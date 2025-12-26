I always get compliments on this easy-to-wear tuxedo jumpsuit - it's perfect for any New Year's Eve plans

I ticked off some satisfying resolutions in 2025, wardrobe-wise. After much searching, I finally found the perfect leopard print coat, I mastered the art of buying the most comfortable trainers, and I navigated tricky dress codes like Royal Ascot and what to wear to Wimbledon. Well done, me.

But I think this £199 jumpsuit from Phase Eight is my biggest achievement, and it's not too late to make it a highlight of your year, too.

This wrap-over black all-in-one features tuxedo-inspired satin lapels, a tie belt and flattering wide-leg trousers. It's so easy to wear - the V-neck isn't too plunging, the bracelet-length sleeves make it warm and ideal for anyone who prefers to cover their upper arms (me), and all you need to consider is which shoes you'll wear.

The trousers make your legs look longer, which is always a bonus, and when I've worn it for several occasions now, I was the happy recipient of plenty of compliments. It's my top choice for New Year's Eve, whether you're staying in watching Jools Holland or ringing in 2026 at a party.

Shop the Phase Eight Kylie tux jumpsuit

Phase Eight Kylie Tux Jumpsuit £199 at Phase Eight The Phase Eight Kylie tux jumpsuit is available in regular or petite lengths (I'm average height and the regular is fine for me with flats or heels), and in UK sizes 6 to 26.

The only downside I can find about this jumpsuit is that fastening the zip down the back can feel a bit like a yoga class. It's not the easiest, but I've found there are always plenty of ladies willing to help in the loos! See, a chic jumpsuit and a conversation starter, what more could you ask for?

And don't just take my word for it. The jumpsuit has a four and a half star rating on the Phase Eight site, and customer reviews include one, who wrote: "Love this! Got so many lovely comments. Perfect for a black tie event."

Another said: "It's for my trendy mum (nearly 70 years young!) to wear to my wedding. Dress code: cocktail wear. Quality thick material (it's a December wedding) and probably best of all, it has pockets!!!! With some bright pink kitten heels and at 5' 6", the legs need taking up and inch or 2. It's a stunning piece. Recommend."

Shop more tuxedo jumpsuits

Reiss Sheer-Sleeve Tuxedo Jumpsuit £248 at Reiss A slightly pricier option, I love the sheer sleeves on this jumpsuit. It's actually machine washable as well, which really surprised me, as the Phase Eight Kylie tux jumpsuit is dry clean only. Love & Roses Black Velvet Jumpsuit £74 at Next If you prefer a sleeveless option, this velvet jumpsuit won't be in stock for much longer. This is a really impressive price for a piece that's so versatile. Allegra K Wide Leg Jumpsuit £46.69 at Amazon Feeling the need for speed? Amazon can help with your NYE outfit! It's available in lots of different colours, and this would look stunning with swept-up hair and statement earrings.

Open-toe or pointed heels work well with a tuxedo jumpsuit, and the lovely thing about an all-black outfit is that if you want to, you really can go to town on accessories.

Personally, I like to keep my jumpsuit simple and classic, but you can add silver or gold jewellery (or both!), plus a colour pop clutch bag to complete the look.