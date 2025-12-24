Hannah Waddingham chooses the perfect colour palette for Together at Christmas, her red and white outfit delivered serious festive style

This week is a busy one, and it’s not just the big day to think about when choosing your outfits. Boxing Day, NYE and all those days in between often bring celebrations and excuses for get-togethers, and if you’re in a panic about what to wear, I urge you to take a look at one of Hannah Waddingham’s most Christmassy looks.

The actress showed off a wonderfully festive ensemble while at the ‘Together at Christmas‘ concert in London earlier this month, and it’s an outfit that couldn’t be more perfect for this time of year. The star opted for a bright red midi dress by Self Portrait, layered under a fresh white coat before finishing with an Alexis Bittar bag and a pair of shiny black knee-high boots.

Hannah’s look was like a fashion-forward take on Old Saint Nick’s traditional attire, making it the ultimate inspiration for festive fashion. A great one to recreate for pretty much any plans over the next few days, these traditional hues are ones you can wear year in year out, and they'll never fail to deliver Christmas cheer. You can find the very same dress below, as well as some similar styles that will all look and feel directional for any soiree.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exact Match Self-Portrait Beaded Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress £400 at MYTHERESA This ribbed knit dress has a fitted shape with a flicked-out skirt that will flatter your curves in all the right places. The beaded neckline ups the glam factor to give it an evening-ready feel. Karen Millen Brushed Wool Satin Mix Belted Tailored Coat £311 (was £389) at Karen Millen This soft white coat has a crisp and modern aesthetic that will lift any outfit. Wear it loose and open for a modern vibe or for more definition, try cinching in your middle with the waist tie. Friends Like These Mid Heel Smart Knee High Shaft Long Boots £55 at Next When it comes to the best knee-high boots, look for classic and understated styles like this pair, which will work with absolutely everything in your wardrobe.

Shop More Red Dresses

H&M A-line Dress £44.9 at H&M This loose and floaty piece will look extra special with strappy gold heels and layered under a fluffy faux fur coat. For added definition, try adding a gold belt for added sparkle. Boden Fiona Zip Front Knitted Dress £149 at Boden A zip front brings a sporty spin to this knitted number. It'll look great with ankle boots and a clutch for after hours or with your best white trainers by day. Ghost Crepe Pintuck Button Front Midi Waisted Dress £149 at M&S This red dress will look gorgeous under a patterned cardigan for a boxing day lunch or with court shoes and oversized gold earrings for the count down to 2026.

While a red dress might feel very Christmassy, there is no reason to store it away until next December. You can give your scarlet frock a fresh and new season spin with some savvy styling.

Add shiny gold wedges and metallic accessories for a glam cocktail-ready feel, or layer it under a bright floral jacket and finish with beige court shoes for a spring wedding, giving it an instant, seasonal refresh.

To take your piece to daytime, simply add your favourite denim jacket and finish with your most comfortable trainers, and you're good to go. While red isn't a traditional neutral in the way that cream, black or grey are, it definitely has neutral-like properties in terms of versatility and pairing easily with other colourways, so make the most of your bright buy by restyling it after the main event.