I went to GAP for cosy basics and ended up doing most of my Christmas shopping – the current collection is such a treat for fashion fans

I have always liked GAP, and since receiving my first ever branded hoodie for my birthday as a teenager, I have relied on the brand for cosy basics. There’s something about the American heritage label that makes me feel nostalgic, and I still get the same levels of joy when browsing the range as I used to.

Earlier this week, I visited the site to treat myself to a snuggly new jumper, and I kept finding things I liked, so I ended up buying gifts for my sisters and bestie while filling my basket with winter-ready treats for myself. I feel like it’s a store that often gets overlooked when shopping for seasonal staples, but the collection is jam-packed with chic buys covering everything from party dresses and fancy pjs, to do-it-all denim and cosy accessories, and yes, they still have those branded hoodies.

So, whether you are looking to treat yourself to something new or you’re on the hunt for gifts that guarantee a smile on Christmas morning, you’ll find plenty of options in the latest drop from this much-loved label. Here are my top picks.

(Image credit: GAP)

Hero Buys from GAP

There are so many stand-out buys in the collection, so it was hard to whittle it down to just nine. The snuggly soft basics are of course, up there with the best, but the partywear pieces have really impressed me. The silky brown dress will look fabulous for NYE celebrations, and the patterned slip skirt will be a go-to for a whole host of occasions for years to come.

There is far more to GAP than just hoodies and knits, and it's such a treat for fashion fans right now. So what are you waiting for?!