Duchess Sophie just nailed winter neutrals with toasted pecan knee-highs and cosy knitted dress

We all know the royals love wearing a pop of colour, but Duchess Sophie’s latest look was a masterclass in styling neutrals for winter. Tans and browns have been big autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025 and she is fully on board with this versatile colour palette.

The Duchess of Edinburgh brought out her much-loved Gianvito Rossi Piper knee-high boots for a visit to open the new community hub at The Lighthouse Guildford on 1st December and paired them with a soft beige-cream jumper dress from Reiss.

These boots are made from sumptuous suede, with ruching and a block heel. Most of Sophie’s best knee-high boots tend to have a similar design, as she likes adding some elevation without compromising on comfort like you would with delicate stilettos.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Boots Like Sophie's

Dune Sanna Snaffle Trim Knee Highs £179/$250 at Dune These knee-high boots are crafted from soft toffee-brown suede and have a practical block heel and rounded toe. The subtle gold-toned detailing around the ankle brings some glamour. They also come in black leather if you prefer, though the suede versions are very Sophie-esque. Dune Tan Tayla Stretch Knee-High Boots £159/$220 at Dune I've admired the Dune Tayla boots season after season as they're just so timeless and stunning, with the soft suede and stretch panel at the back (always a bonus in my book). The low block heel makes them a great choice for the daytime as well as evenings and they have a rounded toe. Vince Camuto Lilibet Suede Knee-High Boots £120.93/$155.40 (was £201.55/$259) at Nordstrom These Vince Camuto boots are currently 40% off at Nordstrom and the pecan-brown colour reminds me so much of Sophie's knee-highs. They have a block heel, pointed toe and rubber sole, with a gold-tone zip closure running up the side for ease.

Shop Neutral Jumper Dresses

Reiss Wool-Blend High-Neck Knitted Dress £170/$295 at Reiss Duchess Sophie's exact Reiss dress is an old-season piece, but this kind of style is timeless and this year's Suni dress has a similar cosy, elegant feel. It's crafted from a wool blend with cashmere and has a ribbed, high neckline and cuffs, with a relaxed batwing shape at the top. Phase Eight Lucy Collared Column Midi Dress £119/$250 at Phase Eight Designed in a timeless dove-grey shade that Sophie's also been spotted wearing a lot recently, the Phase Eight Lucy dress features a collared V-neckline, gold poppers and split hems. The column shape skims the body and the dress has ribbed detailing running all over. Nobody's Child Beige A-Line Knitted Dress £40/$76 (was £79/$152) at Nobody's Child Available in petite and regular lengths, this creamy-beige knitted dress has an A-line shape and ribbed texture. It features a graceful V-neckline and I'd style this with neutral knee-highs and a long coat like Sophie's for a day or evening look.

Like the colour brown, suede has surged in popularity recently and whilst suede boots might not be as practical for December weather as leather ones, they bring so much to your style. The texture brings softness to an outfit and this works particularly well with cosy knitwear.

Duchess Sophie is a pro at styling knee-high boots with midi-length dresses and skirts and the combination for her visit to The Lighthouse Guildford shows why it’s a failsafe. Having a longer dress or skirt draped over the top of tall boots creates an unbroken silhouette that is very leg-elongating.

It also gives you plenty of coverage to keep you cosy and the toasted pecan-brown shade of Sophie’s boots was a subtle contrast against her dress. Whilst black boots might have been quite stark, this colour complemented the warm undertones of her dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The colour beige has negative connotations, with many people viewing it as boring, but it doesn’t have to be. The senior royal’s Reiss Fallon dress was a pretty biscuity beige that would go with almost anything. This is one of the huge benefits of wearing neutrals - they’re easier to style as you don’t need to worry about clashing.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s exact dress is an old season design for Reiss, though it’s a testament to its timelessness that they’ve brought out a similar one - the £170 Suni Dress this autumn/winter. Sophie’s frock almost looks like it could be a roll-neck jumper and skirt, because of the relaxed bodice and batwing sleeves leading into the more streamlined skirt.

When she arrived at The Lighthouse Guildford she was also wearing a Suzannah beige coat made from luxurious wool and featuring lapels and statement covered buttons.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She cinched in the waist with a belt and carried a tan Sophie Habsburg Paloma bag. Matching different elements within an ensemble is a trick Duchess Sophie and her fellow royals often use to give their looks a put-together feel. It also made this outfit more minimal as she stuck to just the toasted pecan and beige colours.

This was a celebration of neutral styling that could fit into anyone’s winter capsule wardrobe. She looked polished but not too formal for her visit to open the new hub. The Duchess of Edinburgh is a Patron of The Lighthouse - a community charity with hubs that host a variety of projects and initiatives to support, empower and encourage those who find themselves in need.