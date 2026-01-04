Jump to category:
Jennifer Lopez's flared denim is making me forget about my favourite barrel leg jeans

When paired with platform boots, these high-waisted jeans will really elongate your legs

Caroline Parr
By
published
in News
Jennifer Lopez arrives for lunch at the Peninsula Hotel with daughter Emme in Beverly Hills 26/10/2025
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Barrel leg jeans reigned supreme for me in 2025. I just love the relaxed, effortless feel the silhouette gives you, and I've pretty much got them in every colour by now.

But Jennifer Lopez is persuading me to try something a little different this January. She proved that retro flares are well and truly back when she was photographed out for lunch late in October, teaming a pair of blue high-waisted jeans with a smart wool blazer and a frilly lace blouse, adding sky high Saint Laurent platform boots and a Gucci bag for good measure.

Jennifer Lopez arrives for lunch at the Peninsula Hotel with daughter Emme in Beverly Hills 26/10/2025

Shop the look

My barrel leg jeans needn't worry too much - I'm sure I'll be back when I want some comfortable jeans to throw on with trainers, but a smart pair of flares is exactly what I need to pull me out of the style slump we can all feel like we're in when January hits.

High-waisted, flared jeans offer a refreshing antidote to the baggy low-rise styles we've been seeing a lot of lately, plus they'll carry you through to summer too. There's nothing better than a simple white T-shirt paired with sandals and blue flared jeans in the warmer months.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

