mango

Wondering what to wear on New Year’s Eve? You're not alone. I've spent this week trying on New Year's Eve outfits from our favourite high-street brands and narrowed it down, finding six outfit formulas that actually work for real life. Whether you've got fancy dinner reservations planned with friends or you're simply ringing in 2026 on the sofa, getting a little bit dressed up always adds some joy to the occasion.

From looks that work for more glitzy occasions, such as a satin blouse and tailored trousers, to those that combine glamour and comfort – such as a sequin skirt paired with a cosy jumper, these six New Year's Eve outfits work for a variety of settings and dress codes. Plus, I've made sure to choose staples that can be reworn and reworked when we enter 2026, making them practical winter capsule wardrobe additions, too.

These six outfit formulas are easy to adapt and change, whether you’re swapping out heels for flats or layering a cosy faux-fur coat over the top when the temperature drops. Although all of these looks have made the final edit of what I might wear to ring in the New Year, notable pieces include Zara's bow-detail satin shirt, which looks extremely chic tucked into tailored trousers; M&S's silver sequin skirt, which can be dressed up or down; and Mango's scarf jumpsuit, which features subtle sparkly rhinestones.

1. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Satin blouse & wide-leg trousers

Opting for a sumptuous satin blouse paired with wide-leg tailored trousers feels elegant enough to make an impact, and versatile enough to transition through various New Year's Eve plans. The sheen of satin feels celebratory, while the tailored trousers feel sharp, making this outfit suitable for a candlelit dinner as well as late-night cocktails.

Zara Satin Shirt With Bow Detail at the Back £27.99 at Zara UK Supple and super soft, this satin shirt is luxurious to wear. Featuring a high-neck and back tie, it's the kind of piece that you would assume is from a high-end label. The oyster white colour is an elegant choice when paired with dark wintery neutrals such as Zara's brown darted trousers. Zara Flowing Trousers With Darts Zw Collection £49.99 at Zara Although dresses always look elegant, New Year's Eve celebrations often involve moving between venues, so bare legs, for me, are a no-go. These floaty wide-leg trousers offer maximum coverage and have an elevated appeal. They are surprisingly comfortable to wear, and their loose silhouette drapes beautifully. Zara Mesh Rhinestone Slingback Shoes £55.99 at Zara How do you finish off this New Year's Eve outfit? These rhinestone slingback heels are a fabulous choice. Although I didn't try this exact style on, these are what I would recommend finishing off this combination with. The delicate embroidery is so chic.

2. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Leather-look trousers and puff-sleeve top

These burgundy leather-look trousers styled with this fitted puff-sleeve top create the perfect smart-casual balance for New Year's Eve. Ideal for whether you're heading around a friend's for relaxed drinks, or choosing to dress up at home. Layer up with one of the best winter coat trends of 2025 and opt for either heeled boots or flats, depending on your plans.

M&S Leather Look Textured Barrel Leg Trousers £40 at M&S If you're looking for a smart-casual combination that still has a little bit of wow factor, these burgundy leather-look trousers are a winning choice. Coming in a trendy barrel-leg silhouette, you could wear these with pointed kitten heels for an evening occasion or style them with your best white trainers for a weekend outing. M&S Organza Waisted Puff Sleeve Top £33 at M&S This top has a figure-enhancing silhouette due to its fitted waist shape. The puffed three-quarter sleeves make it perfect for party season, creating a statement silhouette. It's ideal for tucking into high-waisted trouser silhouettes or pairing with silky midi-skirts. M&S Platinum Plated Cubic Zirconia Double Hoop Earrings £25 at M&S Add some sparkle to your New Year's Eve outfits or your everyday rotation with these stunning platinum-plated hoops. Finished with sparkly cubic zirconia, these feel perfectly festive and will complement your Christmas party outfit too.

3. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Sparkly flares & sharp blazer

This combination is unapologetically party-ready yet surprisingly easy to pull together. Sequins instantly make an impact. So if you're wondering what to wear on New Year's Eve and your plans include a glitzy venue or you simply want to celebrate in style, your answer is sequin flares. Layer a black or neutral coloured blazer over the top for a sleek, confidence-boosting look.

Zara Flare Velvet Sequin Leggings £49.99 at Zara If you favour comfort but also love a touch of sparkle, these sequinned leggings combine both perfectly. They feature a stretchy waistband as well as all-over stretch fabric. The stunning sequin finish will instantly make your outfit pop, and paired with a sharp, tailored blazer, you have a party-ready outfit. Zara Tailored Tuxedo Blazer £59.99 at Zara The high street is full of the best tuxedos for women, and this sleek blazer is one of them. It has light-catching, satin-style lapels that make it a little bit more special than your average blazer. For a festive look, style alongside sequinned flares, velvet trousers or for a minimalist finish, wear with the matching tailored trousers. Zara High Neck Top £19.99 at Zara This simple high-neck top works as a sleek base layer when styling tailoring. Wear underneath your favourite blazers, tucked into satin slip skirts or simply with your best wide-leg jeans on the weekend.

4. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Cosy Jumper & sequin statement skirt

A colourful, cosy jumper styled alongside a statement skirt is an outfit formula that really does it all. Combining style, comfort and a celebratory feel, this look will allow you to stay warm without sacrificing impact. Perfect for evenings, including low-key gatherings and celebratory toasts.

M&S Sequin Midaxi A-Line Skirt £55 at M&S If you want an easy way to feel celebratory, this sequin skirt is the answer. It's actually a woman&home favourite, and our Digital Fashion Editor, Rivkie Baum, wore it to our office Christmas party. You can style this piece so many ways, from knitwear and boots to dressing up with a camisole and open-toe heels. Autograph Merino Wool Rich Relaxed Jumper With Cashmere £120 at M&S A colourful jumper teamed with a statement sparkly skirt strikes the perfect balance between festive and wearable if you're wondering what to wear on New Year's Eve. This jumper is made from a cashmere and merino wool blend, forming a super soft finish, and it has a relaxed, flattering silhouette. Jones Bootmaker Leather Buckle Flat Pumps £89 at M&S Although I didn't try these Mary-Janes on, their silver hue would complement the sequin skirt perfectly. They are made from supple, soft leather and feature an elegant strap across the foot. Perfect for those who prefer flats over heels, these are a party-ready choice without any discomfort.

5. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Trapeze dress & slingback heels

A fluid trapeze dress is a comfortable choice for special occasions, and this style from M&S feels extremely elegant. I loved the playful, sparkly embellishments and the soft velvet fabric. I'm adding this to my list of the best velvet dresses on the high street. Team with patterned tights to add texture to your outfit, and the mini silhouette makes it ideal for styling with your best knee-high boots, too.

Per Una Velvet Embellished Mini Swing Dress £150 at M&S Trapeze-style dresses are by far the most comfortable. Characterised by a loose, forgiving silhouette, they offer freedom without any restraint, and they are one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Featuring sparkling embellishments, this dress will work for celebratory drinks or watching the New Year's Eve fireworks. M&S Floral Lace Sheer Tights £10 at Marks and Spencer UK Elevate your dresses and skirt outfits this festive season with these floral sheer laces. Ideal for adding texture and dimension to your look, these tights will work alongside a range of outfits, from satin skirts to velvet dresses. Plus, they will provide more coverage when the temperature drops. M&S Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Court Shoes £30 (was £60) at M&S Crafted from real leather, these pointed-toe heels are set on a mid-height heel, which makes them a practical choice for standing on your feet all night long. Finish off your New Year's Eve outfits with these heels for an elegant finishing touch.

6. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Jumpsuit & statement earrings

A wide-leg jumpsuit paired with statement earrings is a one-and-done solution if you're looking for stylish and sleek New Year's Eve outfits. The elongated silhouette on this Mango piece feels polished, and the subtle embellishments on the top-half add a touch of sparkle to your look.

Mango Combined Jumpsuit With Scarf and Rhinestones £79.99 at Mango This is one of the best jumpsuits on the high street, and it's ideal for quietly making a statement. The rhinestone blouse feels festive and elegant, and the tie-neck scarf drapes perfectly. The fluid wide-leg trousers elongate your legs, and with the addition of heels, you are party-ready in an instant. Mango Geometric Crystal Earrings £17.99 at Mango If you're going to wear a block coloured New Year's Eve outfit, statement earrings will add depth to your attire. When your outfit is pared back to a single shade, accessories can help to make it pop. These geometric crystal earrings are a fabulous choice. Mango Handbag With Rhinestones - Women £45.99 at Mango A practical addition to all your partywear looks. This handbag features a sparkly rhinestone finish and has just enough room for your essentials; it's bound to become your new best friend through the festive season.

FAQs

Can I wear jeans on New Year's Eve?

While Black Tie and more formal events will have a strict dress code that will frown upon turning up in jeans, if you're heading to a more casual gathering, such as a house party or dinner, you can probably get away with your favourite pair of true blues.

If you want to smarten up your denim, opt for a pair in a dark wash, such as black or indigo. Whether you're wearing your favourite slimming jeans or a pair of on-trend barrel leg jeans, the rules for dressing up denim remain the same. Balance this casual staple with smart separates and great accessories - a pair of great shoes plus earrings alongside a pretty top or trophy jacket will have you feeling just as glamorous as you celebrate in style.

What colour do you wear on New Year's Eve?

There is no hard and fast rule when it comes to what colour to wear for the best New Year's Eve outfit. From playing it safe in a little black dress to stealing the show in a glamorous floor-length sparkler, wear whatever makes you feel comfortable and confident. If you struggle with body confidence, why not add the best shapewear under your outfit to streamline your silhouette? After all, when you feel great in your outfit, it will shine through as you step into 2026.