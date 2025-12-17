Jump to category:
Christmas-ready Princess Catherine attends festive lunch in ravishing red dress and sparkling drop earrings

This outfit is the perfect Christmas option when you don't want to wear full-sequins or casual jumpers

Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales drive to attend a Christmas Lunch for members of the Royal Family
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Every December the monarch hosts a special family lunch at Buckingham Palace a few days before they then re-group at Sandringham House for Christmas. After missing the 2024 one, the Wales family pulled out all the stops this year and the Princess of Wales looked radiant in red in the car as they arrived.

She was wearing an Alessandra Rich dress that would be a perfect Christmas party outfit, though the polka dots and floral details mean that it’s very much not a December-only frock. It’s easy to add pieces into our winter capsule wardrobe and realise they are way too Christmassy for the rest of the season.

Catherine’s approach of sticking to a wearable colour associated with yuletide is a clever way to avoid this. Cranberry red is vibrant, but it’s simpler to style than you might imagine.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are driven to attend a Christmas Lunch for members of the Royal Family, hosted by King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace on December 16, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Scarlet looks great with denim - think festive red jumper with your favourite comfy jeans - and with neutrals. If she hadn’t been going to lunch inside, I can envision Princess Catherine styling her dress with knee-high boots and a long black or red coat.

This would be a lovely way to wear a red frock like hers and if you can make this combination a little more subtle by switching out a matching coat for a black or camel one to balance the brightness. Going for a pattern, like florals, polka dot or check, also helps to break up a bold tone and it’s no surprise that the Princess of Wales reached for a spotty dress as this is one of her go-to prints.

She added some extra festive glamour with Van Cleef & Arpels drop earrings in gold and mother-of-pearl. Catherine has worn them in the past, but they’re not an everyday earring, rather a very special jewellery piece she saves for big events.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are seen as they drive to attend a Christmas Lunch

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The future Queen was last spotted sporting them at her Together at Christmas carol service in 2023 - this time with a white outfit. The Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra clover designs are iconic and a high price-point, though we can all take inspiration from Princess Catherine’s choice of statement jewellery.

Adding a pair of eye-catching earrings can transform even the simplest of ensembles into something more glamorous. Drop designs naturally feel a bit more dressy and would complement party looks or date night outfits, but sparkling or slightly bigger studs also make an impact.

A composite of a picture of the Princess of Wales wearing a hair bow as she travels to a Christmas lunch and a picture of Princess Charlotte also wearing a hair bow

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales also brought some extra texture and festive spirit to her Christmas lunch look with a black velvet hair bow. She and Princess Charlotte both love adding ribbons and bows to their hairstyles and they’re a cost-effective way to switch things up.

In the back of the car, Charlotte had a burgundy velvet bow in her hair in a mini-me matching moment with her mum, though Catherine’s was larger. It felt very feminine and along with her earrings it made her outfit more elevated for the occasion.

This Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles is likely to be one of the last times we see the Royal Family before the big day itself and then they’ll enjoy an extended break like so many other people for the holidays.

