I’ve searched high and low – these are the 6 New Year’s Eve outfits worth shopping from M&S, Zara and Mango

Wondering what to wear on New Year's Eve? These fabulous high-street finds work for a range of dress codes and celebratory plans

Image of Molly Smith trying on New Year&#039;s Eve outfits
(Image credit: woman&home: Molly Smith)
Wondering what to wear on New Year’s Eve? You're not alone. I've spent this week trying on New Year's Eve outfits from our favourite high-street brands and narrowed it down, finding six outfit formulas that actually work for real life. Whether you've got fancy dinner reservations planned with friends or you're simply ringing in 2026 on the sofa, getting a little bit dressed up always adds some joy to the occasion.

From looks that work for more glitzy occasions, such as a satin blouse and tailored trousers, to those that combine glamour and comfort – such as a sequin skirt paired with a cosy jumper, these six New Year's Eve outfits work for a variety of settings and dress codes. Plus, I've made sure to choose staples that can be reworn and reworked when we enter 2026, making them practical winter capsule wardrobe additions, too.

These six outfit formulas are easy to adapt and change, whether you’re swapping out heels for flats or layering a cosy faux-fur coat over the top when the temperature drops. Although all of these looks have made the final edit of what I might wear to ring in the New Year, notable pieces include Zara's bow-detail satin shirt, which looks extremely chic tucked into tailored trousers; M&S's silver sequin skirt, which can be dressed up or down; and Mango's scarf jumpsuit, which features subtle sparkly rhinestones.

1. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Satin blouse & wide-leg trousers

Image of New Year&#039;s Eve outfit ideas

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

Opting for a sumptuous satin blouse paired with wide-leg tailored trousers feels elegant enough to make an impact, and versatile enough to transition through various New Year's Eve plans. The sheen of satin feels celebratory, while the tailored trousers feel sharp, making this outfit suitable for a candlelit dinner as well as late-night cocktails.

2. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Leather-look trousers and puff-sleeve top

Image of New Year&#039;s Eve outfit ideas

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

These burgundy leather-look trousers styled with this fitted puff-sleeve top create the perfect smart-casual balance for New Year's Eve. Ideal for whether you're heading around a friend's for relaxed drinks, or choosing to dress up at home. Layer up with one of the best winter coat trends of 2025 and opt for either heeled boots or flats, depending on your plans.

3. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Sparkly flares & sharp blazer

Image of New Year&#039;s Eve outfit ideas

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

This combination is unapologetically party-ready yet surprisingly easy to pull together. Sequins instantly make an impact. So if you're wondering what to wear on New Year's Eve and your plans include a glitzy venue or you simply want to celebrate in style, your answer is sequin flares. Layer a black or neutral coloured blazer over the top for a sleek, confidence-boosting look.

4. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Cosy Jumper & sequin statement skirt

Image of sparkly skirt

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

A colourful, cosy jumper styled alongside a statement skirt is an outfit formula that really does it all. Combining style, comfort and a celebratory feel, this look will allow you to stay warm without sacrificing impact. Perfect for evenings, including low-key gatherings and celebratory toasts.

5. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Trapeze dress & slingback heels

Image of New Year&#039;s Eve outfit ideas

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

A fluid trapeze dress is a comfortable choice for special occasions, and this style from M&S feels extremely elegant. I loved the playful, sparkly embellishments and the soft velvet fabric. I'm adding this to my list of the best velvet dresses on the high street. Team with patterned tights to add texture to your outfit, and the mini silhouette makes it ideal for styling with your best knee-high boots, too.

6. What to wear on New Year's Eve: Jumpsuit & statement earrings

Image of wide leg jumpsuit

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

A wide-leg jumpsuit paired with statement earrings is a one-and-done solution if you're looking for stylish and sleek New Year's Eve outfits. The elongated silhouette on this Mango piece feels polished, and the subtle embellishments on the top-half add a touch of sparkle to your look.

FAQs

Can I wear jeans on New Year's Eve?

While Black Tie and more formal events will have a strict dress code that will frown upon turning up in jeans, if you're heading to a more casual gathering, such as a house party or dinner, you can probably get away with your favourite pair of true blues.

If you want to smarten up your denim, opt for a pair in a dark wash, such as black or indigo. Whether you're wearing your favourite slimming jeans or a pair of on-trend barrel leg jeans, the rules for dressing up denim remain the same. Balance this casual staple with smart separates and great accessories - a pair of great shoes plus earrings alongside a pretty top or trophy jacket will have you feeling just as glamorous as you celebrate in style.

What colour do you wear on New Year's Eve?

There is no hard and fast rule when it comes to what colour to wear for the best New Year's Eve outfit. From playing it safe in a little black dress to stealing the show in a glamorous floor-length sparkler, wear whatever makes you feel comfortable and confident. If you struggle with body confidence, why not add the best shapewear under your outfit to streamline your silhouette? After all, when you feel great in your outfit, it will shine through as you step into 2026.

