Jennifer Aniston’s sleek black outfit is the sophisticated alternative to dresses we’ll be wearing this New Year's Eve

After all the glitz and glamour of the festive season, by the time New Year’s Eve rolls around, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t need a break from it all. And far from demanding sequins, ballgowns and party-ready mini dresses, celebrations to welcome in the New Year can be attended in much sleeker and minimal – yet no less chic – style.

Just take Jennifer Aniston’s monochrome ensemble as an example of how more subtle outfits can make an impact on the big night. Earlier this year, she was spotted out in New York wearing an all-black outfit of tailored trousers and a matching waistcoat, with a black shoulder bag and a pair of pointed-toe heels.

Far from looking dull, the pared-back outfit emulated a timeless and luxe feel, making it an ideal alternative to dresses this New Year’s Eve. Classic styling is something of a signature for Jennifer, and this tailored ensemble is easy to dress up for a big night out. Just simply add some layered necklaces for a more sparkly finish, and this elevated look is one you can wear again and again.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Jennifer's Look

While she loves a sequin-clad gown now and again, Jennifer Aniston is the queen when it comes to timeless style, and she is regularly spotted in what can only be described as classic staples that can be worn in a multitude of ways. These tailored separates we see her in here are a great example of that, with the waistcoat transformed from office wear into a party-ready style just by the simple styling trick of wearing it sans white button-up underneath.

She knows, too, that you can never go wrong with an all-black outfit. Timeless and never failing to look crisp and luxe, fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025 proved without a doubt this season that black is the new black, with the versatile shade continuing its long legacy as a go-to for any occasion.

By opting to wear only black, Jen created a striking outfit that will stand the test of time. And, if you’re feeling some style fatigue after the bright and bold hues of the festive season, heading into the New Year with an outfit as classic as Jen’s is sure to recharge your fashion batteries.

