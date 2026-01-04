Jennifer Lopez's flared denim is making me forget about my favourite barrel leg jeans

Barrel leg jeans reigned supreme for me in 2025. I just love the relaxed, effortless feel the silhouette gives you, and I've pretty much got them in every colour by now.

But Jennifer Lopez is persuading me to try something a little different this January. She proved that retro flares are well and truly back when she was photographed out for lunch late in October, teaming a pair of blue high-waisted jeans with a smart wool blazer and a frilly lace blouse, adding sky high Saint Laurent platform boots and a Gucci bag for good measure.

The leg-lengthening effect of this combination is easy to see, but what I really love about this jeans and a blazer formula is how sophisticated it looks. Denim often feels so casual, but this elevated pairing would work for any occasion.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the look

My barrel leg jeans needn't worry too much - I'm sure I'll be back when I want some comfortable jeans to throw on with trainers, but a smart pair of flares is exactly what I need to pull me out of the style slump we can all feel like we're in when January hits.

High-waisted, flared jeans offer a refreshing antidote to the baggy low-rise styles we've been seeing a lot of lately, plus they'll carry you through to summer too. There's nothing better than a simple white T-shirt paired with sandals and blue flared jeans in the warmer months.

