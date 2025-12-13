Angellica Bell's cosy red ensemble serves as great wardrobe inspiration for Christmas Day outfit ideas

When it comes to choosing an outfit for Christmas Day, you really can’t go wrong with red. Cheerful yet classic, festive yet elegant - shades of crimson and scarlet will look good for any festive moment and are a little more versatile and understated than glitzy sequins or glossy metallics.

Angellica Bell proved my point perfectly with a pillarbox red ensemble while at the ‘Together at Christmas‘ concert in London last week. The presenter wowed in a matching ruby-hued jumper and coat combination, which had a chic and timeless feel, but Angelica added a dash of playful glamour with a black tulle skirt and high heels.

The outfit was ideal for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, regardless of how low-key your get-together is. A festive sweater and frou-frou skirt lean into the celebratory nature of the day, without feeling too much. It looks like Angellica was wearing the Mint Velvet Red Wool Blend Maxi Coat, which you can find along with some similar scarlet styles below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

Exact Match Mint Velvet Red Wool Blend Maxi Coat £320 at Mint Velvet It's easy to see why Angellica picked this piece of outerwear for the concert. One of the best winter coat trends for 2025 red outerwear, remains a key style staple. As well as looking good, the wool blend fabric will be extra cosy to wear on even the chilliest of evenings. It's a classic that will see you through for years to come. GAP CashSoft Red Shaker-Stitch Turtle Neck Jumper £45 at GAP You'll find plenty of Christmas gifts at GAP right now, but if you fancy treating yourself, this chunky knit jumper will be extra snuggly for those lazy twix-mas days. The bold red hue delivers plenty of festive cheer, but you can wear this all winter through, pre- and post-Christmas, as the standout hue will work well with neutrals. M&S Tulle Maxi Skirt £46 at M&S A gothic-style tulle skirt like this one will bring some drama to daytime knitwear, or buddy it up with a silky cami and a sequin jacket and you'll be all set for a party. "I'm loving this skirt this season", says w&h digital fashion editor, Rivkie Baum. "It delivers subtle festive fun, and still taps into the heritage trend too. It can dressed up or down with ease".

Shop More Coats

Reiss Lucia Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Blindseam Coat £348 at Reiss This investment piece has a similar feel to Angellica's cover-up but with a waist tie that can cinch in your middle to add some definition to your silhouette. M&S Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat £80 at M&S A tailored coat like this one will perk up a simple shirt and skinny jean ensemble - try adding a scarf and hat in a matching hue for a bolder statement. Boden Newport Wool Coat £249 at Boden This shorter length cover-up will deliver a joyful pop of colour without swamping shorter frames in fabric. Wear with leopard print and denim for added oomph.

Buying a new coat can be tricky, but a colour block piece like Angellica's is a great option as it's bright and fashion-forward while still feeling quite traditional and timeless.

A pattern-free piece will be very easy to style up too - wear your ruby-toned coat over a velvet dress and heels for Xmas Eve drinks, and then with a Christmas knit and tailored trousers for Christmas Day.

Once all the festivities are over, you could layer it up over matching toned tops and bottoms for a colour-drenched effect that will lift dreary January, or simply pop it over a t-shirt and denim jeans for a busy weekend. You will get endless wear out of a classic red coat - buy now, and love forever.