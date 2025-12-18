Not sure what to wear on Christmas Day? Princess Catherine's tartan skirt, boots and cardigan is a charming choice
The Princess of Wales wore this outfit to a festive party in 2018 - this is a comfortable and chic combination for Christmas
Forget Christmas party outfits, it's what to wear on the big day itself that's often trickier to decide on. Some people go all-out and dress up and others prefer Christmas jumpers. If you want an outfit that's somewhere in between then look no further than the Princess of Wales's tartan skirt and cardigan from 2018.
She and Prince William attended a Christmas party held for families of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham who were serving in Cyprus. Catherine looked incredibly elegant and still daytime-appropriate in her knit and midi skirt combination and she's re-worn this checked Emilia Wickstead design since.
It was easy to miss, but she had it on under her red Alexander McQueen coat at Together at Christmas last year.
Expertly cut on the bias, the fabric of this tartan midi skirt drapes beautifully downwards and the design is high-waisted. It's got a flared A-line silhouette and you can choose from a range of different shades, though this scarlet and green version is the most similar to Catherine's skirt colourway.
This pure cotton skirt is cut to a regular fit in a flattering A-line shape. The checked pattern is timeless and the monochrome colour palette makes this very versatile. You could add brightness with a colourful jumper or cardigan, or go fully neutral instead and both would look chic.
Affordable and timeless, this cardigan has a crew-neckline like the Princess of Wales's one and it comes in several different colours. It's made from a stretchy cotton-modal blend and is slightly cropped, meaning it would drape perfectly over the top of a high-waisted skirt or trousers.
This design is eye-catching thanks to the scarlet checked pattern and this shade of red nods to Christmas without being specifically seasonal. Tartan also naturally has a traditional feel that suits winter outfits, especially those featuring knitwear.
The Princess's skirt was midi-length and high-waisted, which worked perfectly with her cropped Cashmere Cardigan from Brora. This is one of the best British clothing brands if you're a fan of wool and cashmere pieces and they still make her piece.
It's got three quarter-length sleeves, a rounded neckline and dainty buttons running down the front. Because it's so fitted it can be worn as a top in its own right as well as layered over a cami.
The future Queen chose to do the first option and instead of tucking her cardigan into the waistband of her skirt, the shorter design meant she could drape it over. With a regular-length cardigan or jumper, I'd recommend tucking it in if you love a seamless silhouette and want to accentuate your waist.
To make styling tartan skirts easier, go for a neutral top like Catherine did as they will complement the mix of colours. Alternatively, you can pick out one of the shades in the check and go for knitwear in a similar hue.
The Princess of Wales coordinated her cardi and her black boots to give her Christmas party ensemble a sense of cohesion. Styling knee-high boots with midi skirts is Catherine's go-to and these ones were black suede with a delicate high heel.
The skirt flowed over the tall boots in a leg-elongating way, but if you were recreating this look at home for Christmas Day or another time during the festive period, the footwear is the easiest thing to change to make it more casual. Go for flat knee-highs, ankle boots and tights or just some cosy slippers.
The beauty of Princess Catherine's outfit combination is that it doesn't look too much and can be adjusted to suit different occasions. If she's venturing outside and needs a coat, the senior royal tends to stick with red as the main colour to go with this Emilia Wickstead skirt.
At her Together at Christmas carol service last year she wore a red longline coat and in 2020 during a visit to Cardiff, the Princess of Wales styled it with another scarlet coat and a matching checked scarf.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
