Not sure what to wear on Christmas Day? Princess Catherine's tartan skirt, boots and cardigan is a charming choice

Forget Christmas party outfits, it's what to wear on the big day itself that's often trickier to decide on. Some people go all-out and dress up and others prefer Christmas jumpers. If you want an outfit that's somewhere in between then look no further than the Princess of Wales's tartan skirt and cardigan from 2018.

She and Prince William attended a Christmas party held for families of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham who were serving in Cyprus. Catherine looked incredibly elegant and still daytime-appropriate in her knit and midi skirt combination and she's re-worn this checked Emilia Wickstead design since.

It was easy to miss, but she had it on under her red Alexander McQueen coat at Together at Christmas last year.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Tartan Skirts

House of Bruar Plaid Bias Skirt Black Watch £175/$300 at House of Bruar Expertly cut on the bias, the fabric of this tartan midi skirt drapes beautifully downwards and the design is high-waisted. It's got a flared A-line silhouette and you can choose from a range of different shades, though this scarlet and green version is the most similar to Catherine's skirt colourway. M&S Pure Cotton Checked Midi Skirt £32/$62.99 at M&S This pure cotton skirt is cut to a regular fit in a flattering A-line shape. The checked pattern is timeless and the monochrome colour palette makes this very versatile. You could add brightness with a colourful jumper or cardigan, or go fully neutral instead and both would look chic. House of Bruar Tweed All Round Skirt £175/$300 at House of Bruar Made from British tweed, this pleated skirt celebrates classic country style and has a bespoke design that combines muted green and sloe-purple shades. The material offers exceptional warmth and durability and the skirt is also fully lined for comfort.

Complete The Outfit

Mint Velvet Black Scallop Trim Cardigan £62/$99 (was £89/$155) at Mint Velvet This is just as versatile as a classic crew-neck cardigan, yet the scalloping makes it feel a little more special. Layer this over a T-shirt or cami or wear as a top in its own right, either with a flowy skirt like Catherine's or with jeans or trousers. Dune London Tayla Boots Black Suede £159/$220 at Dune You can get the Tayla boots from Dune in both standard and wide-fit versions and they're made from premium suede, with a stretchy panel at the back for comfort. The block heel is low and manageable for the daytime and evenings and the toe is rounded. GAP Modern Black Crew Neck Cardigan £30/$39 (was $49.95) at GAP Affordable and timeless, this cardigan has a crew-neckline like the Princess of Wales's one and it comes in several different colours. It's made from a stretchy cotton-modal blend and is slightly cropped, meaning it would drape perfectly over the top of a high-waisted skirt or trousers.

This design is eye-catching thanks to the scarlet checked pattern and this shade of red nods to Christmas without being specifically seasonal. Tartan also naturally has a traditional feel that suits winter outfits, especially those featuring knitwear.

The Princess's skirt was midi-length and high-waisted, which worked perfectly with her cropped Cashmere Cardigan from Brora. This is one of the best British clothing brands if you're a fan of wool and cashmere pieces and they still make her piece.

It's got three quarter-length sleeves, a rounded neckline and dainty buttons running down the front. Because it's so fitted it can be worn as a top in its own right as well as layered over a cami.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The future Queen chose to do the first option and instead of tucking her cardigan into the waistband of her skirt, the shorter design meant she could drape it over. With a regular-length cardigan or jumper, I'd recommend tucking it in if you love a seamless silhouette and want to accentuate your waist.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To make styling tartan skirts easier, go for a neutral top like Catherine did as they will complement the mix of colours. Alternatively, you can pick out one of the shades in the check and go for knitwear in a similar hue.

The Princess of Wales coordinated her cardi and her black boots to give her Christmas party ensemble a sense of cohesion. Styling knee-high boots with midi skirts is Catherine's go-to and these ones were black suede with a delicate high heel.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The skirt flowed over the tall boots in a leg-elongating way, but if you were recreating this look at home for Christmas Day or another time during the festive period, the footwear is the easiest thing to change to make it more casual. Go for flat knee-highs, ankle boots and tights or just some cosy slippers.

The beauty of Princess Catherine's outfit combination is that it doesn't look too much and can be adjusted to suit different occasions. If she's venturing outside and needs a coat, the senior royal tends to stick with red as the main colour to go with this Emilia Wickstead skirt.

At her Together at Christmas carol service last year she wore a red longline coat and in 2020 during a visit to Cardiff, the Princess of Wales styled it with another scarlet coat and a matching checked scarf.