Angellica Bell's cosy red ensemble serves as great wardrobe inspiration for Christmas Day outfit ideas

The presenter wowed in a matching red coat and jumper that looked both chic and snuggly.

a headshot of angellica bell
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

When it comes to choosing an outfit for Christmas Day, you really can’t go wrong with red. Cheerful yet classic, festive yet elegant - shades of crimson and scarlet will look good for any festive moment and are a little more versatile and understated than glitzy sequins or glossy metallics.

Angellica Bell proved my point perfectly with a pillarbox red ensemble while at the ‘Together at Christmas‘ concert in London last week. The presenter wowed in a matching ruby-hued jumper and coat combination, which had a chic and timeless feel, but Angelica added a dash of playful glamour with a black tulle skirt and high heels.

angellica bell wearing a red coat and jumper outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

Shop More Coats

Buying a new coat can be tricky, but a colour block piece like Angellica's is a great option as it's bright and fashion-forward while still feeling quite traditional and timeless.

A pattern-free piece will be very easy to style up too - wear your ruby-toned coat over a velvet dress and heels for Xmas Eve drinks, and then with a Christmas knit and tailored trousers for Christmas Day.

Once all the festivities are over, you could layer it up over matching toned tops and bottoms for a colour-drenched effect that will lift dreary January, or simply pop it over a t-shirt and denim jeans for a busy weekend. You will get endless wear out of a classic red coat - buy now, and love forever.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

