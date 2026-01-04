Jennifer Lopez's flared denim is making me forget about my favourite barrel leg jeans
When paired with platform boots, these high-waisted jeans will really elongate your legs
Barrel leg jeans reigned supreme for me in 2025. I just love the relaxed, effortless feel the silhouette gives you, and I've pretty much got them in every colour by now.
But Jennifer Lopez is persuading me to try something a little different this January. She proved that retro flares are well and truly back when she was photographed out for lunch late in October, teaming a pair of blue high-waisted jeans with a smart wool blazer and a frilly lace blouse, adding sky high Saint Laurent platform boots and a Gucci bag for good measure.
The leg-lengthening effect of this combination is easy to see, but what I really love about this jeans and a blazer formula is how sophisticated it looks. Denim often feels so casual, but this elevated pairing would work for any occasion.
Shop the look
You might not think of Reiss when you're looking for the best jeans for your body type, but trust me when I say you'll be impressed. The seam detail on these will add to the leg-lengthening effect.
The ME+EM sale has some of the best January offers I've seen, but if you're prepared to pay full price, this blouse will instantly upgrade your winter wardrobe. Layer it beneath knitwear to have just a bit of the frill neck showing, or wear it under a blazer à la JLo to add some softness.
Platforms aren't essential - kitten heels or even flats will still look great if you're wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, but these heeled boots are super manageable. Give them a go while they're reduced in the sale!
My barrel leg jeans needn't worry too much - I'm sure I'll be back when I want some comfortable jeans to throw on with trainers, but a smart pair of flares is exactly what I need to pull me out of the style slump we can all feel like we're in when January hits.
High-waisted, flared jeans offer a refreshing antidote to the baggy low-rise styles we've been seeing a lot of lately, plus they'll carry you through to summer too. There's nothing better than a simple white T-shirt paired with sandals and blue flared jeans in the warmer months.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
