Christmas-ready Princess Catherine attends festive lunch in ravishing red dress and sparkling drop earrings

Every December the monarch hosts a special family lunch at Buckingham Palace a few days before they then re-group at Sandringham House for Christmas. After missing the 2024 one, the Wales family pulled out all the stops this year and the Princess of Wales looked radiant in red in the car as they arrived.

She was wearing an Alessandra Rich dress that would be a perfect Christmas party outfit, though the polka dots and floral details mean that it’s very much not a December-only frock. It’s easy to add pieces into our winter capsule wardrobe and realise they are way too Christmassy for the rest of the season.

Catherine’s approach of sticking to a wearable colour associated with yuletide is a clever way to avoid this. Cranberry red is vibrant, but it’s simpler to style than you might imagine.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Red Dresses Like Catherine's

Ghost Stephanie Satin Tie Neck Midi Dress £149/$265 at Ghost With a bright red colour that feels so festive without being overtly 'Christmas', this satin dress is a beautiful piece for party season. It's a twist on the classic slip dress silhouette, with a pussybow tie detail at the neckline like Catherine's dress had. Pair with neutral or metallic accessories for a chic ensemble. Ghost Stella Floral Crepe Tie Front Midi Dress £129/$225 at Ghost This is a more understated take on a red dress , with the muted scarlet shade and delicate floral pattern. The design for Ghost's Stella frock is vintage-inspired and it's made from their signature crepe fabric. The neckline is round and the sleeves are long and full, with frilled cuffs. Phase Eight Red Tatianna Checked Maxi Dress £58.65/$122 (was £129/$230) at Phase Eight The Tatianna Maxi Dress from Phase Eight is one of those pieces you could wear just as easily with sandals in the summer as with knee highs or sparkly heels in the winter and at Christmas. It's a statement red shade and features a soft check print, blouson sleeves and tie back detailing.

Shop Accessories

Jigsaw Burgundy Velvet Hair Bow £25/$32 at Jigsaw Both Catherine and Charlotte love wearing bows this time of year and if you've been inspired by their styles, this velvet one from Jigsaw would make a festive addition to your hair looks. You can also get this design in khaki, though for me the burgundy option is just a little more Christmassy. Latelita Silver Mini Triple Clover Drop Earrings £56/$120 (was £66/$142) at Wolf & Badger Bring some sparkle into your outfits with these pretty drop earrings that are sure to attract admiration and attention. Each petal of the clover motifs glitters with a clear cubic zirconia crystal and the earrings have a post design. Abbott Lyon Gold Pearl Clover Stud Earrings £55/$70 at Abbott Lyon Not everyone loves drop earrings and these studs make a stunning, affordable alternative. They're made from gold-plated sterling silver, with a pearlescent finish and clover-shaped design. These earrings are also water resistant and come with an anti-tarnish protective coating.

Scarlet looks great with denim - think festive red jumper with your favourite comfy jeans - and with neutrals. If she hadn’t been going to lunch inside, I can envision Princess Catherine styling her dress with knee-high boots and a long black or red coat.

This would be a lovely way to wear a red frock like hers and if you can make this combination a little more subtle by switching out a matching coat for a black or camel one to balance the brightness. Going for a pattern, like florals, polka dot or check, also helps to break up a bold tone and it’s no surprise that the Princess of Wales reached for a spotty dress as this is one of her go-to prints.

She added some extra festive glamour with Van Cleef & Arpels drop earrings in gold and mother-of-pearl. Catherine has worn them in the past, but they’re not an everyday earring, rather a very special jewellery piece she saves for big events.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The future Queen was last spotted sporting them at her Together at Christmas carol service in 2023 - this time with a white outfit. The Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra clover designs are iconic and a high price-point, though we can all take inspiration from Princess Catherine’s choice of statement jewellery.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adding a pair of eye-catching earrings can transform even the simplest of ensembles into something more glamorous. Drop designs naturally feel a bit more dressy and would complement party looks or date night outfits, but sparkling or slightly bigger studs also make an impact.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales also brought some extra texture and festive spirit to her Christmas lunch look with a black velvet hair bow. She and Princess Charlotte both love adding ribbons and bows to their hairstyles and they’re a cost-effective way to switch things up.

In the back of the car, Charlotte had a burgundy velvet bow in her hair in a mini-me matching moment with her mum, though Catherine’s was larger. It felt very feminine and along with her earrings it made her outfit more elevated for the occasion.

This Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles is likely to be one of the last times we see the Royal Family before the big day itself and then they’ll enjoy an extended break like so many other people for the holidays.