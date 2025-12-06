I went to GAP for cosy basics and ended up doing most of my Christmas shopping – the current collection is such a treat for fashion fans
The much-loved heritage brand has something for every winter wardrobe right now
I have always liked GAP, and since receiving my first ever branded hoodie for my birthday as a teenager, I have relied on the brand for cosy basics. There’s something about the American heritage label that makes me feel nostalgic, and I still get the same levels of joy when browsing the range as I used to.
Earlier this week, I visited the site to treat myself to a snuggly new jumper, and I kept finding things I liked, so I ended up buying gifts for my sisters and bestie while filling my basket with winter-ready treats for myself. I feel like it’s a store that often gets overlooked when shopping for seasonal staples, but the collection is jam-packed with chic buys covering everything from party dresses and fancy pjs, to do-it-all denim and cosy accessories, and yes, they still have those branded hoodies.
So, whether you are looking to treat yourself to something new or you’re on the hunt for gifts that guarantee a smile on Christmas morning, you’ll find plenty of options in the latest drop from this much-loved label. Here are my top picks.
Hero Buys from GAP
This joyful jumper was what I originally headed to site for as I adore the bright blend of colours and can see it lifting my outfits (and my mood) during dreary January. There is a very cute mini me version too.
This multi-coloured scarf is up there as one of the best winter accessories of the season and will work well to pep up an old coat while keeping you lovely and snug.
I wouldn't normally head to GAP for partywear, but this frock is absolutely beautiful. It manages to tick off one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025, chocolate brown, and has a lovely lace trim that'll bring some glamour to any soiree.
A leopard print slip skirt like this will make a wise addition to any winter capsule wardrobe as it's very versatile. Style it with a sheer blouse and heels for cocktails and then with an oversized sweatshirt and trainers for daytime plans.
There are so many stand-out buys in the collection, so it was hard to whittle it down to just nine. The snuggly soft basics are of course, up there with the best, but the partywear pieces have really impressed me. The silky brown dress will look fabulous for NYE celebrations, and the patterned slip skirt will be a go-to for a whole host of occasions for years to come.
There is far more to GAP than just hoodies and knits, and it's such a treat for fashion fans right now. So what are you waiting for?!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.